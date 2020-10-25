Great service
Peter is a pleasure to work with always takes care of my truck always give a 5 🌟 service highly recommend Peter for all your service needs
Markos was an excellent salesperson!
Markos helped us lease a Trax. He made the whole process easy and got us a great deal. I would highly recommend Markos at Bay Ridge Chevrolet.
Markos
I bought a new car in the Fall of 2019. When I was ready to buy, Markos was very patient and helpful. I called him a few times after driving away with the car with questions on some of the features and he was attentive and responsive, even after the sale had been made. Thank you Bay Ridge Chevrolet and Markos.
Excellent and attentive salesperson, Niyazi Tas
We were thoroughly pleased with the pleasant and attentive service we received from Niyazi Tas. His details and explanation of how the process of trading in our car and taking on a lease of a beautiful new car made us feel comfortable with the entire process and we would recommend others who may be looking to buy a car to work with Tas as their salesperson. Thank you for helping us through the process with your patience and kindness, Tas!! Best regards, Dennis and Cathy McDermott
Markos was a wonderful salesperson without the sales hassle.
Walking in and meeting our salesperson, Markos was a wonderful experience. No shoving, pushy sales pitches, no following around with pressure. He politely stood nearby, giving us the possibility to look at all the vehicles. Asked if we were looking for something particular and he'd be available for any questions. Within a little time we were chatting about our neighborhood, we asked a few questions and without stress made up our minds to lease a 2020 Chevy Equinox LT. Markos made it simply, feeling at ease and as if we knew each other for years. It was a pleasure doing business with Markos and in the next few months considering a lease for my daughter.
Great Service @ Bay Ridge Chevy
I wanted to express how GREAT the Service staff at Bay Ridge Chevy were. I took my Chevy Equinox in to them several times for a problem I was having and they were extremely professional and helpful each time that I showed up even though I purchased my car from a different Chevy dealer. The whole staff was fantastic especially PETER in the Service Dept. THANK YOU ALL!!!
Poor dealership
I am not recommend this dealership nobody, sales and financial person trying to lie you.they charged me over 3400$
Unprofessional
I called on an available pre-owned vehicle (gray Audi A6 currently still for sale) and left a credit card number for a deposit with a someone in sales. The person I dealt with never charged the card, and gave me multiple different days the deposit was going to be charged when I called to inquire. The dealership/salesman never returned any of my calls or emails after my attempt to leave the deposit. After a week and numerous attempts to call the dealership, I ended purchasing a car from another dealership. Ive never attempted to purchase a vehicle for a dealerships asking price had them not follow through, and later lower the price of the vehicle.
Stupid sales associates including manager
Sales associates are not aware with price and charges even manger don’t know what’s going on, lack of experience and professionalism. Waste of time to visit them. Worst dealership in Brooklyn.
Disappointed
I had trouble with my engine from the old dealership owner. i received a notification that i have to have the engine replaced due to recall. New owner built the Bay Ridge dealership and was having trouble again with my engine. Millie your employer gave my 2010 Chevy Cobalt to her top mechanic. 4 days later Millie told me it was the throttle body. took her word for it, paid $749. WRONG went back same problem with my engine, she had a mechanic look at it and said it was the computer. Took the car out. What is the problem with my car throttle body or computer. Through arguing with Millie, you company are very shady. Millie is a liar and just took my money and the hell with me. Sold my car for $500. Thank you for such lousy service and NOT honest........
Refused to take back Lease Ending Car from previous customer
I normally don’t write reviews, but I had to write this one. Very disappointed in Bay Ridge Chevrolet. I guarantee I will never purchase or lease a car there again. I have been a loyal customer to Bay Ridge Chevrolet for the last 8 years. I had purchased/leased a Chevy Tahoe in 2011 & then traded in the car for a 2014 Traverse with an amazing sales person Nathalie Cantone. In 2016, when my Traverse lease was up, Bay Ridge Chevrolet was under renovation for a long period of time. Nathalie had left because of the renovation. I found my self in the Catskills & leased my 3rd car with Chevrolet in Catskill, NY. At the end of the lease today I tried to return it to Bay Ridge Chevrolet, literally 2 blocks away from my house. GM financial had instructed me to drop it at any Chevrolet dealer. Apparently, I don’t live in the Catskills. I called today and asked to drop off my lease. I spoke to a sales manager Danny Meyer. I had asked if he can return my lease to his dealership, the first question he asked was where did you lease it” & asked if I had leased my new car in Bay Ridge Chevrolet. When I told him I didn’t lease it there (Because the dealership was under renovation), he was very dismissive & rude & refused to take my lease back because they had “no room” & “ lots of construction”. Crazy, a loyal customer that purchased/leased 2 cars in that dealership would not take back my lease. SMH!!!!!!!!!!!
Lower priced cars online but not in lot
I saw a few cars on ur site but when I went in.....the car was not in ur inventory.. It seems like they were just looking to get people in the store.. Not cool. Update ur online invintory.
They will scam you and keep your down payment
I was thinking of buying a car there. They gave a rate in which I would pay the full price of the car after I finished paying the loan but the 10k in down payment I was putting in would not even show up. Plus they the manager treats customers without respect or attention.
Amazing Deal on Chevy Equinox
Got a great deal on the Chevy Equinox. Thank you Markos for all your help with the deal. Great new dealership and the coffee is amazing :)
Biggest mistake ever!!! For a big company in the business Bay Ridge Chevy is a poor representation of Chevrolet. The used car sales department is very unprofessional. I was scammed into buying a used vehicle and avoided for months from their own “pre-owned car sales manager” (Muhammad Ali). I bought a car in October, 2018 and I was over charged thousands of dollars for the trade in and purchase of a vehicle which they said they would return the funds owed to me. It is now February 2019 and I have yet to be Compensated for the overcharging that took place. I have visited the dealership on multiple Occasions and I was promised the check owed to me was being processed. Every single time I visited Ali looked me in my face and told me a different day every time. They took out a loan in a higher amount than what I owed just to complete the sale. I was avoided by phone numerous of times and had to physically show up to be heard. I was given promises with negative results and was told lies just to get me out the office. To add insult to injury the car that I purchased Had to be serviced three times Within a month of making the purchase. On one of the occasionsone they kept the car for a month and 1/2 with the engine light coming back on hours later after receiving my car back. I had to bring the car back to service! The problem with the engine was eventually solved but the headache wasn’t worth the trouble. Needless to say I am completely and utterly disgusted at the unprofessionalism and greed from these people!!! What they did to me is disgusting!! These people left me with a false loan in my name and a huge headache to deal with!!!! My experience here has been terrible and I would recommend that anyone should go elsewhere when purchasing or trading in a vehicle! These people are [non-permissible content removed]!
Best Car dealer in Brooklyn
I bought a Dodge Charger 2016 from them they gave me a good deal I had no credit they stil got me approved when things took a turn in my life they helped me they bought off my car from me more then other dealers would have they are the best
