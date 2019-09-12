second time's a charm
by 12/09/2019on
we leased an elantra in 2017 and got a great price and great service from this dealer so we decided to give them another shot when it was time to get into another car. in over 30 years of car buying experience this was the easiest deal I ever made. I told them what I wanted, how much I was willing to pay and walked out with a new 2020 elantra SEL. I do my homework before I walk into a dealership and I know the tricks of the trade having been in the business myself. I know that my experience might be totally different from someone else's but I would definitely give these guys a shot if you're looking to get into a hyundai.
Unethical Business - Avoid
by 10/10/2019on
This is a poorly managed dealership with unethical business practices. False advertising, bait & switch schemes, flat out [non-permissible content removed]. This dealership damages the Hyundai brand. I would avoid this dealership and certainly would not trust a thing they say. Poorly informed/trained sales people with poor management.
Superb Service
by 08/02/2019on
Neil and Sam were so hospitable and worked out a great deal for Me in a timely fashion. I made a new friend and have a beautiful 2019 Sonata Sport. Thanks BR Hyundai!!!
Excellent customer service
by 07/19/2019on
My salesman Neil was very attentive. And very knowledgeable of his service. He was very patient with me and I’m very grateful to have had him as my salesman. Very different from most salesman.
Great experience
by 05/17/2019on
Highly recommend them .My salesman Joe Esposito was professional, courteous and patient.Love my new car!!! Thanks!!
Good
by 12/14/2018on
I would like to thank Anthony for helping and showing us the car with every single detail. Pretty experienced salesman. I would recommend him to whoever is coming there and on the top people there really nice.
Best experience
by 12/12/2018on
This was my third car buying experience and the most pleasant. The service was informative, accomadating and on point. Manny Perez, salesmen, talked without gimmicks and answered all my questions attentively. I would recommend this dealership to anyone. Thanks again Manny. I am a proud owner of a Dodge Durango.
Customer service stink
by 11/27/2018on
I was surprised how nasty was the man in charge there. The arab guy with the name of Sam He was arrogant basty and very pushy. He told us the car we wanted wasnt on stock. They have 5 and also he came after checking two time and told us good luck in a nasty way. We are good customers with kia for 12 years and mazda for 3 years and we were hopi g to be part of your establishment but we cant consider going back. Because of that man Sorry. Customer service is number one priority for this type of business and this man ruined it for you
hyundai tuscon
by 11/02/2018on
Ask Julio Perez for assistance when you visit bay ridge hyundai dealership. He was very helpful, arranged test drive in minutes, answered all questions and was very friendly. Offered the best deal we got at the moment.
Unprofessionalism
by 09/28/2018on
Horrible service. Sales representative (Aniel) had me wait for an hour then disappeared and no one knew where he went so I waked out. What a waste of time. They guy looked like a mechanic not even a sales representative. No wonder why this showroom is a ghost town
First time leasing
by 07/20/2018on
Went to Bay Ridge Hyundai and they were great !! Kevin Crespo Was my sales person and he was great !! ! He founded me my car (that I LOVE) he was friendly, personalable and there was no BS !! He work with me till the every end. The Atmosphere was clam and very friendly. It was a great experience for my first time leasing.
UNPROFESSIONAL! NOT SATISFIED
by 06/21/2018on
This is my first time purchasing a car and they have made it a bad experience for me. At first they seemed very helpful, I mean all sales associates work hard with you so they can make sales but once I purchased the vehicle the communication later cease to exist!!! I am higly disspointed in the communication. Sales associate Mohammad was helpful at first when I purchased the car, but once I was told I needed points to solidify my purchase I communicated with him to clarify what documents were needed. There was no response nor was he helpful, he has been deliberately ignoring me hence why I am making this bad review. Ive tried calling the dealership left messages still no one to help me!!! I called today and asked to speak with management to further assist me with finalizing everything. I am not pleased with this dealership for a first time buyer I would think sales associate would make you feel at ease when buying a car but all they care about is making sales they will not further help you if you needed!! If you purchase from this dealer I would work with someone in charge or just go to another dealer!
Great experience
by 04/26/2018on
Very helpful Salesman Julio Perez professional got me the dear For what I could afford The head Manager was super helpful getting me the best deal on the car, getting me the best and the lowest financing. The person who got me the lone made it EZ and a good experience thank you Bay Ridge Hyundai
Avoid at all costs
by 03/11/2018on
Recently I found a vehicle that was being advertised on several auto search websites that I was interested in. After contacting this dealer as to its availability and getting a Carfax emailed to me I decided to make the 3+ hour round trip journey to Brooklyn to look at it. I test drove the car and decided that it was a good buy and I was going to negotiate to buy it. I sat down with the salesman and explained that I was not looking for financing as I planned on paying cash for it. He went to his manager and came back to tell me that he would only honor the advertised price if I financed it with $3000 down. If I want to buy it with no financing it would cost me $3,000.00 more over and above the advertised price. I pointed out to him that on 3 different websites and the dealers own site there was no mention of the fact that the advertised price was only available if it was financed. Needless to say I left without buying the vehicle and the feeling that this dealer was dishonest and sleazy. The next day I decided to call the general sales manager to find out if he was aware of the unethical behavior of his sales department. I asked the receptionist to transfer me to his line and she kept asking me what I wanted to talk to him about. I would only tell her I was a customer who tied to purchase a vehicle and had a complaint and wanted to talk to him before I contacted Hyundai corporate consumer complaints. After waiting for a while a man who identified himself as Mohammed the assistant general manager picked up (he is listed on the companys website as a salesperson) and again grilled me about the nature of my call. I repeated my explanation and was told he was not currently available. I then left my phone number with the request to have him call me when he was available. Almost a week later I have yet to hear from him which is not surprising as the Better Business Bureau gives Bay Ridge Hyundai a grade of F . My advice to anyone thinking of dealing with this company is to steer clear; there are many reputable car dealerships out there but this dealer not one of them!
Trustworthy
by 07/29/2016on
Called up for a price on a new Hyundai Sonata over the phone, they gave the most competitive price. When I went to the showroom they honored the price. Happy with the transaction.
Happy with my Used Car Purchase
by 07/24/2016on
I recently purchased a used jaguar from Bay Ridge Hyundai and was very happy with the service. I recommend this dealer to everyone in Brooklyn.