***BUYER BEWARE*** On the 24th of February I placed a down payment on a vehicle. Spent 5 hours in this filthy dealership. Was told to come back the next day. (This dealership is an hour and a half away) Went back the next day and my vehicle could not be given to me as it was incapable of being inspected (meaning they had me test drive it while it was uninspected!!!) They had this vehicle on their lot for 6 months previous to me inquiring about it! What sort of dealership does not repair or inspect the vehicles they take in? I was told it would be 2 days and it would be ready - after 5 days of dealing with these people and not having received my vehicle, I told them I wanted to pull out of the deal as it was incredibly shady. The people who had, up until this point been extremely polite, became very aggressive. I demanded my money back -I had put the down payment in cash, the day they wanted it- and they told me they couldn't give me my refund because 'the bank had their money'. So they told me a check would be issued. It is now 2+ weeks and I still do not have my money back. I have >>attempted<< to contact the dealership numerous times and every time I call to talk to a head boss "they've just stepped out". I contacted Chrysler Corp and THEY couldn't get anyone on the phone either. The only contact made with them since has been when one of their lackeys called to ask "If I was enjoying my new vehicle." When I informed him of what was going on he did manage to put me through to a manager of some form - whose response was "the check is in the mail'! Essentially all of my money has been tied up by these [non-permissible content removed] for the past 3 week. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH THESE PEOPLE.
The service advisor Robert was amazing. Went out of his way to assist me and my vehicles needs. Service was done in under 4hrs and I had a bit of work done on the car. Fast and efficient service provided. Cleared all issues with car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This is my 10th, maybe more SUV that I have bought or leased thru Eastchester Chrysler Jeep and Dodge. They will not disappoint!!! Jimmy Somma is the BEST! I call Jimmy, let him know what I want and my truck is ready in a few days with no hassle at all. Jimmy makes the transaction as easy as can be! I highly recommend this dealership and working with Jimmy.
Your willingness to work with customers. To take a genuine interest in what appeals to a particular customer. And to deliver a workable solution that may have been an impediment during the sales process.
