Anthony Esemplare, guided me thru the process of purchasing a new Honda CR-V. He was very professional pleasant and accommodating.lwould highly recommended him to anyone who would want to purchase a vehicle. Al Romano
I get my car serviced about every 5 months at Lia Honda in Brewster. This is where I purchased my car and I can expect great service every time. This past time I was assisted by Judy Deems and everything turned out beautifully! My car is in great shape and I felt that I was provided will all of the necessary information to keep it that way.
(I was also comforted by the fact that she and all of the other Lia employees wore masks during interactions with customers)
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Working with AJ was a pleasure. He was very informative and helpful and made me feel at ease with the entire process. He was very pleasant to deal with and his personality was not that of a typical car salesman that was only concerned with a sale. My first experience with AJ was so pleasant I am already working with him again on another sale. I highly recommend him and Lia Honda ot Brewster.
Mr Ayala very courteous and attentive. Investigated my report of grinding sounds while turning. Test drive my car to hear noise. Recommended my bearing needed replacement. As I was going on longer trip shortly, he managed to offer to do repair that day while I waited and quoted price.
My recent trip to the service dept for a oil change and to check the tires on my CRV was handled promptly and professionally by Judy Deems. She was extremely helpful and courteous. Always a pleasure to have my car serviced there.
I bought my car at Lia and since then have had my car serviced in the last 5 years . Their new service center is outstanding , their check in process for service is smooth, the waiting room is comfortable. The service staff is very courteous and explain clearly services needed and cost. My last service agent Milan is an example of great service. I also like that they occasionally send you promotional discount coupons
I had the pleasure of working with Kenny Seiferheld. He went above and beyond to meet my lease needs. He took his time and explained all the questions i asked. Whenever i had a question, he got back to me fast!! He made the process easy and hassle free. I will be working with Kenny Seiferheld on future sales.
