Plaza Honda sucks! I bought a 2015 Honda CR-V Ex L from the Plaza Honda Auto Mall dealership on August 25, 2018. Wasn’t informed by Ms. Oneal that it was involved in an accident in 2016 at the time of purchase. Had I known, I would not have bought that vehicle. I didn’t even know about Carfax report. Had to return the vehicle twice to Honda Services. The second experience was worse that the first. After given the advice to ask for the vehicle’s Carfax report, Troy Esposito gave me one which shows that the vehicle indeed had an accident prior to me purchasing it. I am still waiting in him to show me a signed Carfax report. Had to pay to repair leaking transmission which they said was damaged during my ownership. I have since experienced lots of pushing around at Plaza Honda to resolve the issues about my vehicle.
I will have to soon take the vehicle in again. This time for servicing because the light is showing that it needs to be serviced.
Lessons learned:
1. Exercise due diligence by doing a good outer and inner structural examination when making a vehicle purchase from this dealership.
2. If it’s possible, walk with an experienced auto mechanic.
3. Pay careful attention to every aspect of the transaction.
4. Avoid sales representative who appears to be in a rush to close a deal for the sake of the commission that they get.
I would avoid Plaza Honda like how I would avoid a plague!
I went to buy a used car and it just to happens the car I wanted was sold. He helped me find another car and even dealt with me being picky. He was so nice and helpful. He made the process so easy. I felt good leaving out of there with my brand new 2018 Hyundai. I got a good deal and was excited about it. I’m actually still excited. He made my car buying experience one to remember and enjoy.
I went in to Plaza Honda's showroom last week to discuss my options in either leasing or buying a new car, as the lease on my 2014 Pilot was ending. I had the awesome privilege of working with Sales & Leasing Consultant, Mrs. Jasmin Oneal. Mrs. Oneal took the time to explain in detail all of my options, and assured me that my experiences at Plaza Honda will greatly surpass anything I could ever experienced at another dealership. She is awesome! She exemplifies a tremendous wealth of knowledge in her field, is courteous and extremely professional. She sold this car, and at no time was I forced to buy anything, neither was I surprised by anything she failed to mention during our discussions. As I considered the 2017 Honda Pilot leasing option. At no point was she pushy, she simply caused me to fall head over heels in love with the my new Pilot. I love this car with all of the new features and stylish body shape. Gosh! I'm in love!
Mrs. Oneal further took the time to ensure I understood how everything functioned, and connected the blue tooth with my phone. I'm beyond pleased and will highly recommend Mrs. Jasmine to all customers seeking to join the PLAZA HONDA family. You'll never working with Mrs. Jasmine Oneal.
