Acura of Bedford Hills

700 Bedford Rd, Bedford Hills, NY 10507
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Acura of Bedford Hills

4.9
Overall Rating
(43)
Recommend: Yes (41) No (2)
sales Rating

Great, easy experience

by MikeH on 04/03/2019

Seriously knowledgeable sales rep with outstanding follow up skills. Professional and respectful business manager who presents upsell opportunities without the "hustle" factor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

BAIT & SWITCH SCAM DEALERSHIP

by GK1614 on 12/27/2019

BAIT & SWITCH DEALERSHIP! Ive never been one to write reviews, but Acura of Bedford Hills wronged me and I feel the need to share this nightmare experience. I wouldn't expect to be treated as poorly as I was by a Cash for Clunkers dealership, let alone a "Luxury Acura Dealership" A '1 star' rating is too generous! On 12/12/19 - I contacted Acura of Bedford Hills and spoke with Mark Weinstein regarding the purchase of an RDX A-Spec in silver. We discussed finances and came to an agreement on the sales price of the vehicle + tax + dealer fee of $97.50 + registration. I was told by Mark the RDX was expected to arrive by 12/24/19. Happy with the terms of the agreement and the sale price of the car Mark Weinstein offered me, I placed a $500 deposit. Mark Weinstein sent me a confirmation of the particulars of the deal via email. 12/24/19 - I received a call from Mark Weinstein letting me know the car was on the lot. Mark needed additional information for a credit application and notified me that I would be hearing from the Finance Manager Robert Bello later in the day to discuss. Mark and I agreed on a pickup time of 3pm - 4pm on 12/26/19 for the new RDX! At 5pm on Christmas Eve, I received a call from Robert Bello. Robert and I started to discuss some finances at which point another voice chimed in on the call and said "Hi Greg, this is Igor Sales Manager here at Acura of Bedford Hills". I found it beyond creepy that Igor must have been eavesdropping on the call between Robert and I. Igor took over the conversation from Robert and started explaining that they were not going to honor the price of the vehicle which was confirmed in writing by Mark Weinstein on 12/12/19 via email. I spent 30 minutes on the phone with Igor listening to backpedaling and nonsense and decided enough was enough - I suggested we pick things up on 12/26/19. 12/26/19 - DELIVERY DAY!...... NOT SO FAST! Mark Weinstein calls me on 12/26/19 just hours before I am supposed to take deliver of the new RDX and nervously explains that he can no longer honor the price discussed on 12/12/19. Mark stumbled and stuttered for an explanation and ultimately told me "talk to Igor", "I am refunding your $500 deposit now". I asked Mark, please answer the simple question - What happened to the offer that I put a deposit on just two weeks ago? He ignored the question and insisted on refunding the deposit. At this point I asked to stay on the phone while the deposit was refunded for confirmation. Mark angrily responded "YOU DONT TELL ME WHAT TO DO" and *click* hung up on me. A few minutes later I called back Acura of Bedford Hills and asked for Igor. Igor immediately picked up the line and started a rambling rant of "damage control". In a STUNNING TWIST Igor actually accused ME of structuring a deal that was TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE! At this point I advised Igor that I would be posting my experience with their dealership on social media and all of the review sites. Igor took this as a threat and questioned me "why do you want to be vindictive" to which I replied I simply want to inform others of this very dishonest dealership. I struck a nerve and Igor said "THIS CALL IS STUPID" and *click* hung up on me. Anyone interested in purchasing an Acura, I HIGHLY suggest taking your business elsewhere. Two thumbs down, 0 stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Great, easy experience

by MikeH on 04/03/2019

Seriously knowledgeable sales rep with outstanding follow up skills. Professional and respectful business manager who presents upsell opportunities without the "hustle" factor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Love My Dealer

by DL on 02/05/2019

Friendly, fast and efficient service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Acura MDX Buy

by Michele on 02/05/2019

was made very easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Wonderful service

by Kurt on 02/03/2019

Service manager was very courteous and helpful. Excellent mechanic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

MDX Service

by Roger on 02/03/2019

No hassle. No waiting to be serviced. Availability of loaner vehicles, again with no hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Fantastic Staff

by Jesse on 02/03/2019

Friendly and helpful staff. Torin and Mr. Richmond were fantastic

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Family style dealership.

by Gerald on 02/03/2019

Everyone was very resourceful and kind to me. Their recommendations for my car worked out for my best,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Routine service

by Linda on 02/03/2019

Friendly and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Replaced harness

by Patricia on 02/03/2019

They took care of problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

3rd car bought at Acura of Bedford.

by Eugene on 02/02/2019

Friendly and competent staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Top Notch Service with a smile

by Jeff on 02/01/2019

Honesty, Professionalism, Efficiency of Dan and service staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Satisfied Customer

by Vincent on 01/31/2019

Extremely professional and knowledgeable and willing to do everything in their power to satisfy the customer and make it an overall extremely enjoyable process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Very Pleasant Experience!

by Maria on 01/31/2019

Igor was very helpful in narrowing down which cars had what I was looking for and made the process quick and painless. He answered all questions I had, and even helped me attach my phone to my car, as he has the same car as I bought. I also called back with questions and he was again very helpful! Robert was also very helpful at explaining all the finance behind buying the car as it was my first time. He went through all of the insurance policies and made sure everything was ready on pick up day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

professional service

by Patricia on 01/30/2019

quick, friendly, professional service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Deandra on 01/30/2019

Welcoming atmosphere

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Happy with Acura of Bedford Hills

by Donna on 01/30/2019

Friendly, quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

good job!

by Elisabeth on 01/30/2019

quick, courteous, and efficient service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service on My Acura

by Michael on 01/30/2019

You gave me a loaner so I could do my errands and the car was finished in a timely manner. Everyone, especially Dan, takes excellent care o me and my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Keep Improving

by Corey on 01/30/2019

Immediate service and less downtime when they do maintenance on your vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Acura of Bedford Hills

by Fred on 01/30/2019

Easy to work with, no pressure, good on price. Alfred Makaj was accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

