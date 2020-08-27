Lia Honda Brewster NY

899 Rte 22, Brewster, NY 10509
(888) 992-5871
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Brewster NY

4.9
Overall Rating
(61)
Recommend: Yes (60) No (1)
sales Rating

Lia Honda Anthony Esemplare

by Anthony Esemplare on 08/27/2020

Anthony Esemplare, guided me thru the process of purchasing a new Honda CR-V. He was very professional pleasant and accommodating.lwould highly recommended him to anyone who would want to purchase a vehicle. Al Romano

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

108 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Oil change

by Kristie on 08/29/2020

Honda was very professional and took care of my car. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

service Rating

Satisfied customer

by Satisfied customer on 08/25/2020

Great service in a timely manner. Facility was clean and adhered to social distancing. That was important to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Lia Honda on 08/24/2020

Phil Giordano was very honest discussing service my car needed at the mileage it was at. He gave me recommendations for service for the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Top Notch as Usual

by Erin Manion on 08/15/2020

I get my car serviced about every 5 months at Lia Honda in Brewster. This is where I purchased my car and I can expect great service every time. This past time I was assisted by Judy Deems and everything turned out beautifully! My car is in great shape and I felt that I was provided will all of the necessary information to keep it that way. (I was also comforted by the fact that she and all of the other Lia employees wore masks during interactions with customers)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great as always!

by Phil G on 07/28/2020

Judy Deems was quite congenial and knowledgeable. Service was performed in a reasonable amount of time and for a fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Service , Pricing, Michael Wedrogowsk

by Doug B on 07/24/2020

Very happy with the service and sales at Lia Honda of Brewster, so much so we drive 2 hours to lease a car from them. Michael Wedrogowsk Was my sales person

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very Satisfies New Customer

by John on 07/15/2020

Working with AJ was a pleasure. He was very informative and helpful and made me feel at ease with the entire process. He was very pleasant to deal with and his personality was not that of a typical car salesman that was only concerned with a sale. My first experience with AJ was so pleasant I am already working with him again on another sale. I highly recommend him and Lia Honda ot Brewster.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

John Alaya

by John Alaya on 07/10/2020

John and the whole team at Lia are always a pleasure to deal with. Professional and complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Jon Ayala

by Felix Ramirez on 07/08/2020

Excellent service. Jon Ayala was very nice and professional . He is an asset to your company. Thanks Jon

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Will buy again from Lia Honda

by Elaine F on 07/03/2020

AJ Esemplare was easy to work with,listened to what I wanted and gave me options.The end result I was very happy with the deal we made.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Blown tire emergency

by Neil Gargiulo on 06/27/2020

Jon was great! He took care of me on the spot

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 Honda XL

by William Natlo on 06/23/2020

Barry Weiss is an experienced and professional salesperson, and it was a pleasure to do business with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

For Jon Ayala Service Help

by J walters on 06/19/2020

Mr Ayala very courteous and attentive. Investigated my report of grinding sounds while turning. Test drive my car to hear noise. Recommended my bearing needed replacement. As I was going on longer trip shortly, he managed to offer to do repair that day while I waited and quoted price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fixed a shake that was bugging me for years

by John taylor on 05/11/2020

They fixed a shake that was bugging me for years. Jon Rob and Charles did a great job helping me get my vehicle back on the road.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Kenny J

by Kenny J on 05/08/2020

My recent trip to the service dept for a oil change and to check the tires on my CRV was handled promptly and professionally by Judy Deems. She was extremely helpful and courteous. Always a pleasure to have my car serviced there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great service

by Krish S on 03/26/2020

I bought my car at Lia and since then have had my car serviced in the last 5 years . Their new service center is outstanding , their check in process for service is smooth, the waiting room is comfortable. The service staff is very courteous and explain clearly services needed and cost. My last service agent Milan is an example of great service. I also like that they occasionally send you promotional discount coupons

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Barry Weiss - The Best!!

by Janson on 03/12/2020

Incredible experience buying from Barry. An absolute gentleman and professional. Answered all my questions and patiently attended to my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Easy visit to Lia Honda Service

by Frank Salvatore on 02/28/2020

Oil change was quick and waiting area great..coffee, snacks, t.v. wifi. I'll be back. Thanks Jon Ayala for the quick turnaround.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Inspection

by Lia Honds on 02/22/2020

Work was done in a timely manner. Employees were a pleasure to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Lease Car

by Great Experience on 02/03/2020

I had the pleasure of working with Kenny Seiferheld. He went above and beyond to meet my lease needs. He took his time and explained all the questions i asked. Whenever i had a question, he got back to me fast!! He made the process easy and hassle free. I will be working with Kenny Seiferheld on future sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
