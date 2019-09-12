sales Rating

Recently I found a vehicle that was being advertised on several auto search websites that I was interested in. After contacting this dealer as to its availability and getting a Carfax emailed to me I decided to make the 3+ hour round trip journey to Brooklyn to look at it. I test drove the car and decided that it was a good buy and I was going to negotiate to buy it. I sat down with the salesman and explained that I was not looking for financing as I planned on paying cash for it. He went to his manager and came back to tell me that he would only honor the advertised price if I financed it with $3000 down. If I want to buy it with no financing it would cost me $3,000.00 more over and above the advertised price. I pointed out to him that on 3 different websites and the dealers own site there was no mention of the fact that the advertised price was only available if it was financed. Needless to say I left without buying the vehicle and the feeling that this dealer was dishonest and sleazy. The next day I decided to call the general sales manager to find out if he was aware of the unethical behavior of his sales department. I asked the receptionist to transfer me to his line and she kept asking me what I wanted to talk to him about. I would only tell her I was a customer who tied to purchase a vehicle and had a complaint and wanted to talk to him before I contacted Hyundai corporate consumer complaints. After waiting for a while a man who identified himself as Mohammed the assistant general manager picked up (he is listed on the companys website as a salesperson) and again grilled me about the nature of my call. I repeated my explanation and was told he was not currently available. I then left my phone number with the request to have him call me when he was available. Almost a week later I have yet to hear from him which is not surprising as the Better Business Bureau gives Bay Ridge Hyundai a grade of F . My advice to anyone thinking of dealing with this company is to steer clear; there are many reputable car dealerships out there but this dealer not one of them! Read more