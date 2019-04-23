Plaza Honda

2740 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210
(855) 699-5121
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Plaza Honda

2.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
123 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

My Experience buying a Pre-owned Vehicle

by Audette04 on 04/23/2019

Plaza Honda sucks! I bought a 2015 Honda CR-V Ex L from the Plaza Honda Auto Mall dealership on August 25, 2018. Wasn’t informed by Ms. Oneal that it was involved in an accident in 2016 at the time of purchase. Had I known, I would not have bought that vehicle. I didn’t even know about Carfax report. Had to return the vehicle twice to Honda Services. The second experience was worse that the first. After given the advice to ask for the vehicle’s Carfax report, Troy Esposito gave me one which shows that the vehicle indeed had an accident prior to me purchasing it. I am still waiting in him to show me a signed Carfax report. Had to pay to repair leaking transmission which they said was damaged during my ownership. I have since experienced lots of pushing around at Plaza Honda to resolve the issues about my vehicle. I will have to soon take the vehicle in again. This time for servicing because the light is showing that it needs to be serviced. Lessons learned: 1. Exercise due diligence by doing a good outer and inner structural examination when making a vehicle purchase from this dealership. 2. If it’s possible, walk with an experienced auto mechanic. 3. Pay careful attention to every aspect of the transaction. 4. Avoid sales representative who appears to be in a rush to close a deal for the sake of the commission that they get. I would avoid Plaza Honda like how I would avoid a plague!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mohammed Was Amazing

by Nicole on 04/02/2018

I went to buy a used car and it just to happens the car I wanted was sold. He helped me find another car and even dealt with me being picky. He was so nice and helpful. He made the process so easy. I felt good leaving out of there with my brand new 2018 Hyundai. I got a good deal and was excited about it. I’m actually still excited. He made my car buying experience one to remember and enjoy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

honda/Civic

by milton_hamburg on 10/02/2017

very simple process, excellent sales person. very well qualified to answer all questions. Car was available the next day. The monthly rates were competitive with the market palce

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Pilot 2017

by Alma8673 on 09/30/2017

The great costumer service by Cathy and steve. Website well taken care of and it was done in a quick manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by RonnJ1966 on 09/26/2017

I went in to Plaza Honda's showroom last week to discuss my options in either leasing or buying a new car, as the lease on my 2014 Pilot was ending. I had the awesome privilege of working with Sales & Leasing Consultant, Mrs. Jasmin Oneal. Mrs. Oneal took the time to explain in detail all of my options, and assured me that my experiences at Plaza Honda will greatly surpass anything I could ever experienced at another dealership. She is awesome! She exemplifies a tremendous wealth of knowledge in her field, is courteous and extremely professional. She sold this car, and at no time was I forced to buy anything, neither was I surprised by anything she failed to mention during our discussions. As I considered the 2017 Honda Pilot leasing option. At no point was she pushy, she simply caused me to fall head over heels in love with the my new Pilot. I love this car with all of the new features and stylish body shape. Gosh! I'm in love! Mrs. Oneal further took the time to ensure I understood how everything functioned, and connected the blue tooth with my phone. I'm beyond pleased and will highly recommend Mrs. Jasmine to all customers seeking to join the PLAZA HONDA family. You'll never working with Mrs. Jasmine Oneal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Survey

by Howayne on 09/26/2017

Everything. They were very polite. All the cars are marvelous. The deals were great. I am very happy about the payments

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Experience

by ksosa812 on 09/22/2017

I had a wonderful experience at Plaza Honda during my last visit. The staff was very friendly. The service was done I'm a timely manner and the atmosphere was very inviting and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Satisfied

by Osiris718 on 09/22/2017

The sales associate (Dexter) was very accomodating and was real helpful in getting me in the vehicle of my choice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Experience

by Curlene on 09/22/2017

I was overwhelmed and anxious about making such a purchase but Jasmine made me feel relaxed which helped calm me. My experience was easier than I thought.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Vladimir Vilfand

by Vladimir5 on 09/21/2017

Amazing, welcoming environment and friendly workers. Definitely see more changes for the better. I will be going there more often. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My experiance at plaza Honda .

by Kierra1 on 09/15/2017

Everyone was so nice and friendly; make sure I saw every car and made sure I didn't leave without being satisfied . Jasmine my sales associate was really helpful .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honda Pilot

by jaydee524 on 09/15/2017

Your salesman Steve Shumel. I have leasing my last 4 cars form him, as well as my daughters. He is the reason I keep coming back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Honda Accord 2015 RD 09/2017

by Rhonelldec on 09/15/2017

Mark took care of the oil change and the inspection faster than I've ever seen service get done at plaza, it got done in an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Accord

by LauraF123 on 09/12/2017

The service and people were very accommodating. The service personnel took extra time to program my phone into my car even though he was busy and the work was finished quicker then expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service!

by MelissaKae on 09/12/2017

Listened to what we wanted. Presented me with the best options to make an informed decision. We were able to drive right out of the dealership with the vehicle we came to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Honda

by Nefertiti2 on 09/12/2017

What I like best was my Advisor Jamal he was very on point kept me inform of everything fast courtesy and respectful I would like to have him every time I need my vehicle service at Plaza Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

CRV 2017

by mistic_nick on 09/08/2017

Great customer service. It was prompt and fast, did not wait for a long period of time to get my vehicle back. My highest recommendation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Review

by alphastephon1 on 09/07/2017

Not bad it was a good service I came in and they took the car in and fixed the problem

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied

by AliciaDan1 on 09/07/2017

The experience this time made me a happy customer. Service didn't take long and the rep explained in detail everything that was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A+!

by Nadezda on 09/05/2017

Andron was extremely helpful and professional! Easy and smooth process from the test drive to vehicle delivery. Love my new Honda!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Accord Touring

by HarleyQuinn30 on 09/01/2017

People were friendly, answered all my questions evey time I had any. Helped me with the comparisons between all the vehicle options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
409 cars in stock
360 new0 used49 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

As a family owned and operated dealership our goal is to preserve what has kept Plaza Honda great for over 40 years. When you stop into Plaza Honda you can be assured you're working with an experienced team of managers and vehicle specialist helping you decide what vehicle options are best for you and your family. Conveniently located on Nostrand Avenue (near the B44, B82, B7, B9, BM4 and the 2, 5 and Q train) we're a one stop shop with our Honda Sales Showroom, Honda Service Center and Honda Parts Store all on the same block. We also have a large selection of New and Certified Pre Owned Honda vehicles to further the variety of options available to our customers.

what sets us apart
One stop shop (Sales, Service & Parts)
Largest Honda showroom in the city
Huge New and Pre Owned Inventory (Over 700 New vehicles and 200 Pre Owned)
Located on Nostrand Avenue near the B44, B82, B7, B9, BM4 and the 2, 5 and Q train
Special Finance team that specializes in working with credit challenged customers
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (8)
Bengali
Panjabi
Russian
Uzbek

