sales Rating

Biggest mistake ever!!! For a big company in the business Bay Ridge Chevy is a poor representation of Chevrolet. The used car sales department is very unprofessional. I was scammed into buying a used vehicle and avoided for months from their own “pre-owned car sales manager” (Muhammad Ali). I bought a car in October, 2018 and I was over charged thousands of dollars for the trade in and purchase of a vehicle which they said they would return the funds owed to me. It is now February 2019 and I have yet to be Compensated for the overcharging that took place. I have visited the dealership on multiple Occasions and I was promised the check owed to me was being processed. Every single time I visited Ali looked me in my face and told me a different day every time. They took out a loan in a higher amount than what I owed just to complete the sale. I was avoided by phone numerous of times and had to physically show up to be heard. I was given promises with negative results and was told lies just to get me out the office. To add insult to injury the car that I purchased Had to be serviced three times Within a month of making the purchase. On one of the occasionsone they kept the car for a month and 1/2 with the engine light coming back on hours later after receiving my car back. I had to bring the car back to service! The problem with the engine was eventually solved but the headache wasn’t worth the trouble. Needless to say I am completely and utterly disgusted at the unprofessionalism and greed from these people!!! What they did to me is disgusting!! These people left me with a false loan in my name and a huge headache to deal with!!!! My experience here has been terrible and I would recommend that anyone should go elsewhere when purchasing or trading in a vehicle! These people are [non-permissible content removed]! Read more