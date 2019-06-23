sales Rating

My husband & I went to buy a new car and the experience with TEDDY NISSAN was excellent. We got Javier Echeverria as our Salesperson and not only was he exceptional, informative and professional...he answered all our questions & concerns. We would easily recommend his expertise to anyone in the market for a vehicle. (We need more Salesmen like Mr. Echeverria out there) As for the Finance Manager - Pedro Almonte, Thank you for making it possible to buy the car I wanted and trusting my word of honor. Very much appreciated. The staff at TEDDY NISSAN are very courteous to your vehicle needs. Read more