STAY AWAY!!!
by 12/07/2019on
If I could give this dealership ZERO stars I would. They would not stand by their sale and for their customer. Purchased a CERTIFIED 2016 Accord Sport manual transmission from them and in less than 4 months and 4 thousand miles later the clutch needs replacing! Despite the fact that EVERYONE from Honda admits that this it not normal "wear and tear" (I have had 4 other accords (manual)l and have never replaced the clutch before 110k mi on any of them), no one is willing to fix it. Even though the transmission is covered under Honda Certified warranty, they excluded the clutch (its considered a normal wear and tear item). Quote to repair is $3,000 and this is on a car with 37,000 miles! Everyone at Honda (corporate, Certified pre-owned, and Mt Kisco) has passed the buck on this. Mt Kisco signed off on the inspection and yet won't do anything to make it right. I will not be buying another Honda. Avoid this dealership. Look elsewhere and save yourself the trouble.
Fast & Easy
by 09/16/2017on
Love this location , very happy.
Sterotypical Car Salesman....
by 07/15/2017on
It would be unethical if I did not retract my statement. I was surprised in the rude, unprofessional, and disrespectful way I was treated when I returned to ask questions on my newly purchased car. There are professional ways on handling situations and not offending customers. The lack of customer service skills training was evident. Make sure you have all your questions answered before paying for your car because you are not welcomed after that.
Second awesome purchase
by 03/05/2016on
This is our second Honda Odyssey purchased from the same dealership, same salesperson Brian Durkin. Between those two Honda vehicles, we purchased two other new vehicles of a different make. My experience both times with Brian and Mount Kisco Honda has been "five star". No pressure, no "set up" questions (like " what kind of work do you do?"). I do not write reviews. But was compelled to do so this second go round in the hope that it will steer anyone afraid of a pressure sale to these folks. Walked in with my "number" in mind, test drove the vehicle, and made a fair deal immediately both times. You won't be disappointed. Totally different than BOTH new car purchases between the Honda vehicles. Ps what a great vehicle. "Living room on wheels"
Great cars, horrible service
by 12/08/2014on
They put my family's life in danger twice with negligent service of a serpentine belt. Non-sensical explanations of why my Honda Odyssey would have died at 55mph twice with new serpentine belts that they installed (first, mechanics error, then bad batch of belts, then they're not sure). And have not accepted responsibility for costs and damage to the car.
Rude
by 05/02/2013on
I was looking at a used Honda Accord Coupe. I was pressured into giving an opening offer and when I did the manger came over and told me that it wasn't in the ballpark. When I began to explain why I made the offer he cut me off and said that he didn't care and that it was insulting. Well, he won't have to worry about anymore "insulting" offers from me ever again. I won't be returning to a dealership that treats potential customers rudely.
Return Customer
by 06/05/2012on
This is my third Honda that I have leased from this dealership mainly because of their superb customer service, honesty, professionality and competitive pricing. Cesar Mora embodies these four qualities, he continues to have my repeat business. He follows-up at intervals after the sale to enquire of your satisfaction and to remind you that the sales experience does not end at delivery. Delivery, to him is actually the beginning of the next sale.
Too many games
by 07/05/2011on
We found the salesperson pleasant to deal with. He allowed us to test drive the vehicle we were interested in. We asked for a price and got one that was reasonable. We asked what colors were available. The sales manager informed us that the colors showing as in his inventory were not available. He said it changed from a few days ago. I told him that I had looked this morning. He said we do not update every day. I do not think they update at all. Anyway, we settled on a different color. He would not honor the price he had given us 5 minutes earlier. He said it would be $1500 more if we were paying cash. We had asked for the cash price. We left.
Incompetent
by 03/18/2008on
Charged me $800 to replace glass in my Accord sunroof but it didn't close. I wouldn't let them go near the engine or transmission.