Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
My new car

by Rockland Nissan 1st Choice on 12/23/2019

JR is one of best sales person I ever meet. Not once he tried to sell me a vehicle. He took the time out and listen to my needs. JR took the time and worked within my budget. The process was so fast that my mechanic couldn’t believe that I was trading in my car that I just dropped off. Rockland Nissan was my first choice and I left with a brand new Nissan Rogue. There was no reason to car shop

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buyers Beware at Rockland Nissan

by Adks3400 on 06/18/2018

All seemed to have been so smooth after purchasing a new 2017 vehicle from this dealership. Until we discovered sloppy delivery issues mounting up. A few examples: no fuse panel cover, the Rockland service department forgot to put the oil cap on causing an oil mess, and the tailgate was so damaged that it had to be replaced just before I arrived to take delivery. (remember this is supposed to be brand new). When confronted about these issues the service manager just denied it and stated on a call that it was impossible for a vehicle to drive without an oil cap. After talking with multiple Nissan dealers, all of them said the opposite. That it was in fact possible to drive. Instead of just admitting their responsibility, apologizing for the sub-par standard in delivery, the dealership has continued to deny any acknowledgement of wrong doing. My advice to future buyers at Rockland Nissan is to hold a higher standard of quality, than the dealership seems willing to offer themselves.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

THE WORST DEALERSHIP EVER

by Reza4931 on 10/30/2017

BE CAREFUL....They easily add extra amount to the contract for no reason ...STAY AWAY...don't waste your time and money. They just want to sell a car, that's it,no work ethic, no responsibilities,no customer service,NOTHING. I bought my truck from them on October 2016,this is the WORST WORST WORST experience as I ever had. I told them I don't need ANY warranty but when I saw the contract they put $4500 extended warranty on it. I shocked and asked them the reason.The salesperson Mitch Gordon said "sorry I thought Lue(finance person) told you about the warranty" and Lue said the same.They said don't worry after 90 days you can come here and cancel it, then you will receive the whole amount. After 90 days went there and Mitch brought me a cancellation form and I signed it.He said after 60 days the refund check will send to your lender.Two months later nothing happened.I called them and they said don't worry, next month you'll receive it.Again one month later nothing happened.I called Nissan extended warranty and they said the dealership didn't send us the proof of mileage and we ask them 2 times to send it. Finally after several days that I followed up with them I figured out that my salesperson Mitch Gordon didn't give me the form (proof of mileage) to sign and the dealership didn't response to notifications.I called them (Rockland Nissan) several times, at least left 6 voice messages for different departments but nobody gave me call back.It was horrible and I was clueless and disappointed. Then I started Following up with Nissan consumer affairs and after ONE YEAR finally I received the refund but unhappily not the whole amount. I've paid interest at least 8 months because THIS DEALERSHIP didn't do the job efficiently. STAY AWAY from them, they're not honest, not responsible, not efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

no navi system

by pipster48 on 07/06/2016

visit was somewhat of a waste of time after 35 minute wait to be told there is nothing wrong and possibly the cause was dirt on sd card

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Nissan Altima

by TarunDua on 07/06/2016

Customer Services and sales. All the sales rep are experienced and know their job well. General Manager Tim is awesome and really helped me in getting the deal finalized in a very professional way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best deal with the best car

by Mecakt123 on 06/29/2016

The staff at Rockland was wonderful and very knowledgeable. They were able to give me a good deal within my budget and walk away with a very good reliable Nissan 2016 car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Rockland Nissan Review - Terrific Experience

by Tish3706 on 06/26/2016

I have leased several cars with the help of Bernie Drexler. He is an exceptional person and salesperson. It is a pleasure dealing with him. He is a credit to your organization.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Another great Nissan purchase

by Sherylsl on 06/11/2016

12 cars from Bernie Drexler. No one better. Have referred many friends to him. Your finance person was quick and efficient as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I love my Altima!

by KevinTash on 06/04/2016

The employees at the dealership were friendly and welcoming. I dealt with Bernie & Lou were awesome and so helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by BJeanne on 05/26/2016

Mr. Friedman had arranged for Freddie E to take care of our new lease. He was prepared. We were prepared. We couldn't believe how smoothly the whole process went. Freddie showed my husband all the features of the dashboard and answered his many questions. Freddie encouraged questions, which is a very good quality in a person in this job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Experiecnce

by Smiley62 on 05/18/2016

1st let me apologize for not responding earlier--recovering from surgery. My experience was excellent as far as the salesman - Miguel - was concerned. However I did have a problem when the paperwork with finance officer was completed and I was handed the wrong info/ paperwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A Satisfied Customer!

by SiouxD8 on 05/04/2016

All staff that I interacted with were professional, courteous, and warm. I felt like my business mattered, and I feel I will be a repeat customer. Additionally, I would recommend Rockland Nissan and Freddy Elkholy to family and friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My new Altima experience

by LesSchonfeld on 04/25/2016

I have worked with the sales person many times and he is knowledgeable, friendly and professional in the way he handles the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service Department!

by yankeeblue2016 on 04/14/2016

The service was extremely thorough. Very professional. Very friendly and they worked around my work schedule to satisfy me. Great group of people in the service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

nissan rogue 2016

by Victoria958 on 04/01/2016

I was able to walk in and find someone to assist me with knowledge and make me aware of the different aspects I could work with....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Rockland Nissan

by Irwin1972 on 03/30/2016

Tina Zambri help me to get the SUV'S that we need as a family car shes so easy to talk too. very honest .. i definitely recomend her...Nissan Of Rockland will give you the real deal and all the promotions that are available .... keep up the good work guys...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Stay AWAY from this dealer don't trust them at all

by Jose_Solis on 11/02/2015

Trust me you DON'T want to get a car from this dealer. They made me fly from Ohio to New York. I had to pay for all my own expenses to get the car. Once I got there, they changed the final price. They said the taxes were not included, when I had the sales guy double check the final price BEFORE I even bought the airfare tickets. Long story short, avoid yourself a TERRIBLE experience from this dealer. I'm sure there are many others honest dealers around you.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I would recommend Rockland Nissan

by Catrine on 06/10/2015

I was surprised at all negative reviews. Although, they were from a few years ago. I had a positive experience. My Salesman was new ,but tried his best to accommodate me. He was not pushy and I don't feel like I was taken advantage of. Everyone there was kind & courteous. I just picked up my new car a few days ago. It did take a while for them to have it "Showroom" ready but I did not mind waiting. I have to go back for my floor mats and another key. Not sure why they were not ready. All in all This place is super busy so obviously, they have a good reputation. Cant please everyone but I would recommend giving them a try. .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Nice to get you. but bad after..

by EddyOrtiz91 on 12/23/2014

I bought a car with my Dad in this dealer and I believe I got a good deal after pushing a bit. I came out very happy driving my 2012 Maxima with the options I wanted. I signed up for the EsayCare which was supposed to cover my wheels(tire & rim) from any damage caused by the city potholes. Just 4-5 months after the purchase I hit a very big pothole in the city(NY is filled with them) and one of my tires develop a bubble which means that it needs immediate replacement. I contacted the dealer and scheduled a service time and was told to call EasyCare to start a claim and get it approved right away. To my surprise I was told that my EasyCare was not approved and the dealer never provided me details or a call to let me know about this(I don't even know if they returned what I paid for it). I called the dealer to see if anyone could look into this and I was just bounced between the service department, billing and had to explain the same thing over 4 times to different people. I even left a voicemail for the person who sold me the car and they never got back to me. I was so pissed at this low level of service I went ahead and bought the tire online and got it replace using my OWN money.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Horrible Experience!

by rm2 on 12/15/2014

This is what I wrote: My car was in an accident, so I brought it into the dealership for a quote. I was told that the quote is free. I decided to pull out the vehicle and not do the work there. All of a sudden there was a $125 bill to release my vehicle. I called "customer relations" and asked if there was a charge for a quote, without revealing who I was. She said no. After she confirmed that, I told her my story. All of a sudden she had an urgent call come in, and she had to put me on hold. (I didn't know that she doubled as a 911 operator.) She came back with a completely different story, and told me that everyone in the shop knows that there is a charge, so no one could have told me its free. I ended up paying the $125 so that I could get my vehicle released. By the way, I was an established customer at their shop.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by puravida14 on 11/19/2014

After looking for a car for a month and going to at least ten different dealerships, I am so glad I came to this one. With my husband we bought the car at a good price for cash (that is not easy nowadays) and Eric Hallman simply made my day! This is my 5th car and I've see a lot of dealers in my life, Eric is simply the best! This time we did not even had to have difficult negotiation with the manager, Eric did all for us. He is a great professional and very easy to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
about our dealership

Rockland Nissan is proud to be your family-owned and operated Nissan dealer, located in your community just off of Route 303 in Blauvelt. We have one of the best, most extensive new, used, and certified pre-owned Nissan car inventories in the area, so you can be sure we have the right car for you.

Whether you live in Nyack, Bergen, or the New City areas, Rockland Nissan is your one-stop shop for a great deal on a new or used Nissan car, truck, or crossover. We pride ourselves in our commitment to our community, and want to earn your loyalty and your business in both sales and service. We look forward to sharing our enthusiasm for Nissan vehicles with you.

For us, 'customer service' means making your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. So stop on by to say hi today. We’re looking forward to meeting you.

