Teddy Nissan

3660 Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10469
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Teddy Nissan

4.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by Jose29 on 06/23/2019

From the first day walking into Teddy Nissan, my experience in this dealership was a good experience. The staff there are welcoming and provide excellent customer service. When I went to service my car, Gabriel Salcedo helped me with the service and helped in answering any question I had about my Nissan Rogue inspection and oil change. As a new car owner I am not too familiar with how those types of things work, he was very knowledgeable about it and provided excellent customer service. Thank you Teddy Nissan for always providing me with great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Javier Echeverria

by Carlos1018 on 04/23/2017

My husband & I went to buy a new car and the experience with TEDDY NISSAN was excellent. We got Javier Echeverria as our Salesperson and not only was he exceptional, informative and professional...he answered all our questions & concerns. We would easily recommend his expertise to anyone in the market for a vehicle. (We need more Salesmen like Mr. Echeverria out there) As for the Finance Manager - Pedro Almonte, Thank you for making it possible to buy the car I wanted and trusting my word of honor. Very much appreciated. The staff at TEDDY NISSAN are very courteous to your vehicle needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

sales

by Elvin1_228 on 12/18/2015

Mrs Payano was great, he's bery professional and Mrs Robert heals me to find the problems with my car, I'm bery satisfied

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by JimmyJazz68 on 12/09/2015

My Experience with the dealership was excellent from the all the staff. I had interaction with the Sales Manager, The person who sold me the vehicle, The person who got me a great interest rate on my loan and down to the person who prep the vehicle the vehicle for me to drive it off the lot. This is the reason why I purchased another vehicle from Nissan. My 1st experience was also a great one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

My Experience at Teddy Nissan in the Bronx

by Kiki_21 on 12/06/2015

First Lonnie Coleman was very helpful and explain everything to you. The cahier was nice too because Teddy Nissan have a new procedure on paying with credit card. The team who work on my vehicle did a excellent job. I am happy until my next visit to Teddy Nissan in the Bronx. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

30K Mile Maintenance at Teddy Nissan

by gigi122 on 12/05/2015

Taken as soon as I drove into the service area. Met with Frankie who explained what maintenance my car was due for and got my information to start the servicing. I also want to thank Steve who gave me a discount on the extra services I required after the car was reviewed during the 30K mile check up. Thank you Steve!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Service!!!!

by Susan1727 on 12/02/2015

The sales rep Jeritza Mejia went out of her way to accommodate me and she was extremely kind and helpful. Everyone I dealt with at Teddy Nissan were very satisfying to my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Teddy Nissan at Boston Road is Exceptionally Excellent!!

by alex1902 on 11/20/2015

I love the way upon arrival I am greeted by every person who is Employed by Nissan, does not matter if it's in services or parts. I would never go else where for my oil change or services. Now, with the televisions that have been added, this Teddy Nissan Location is the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

five star experience

by Juliopagoada11 on 11/19/2015

Its my very first experience for everything from buying a brand new car to even owning my first car. The experience in the dealership was great it was mention that the sales associate wish he had more of me come in more often.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil Change

by Lynmika on 11/18/2015

My oil change was completed in a timely manner. Did not have to sit and wait for a long period of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

4 Comments

service Rating

great experience as always

by evelus86 on 11/18/2015

From drop off to pick up, the guys were nice, professional and friendly, they explained what i needed, excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Better time around.

by Metallic520 on 11/15/2015

I liked that I was able to negotiate somewhat, and the process was pretty smooth. My sales person was knowledgeable and also personable, which made things lighter. I like that they have a delivery team, and you get a rundown about your vehicle. Most of all I have a great SUV that I absolutely love!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Great service!!!!

by SweetCin on 11/12/2015

I went to the service department because the was a light on in my dash board. Angel was very nice and assured me that it would be checked and handled in a timely manner. My experience was very pleasant!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

great team

by lissette24 on 11/05/2015

Your sales person or team give you a great impression when you walk in and also they make sure you drive out with a car at the end of the visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Amazing experience

by tati0571 on 11/04/2015

I enjoyed all aspects from the Professionalizm of the Staff to the Customer Service and how they interacted with me was outstanding. I had the fortunate opportunity to meet the Manger Angel and his Assistant Frekey and their Customer Service was amazing....even the customer lounge was comfy. You have a great team that should be commended; From your Managers to your line staff .....everyone from the service personal to the manager waz delightful. I will definitely recommend this service and dealership to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service As Always

by KabaPerAnkh on 11/01/2015

Your service personnel were clear, concise and very timely. I have always had a great experience. Your $59.95 Fall Service program came at the right time. I am very please that I traded my Maxima for my Altima. The Altima has so many more features that I wanted. Kaba Hiawatha Kamene, A Very Satisfied Customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Review

by Idaysha on 10/30/2015

The thing I liked most about my experience with Teddy Nissan was that the employees were very nice and helpfully.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

TeddyNissan is the best

by Shelecia on 10/18/2015

The wonderful staff knowledge, kindness, understanding and cleanliness of the building. How fast they do there job the wait time was exactly what they said it would be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Juan G

by sperry4 on 03/19/2015

Juan G was a exceptional salesman and I am very satisfied with the customer service I received today which is absolutely amazing thank you very much Teddy Nissan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Garfield Hughes

by capriceleoc on 03/15/2015

Garfield Hughes's customer service was awesome and he did he phenomenal job , I appreciate him being very honest with me and helping me with the entire process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Teddy Nissans William J

by joyced1 on 03/07/2015

William James was excellent , and very informative , very through and touched every base about the vehicle , was very honest and made sure we had an insurance as well which was a huge help as well. thank you very much Mr . William Jessie James!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
