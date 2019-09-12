Bay Ridge Hyundai

Visit dealer’s website 
9013 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209
(844) 551-3842
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bay Ridge Hyundai

3.9
Overall Rating
(11)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

second time's a charm

by pete from si on 12/09/2019

we leased an elantra in 2017 and got a great price and great service from this dealer so we decided to give them another shot when it was time to get into another car. in over 30 years of car buying experience this was the easiest deal I ever made. I told them what I wanted, how much I was willing to pay and walked out with a new 2020 elantra SEL. I do my homework before I walk into a dealership and I know the tricks of the trade having been in the business myself. I know that my experience might be totally different from someone else's but I would definitely give these guys a shot if you're looking to get into a hyundai.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
17 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

second time's a charm

by pete from si on 12/09/2019

we leased an elantra in 2017 and got a great price and great service from this dealer so we decided to give them another shot when it was time to get into another car. in over 30 years of car buying experience this was the easiest deal I ever made. I told them what I wanted, how much I was willing to pay and walked out with a new 2020 elantra SEL. I do my homework before I walk into a dealership and I know the tricks of the trade having been in the business myself. I know that my experience might be totally different from someone else's but I would definitely give these guys a shot if you're looking to get into a hyundai.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Unethical Business - Avoid

by Unethical dealership on 10/10/2019

This is a poorly managed dealership with unethical business practices. False advertising, bait & switch schemes, flat out [non-permissible content removed]. This dealership damages the Hyundai brand. I would avoid this dealership and certainly would not trust a thing they say. Poorly informed/trained sales people with poor management.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Superb Service

by Sekhem on 08/02/2019

Neil and Sam were so hospitable and worked out a great deal for Me in a timely fashion. I made a new friend and have a beautiful 2019 Sonata Sport. Thanks BR Hyundai!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Supurb Service

by Sekhem on 08/02/2019

I have been to other dealerships and the service was awesome. I felt comfortable and not pressured into getting a vehicle I did not want. Everyone was happy. Neil was absolutely awesome and Sam was just great. I made a new friend and got a beautiful Sonata Sport. Thanks Bay Ridge Hyundai!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Tev on 07/19/2019

My salesman Neil was very attentive. And very knowledgeable of his service. He was very patient with me and I’m very grateful to have had him as my salesman. Very different from most salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by R.L on 05/17/2019

Highly recommend them .My salesman Joe Esposito was professional, courteous and patient.Love my new car!!! Thanks!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good

by Sanjar on 12/14/2018

I would like to thank Anthony for helping and showing us the car with every single detail. Pretty experienced salesman. I would recommend him to whoever is coming there and on the top people there really nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best experience

by Richie on 12/12/2018

This was my third car buying experience and the most pleasant. The service was informative, accomadating and on point. Manny Perez, salesmen, talked without gimmicks and answered all my questions attentively. I would recommend this dealership to anyone. Thanks again Manny. I am a proud owner of a Dodge Durango.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Customer service stink

by Dino on 11/27/2018

I was surprised how nasty was the man in charge there. The arab guy with the name of Sam He was arrogant basty and very pushy. He told us the car we wanted wasnt on stock. They have 5 and also he came after checking two time and told us good luck in a nasty way. We are good customers with kia for 12 years and mazda for 3 years and we were hopi g to be part of your establishment but we cant consider going back. Because of that man Sorry. Customer service is number one priority for this type of business and this man ruined it for you

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

hyundai tuscon

by Larissa on 11/02/2018

Ask Julio Perez for assistance when you visit bay ridge hyundai dealership. He was very helpful, arranged test drive in minutes, answered all questions and was very friendly. Offered the best deal we got at the moment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Unprofessionalism

by MohamedMoustafa on 09/28/2018

Horrible service. Sales representative (Aniel) had me wait for an hour then disappeared and no one knew where he went so I waked out. What a waste of time. They guy looked like a mechanic not even a sales representative. No wonder why this showroom is a ghost town

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

First time leasing

by Chris2520 on 07/20/2018

Went to Bay Ridge Hyundai and they were great !! Kevin Crespo Was my sales person and he was great !! ! He founded me my car (that I LOVE) he was friendly, personalable and there was no BS !! He work with me till the every end. The Atmosphere was clam and very friendly. It was a great experience for my first time leasing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

UNPROFESSIONAL! NOT SATISFIED

by LHARDY on 06/21/2018

This is my first time purchasing a car and they have made it a bad experience for me. At first they seemed very helpful, I mean all sales associates work hard with you so they can make sales but once I purchased the vehicle the communication later cease to exist!!! I am higly disspointed in the communication. Sales associate Mohammad was helpful at first when I purchased the car, but once I was told I needed points to solidify my purchase I communicated with him to clarify what documents were needed. There was no response nor was he helpful, he has been deliberately ignoring me hence why I am making this bad review. Ive tried calling the dealership left messages still no one to help me!!! I called today and asked to speak with management to further assist me with finalizing everything. I am not pleased with this dealership for a first time buyer I would think sales associate would make you feel at ease when buying a car but all they care about is making sales they will not further help you if you needed!! If you purchase from this dealer I would work with someone in charge or just go to another dealer!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Thomas on 04/26/2018

Very helpful Salesman Julio Perez professional got me the dear For what I could afford The head Manager was super helpful getting me the best deal on the car, getting me the best and the lowest financing. The person who got me the lone made it EZ and a good experience thank you Bay Ridge Hyundai

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Avoid at all costs

by goldenland on 03/11/2018

Recently I found a vehicle that was being advertised on several auto search websites that I was interested in. After contacting this dealer as to its availability and getting a Carfax emailed to me I decided to make the 3+ hour round trip journey to Brooklyn to look at it. I test drove the car and decided that it was a good buy and I was going to negotiate to buy it. I sat down with the salesman and explained that I was not looking for financing as I planned on paying cash for it. He went to his manager and came back to tell me that he would only honor the advertised price if I financed it with $3000 down. If I want to buy it with no financing it would cost me $3,000.00 more over and above the advertised price. I pointed out to him that on 3 different websites and the dealers own site there was no mention of the fact that the advertised price was only available if it was financed. Needless to say I left without buying the vehicle and the feeling that this dealer was dishonest and sleazy. The next day I decided to call the general sales manager to find out if he was aware of the unethical behavior of his sales department. I asked the receptionist to transfer me to his line and she kept asking me what I wanted to talk to him about. I would only tell her I was a customer who tied to purchase a vehicle and had a complaint and wanted to talk to him before I contacted Hyundai corporate consumer complaints. After waiting for a while a man who identified himself as Mohammed the assistant general manager picked up (he is listed on the companys website as a salesperson) and again grilled me about the nature of my call. I repeated my explanation and was told he was not currently available. I then left my phone number with the request to have him call me when he was available. Almost a week later I have yet to hear from him which is not surprising as the Better Business Bureau gives Bay Ridge Hyundai a grade of F . My advice to anyone thinking of dealing with this company is to steer clear; there are many reputable car dealerships out there but this dealer not one of them!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Trustworthy

by rowebarker on 07/29/2016

Called up for a price on a new Hyundai Sonata over the phone, they gave the most competitive price. When I went to the showroom they honored the price. Happy with the transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy with my Used Car Purchase

by VanceRobinson on 07/24/2016

I recently purchased a used jaguar from Bay Ridge Hyundai and was very happy with the service. I recommend this dealer to everyone in Brooklyn.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
167 cars in stock
120 new47 used0 certified pre-owned
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
45 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai Sonata
33 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
17 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes