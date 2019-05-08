Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

4007 Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10466
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
(237)
Recommend: Yes (234) No (3)
sales Rating

Dodge R/T " white with red interior🔥

by Will on 08/05/2019

Corey was very professional and reliable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
336 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Don't Do It To Yourself

by Ferris on 03/16/2020

***BUYER BEWARE*** On the 24th of February I placed a down payment on a vehicle. Spent 5 hours in this filthy dealership. Was told to come back the next day. (This dealership is an hour and a half away) Went back the next day and my vehicle could not be given to me as it was incapable of being inspected (meaning they had me test drive it while it was uninspected!!!) They had this vehicle on their lot for 6 months previous to me inquiring about it! What sort of dealership does not repair or inspect the vehicles they take in? I was told it would be 2 days and it would be ready - after 5 days of dealing with these people and not having received my vehicle, I told them I wanted to pull out of the deal as it was incredibly shady. The people who had, up until this point been extremely polite, became very aggressive. I demanded my money back -I had put the down payment in cash, the day they wanted it- and they told me they couldn't give me my refund because 'the bank had their money'. So they told me a check would be issued. It is now 2+ weeks and I still do not have my money back. I have >>attempted<< to contact the dealership numerous times and every time I call to talk to a head boss "they've just stepped out". I contacted Chrysler Corp and THEY couldn't get anyone on the phone either. The only contact made with them since has been when one of their lackeys called to ask "If I was enjoying my new vehicle." When I informed him of what was going on he did manage to put me through to a manager of some form - whose response was "the check is in the mail'! Essentially all of my money has been tied up by these [non-permissible content removed] for the past 3 week. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH THESE PEOPLE.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

service Rating

Great Service

by Victor_L on 08/04/2019

The service advisor Robert was amazing. Went out of his way to assist me and my vehicles needs. Service was done in under 4hrs and I had a bit of work done on the car. Fast and efficient service provided. Cleared all issues with car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!!

by Bernice on 08/01/2019

Ricky from customer service was very diligent and explained everything in detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy

by Keith on 08/01/2019

My service advisor was communicating with me the whole time through the process of waiting for my vehicle and giving me updates

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Electrical Problem Repair

by Michael on 07/31/2019

Kayla did a great job keeping me informed with accurate and timely information

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Keep compass 2019

by Isabella on 07/23/2019

The sale rep was nice and friendly. Though my car payment was high, I was able to leave the dealership with a the same day with a minimum down payment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Shawne on 07/19/2019

This is my 10th, maybe more SUV that I have bought or leased thru Eastchester Chrysler Jeep and Dodge. They will not disappoint!!! Jimmy Somma is the BEST! I call Jimmy, let him know what I want and my truck is ready in a few days with no hassle at all. Jimmy makes the transaction as easy as can be! I highly recommend this dealership and working with Jimmy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Love my new Cherokee

by DeshaunaScott23 on 07/19/2019

Jasmin was very understanding and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Auto repair

by Vladimir on 07/15/2019

The simplicity of the procedure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Lisa on 07/11/2019

Great customer service and very friendly .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Paul on 07/06/2019

Your willingness to work with customers. To take a genuine interest in what appeals to a particular customer. And to deliver a workable solution that may have been an impediment during the sales process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Maria on 06/30/2019

Exelent services and very fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Delayed, but made hold

by Mary on 06/29/2019

Working with Maggie kept me calm when I needed reassurance that my car would be repaired though there was a delay in my repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent service!!

by Lakisha on 06/27/2019

I really liked that East Chester didn't turn me away having not so good credit. My rep Ariana didn't rest till I was approved. Been loving my jeep compass ever since.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Fast Service

by Vanessa on 06/26/2019

Fast great service. Ricky was knowledgeable and helped a lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Long wait to get in, but great service inside...

by RT on 06/25/2019

Once I finally got in (after a long, stressful wait) the service was prompt and according to the timeline given.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service Location

by Harry on 06/24/2019

Fast service plus courteous and knowledgeable staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great customer service

by Daniel on 06/23/2019

Customer service provided by Ricky was outstanding and he outperformed any expectation I had coming in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ms Amelia Ohara

by Amelia on 06/19/2019

Robert was honest and called me to let me know what was wrong with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quick

by Oscar on 06/18/2019

It was quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

