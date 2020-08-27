service Rating

I get my car serviced about every 5 months at Lia Honda in Brewster. This is where I purchased my car and I can expect great service every time. This past time I was assisted by Judy Deems and everything turned out beautifully! My car is in great shape and I felt that I was provided will all of the necessary information to keep it that way. (I was also comforted by the fact that she and all of the other Lia employees wore masks during interactions with customers) Read more