sales Rating

BE CAREFUL....They easily add extra amount to the contract for no reason ...STAY AWAY...don't waste your time and money. They just want to sell a car, that's it,no work ethic, no responsibilities,no customer service,NOTHING. I bought my truck from them on October 2016,this is the WORST WORST WORST experience as I ever had. I told them I don't need ANY warranty but when I saw the contract they put $4500 extended warranty on it. I shocked and asked them the reason.The salesperson Mitch Gordon said "sorry I thought Lue(finance person) told you about the warranty" and Lue said the same.They said don't worry after 90 days you can come here and cancel it, then you will receive the whole amount. After 90 days went there and Mitch brought me a cancellation form and I signed it.He said after 60 days the refund check will send to your lender.Two months later nothing happened.I called them and they said don't worry, next month you'll receive it.Again one month later nothing happened.I called Nissan extended warranty and they said the dealership didn't send us the proof of mileage and we ask them 2 times to send it. Finally after several days that I followed up with them I figured out that my salesperson Mitch Gordon didn't give me the form (proof of mileage) to sign and the dealership didn't response to notifications.I called them (Rockland Nissan) several times, at least left 6 voice messages for different departments but nobody gave me call back.It was horrible and I was clueless and disappointed. Then I started Following up with Nissan consumer affairs and after ONE YEAR finally I received the refund but unhappily not the whole amount. I've paid interest at least 8 months because THIS DEALERSHIP didn't do the job efficiently. STAY AWAY from them, they're not honest, not responsible, not efficient. Read more