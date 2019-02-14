Our Best Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 02/14/2019on
The experience of buying from Mohammed S. of Star Toyota of Bayside totally exceeded our expectations in all ways! We knew the car model, color, trim level and options we wanted, and were aware from using the internet that Star Toyota of Bayside was one of the very few locations that had the exact vehicle in stock. When we called the dealership, they connected us to Mohammed. After describing our desired vehicle and requesting a price quote over the phone, Mohammed promised to call back with an offer. In fact, Mohammed did promptly call back and offered a great price, and so we said yes and provided a refundable deposit by phone. When we arrived at the dealership the next day, the car was exactly what we wanted, in great condition with just 34 miles on it. During and after our test drive, Mohammed answered all of our questions and – unlike prior buying experiences elsewhere - did NOT exert undue pressure on us to buy anything extra we did not want. He was courteous and allowed us to engage in a two-way conversation on aspects of the car that we were interested in - WITHOUT his ever launching into any sort of prepared sale pitch or pressure tactics. Our dealings with the business/finance manager, Nick, were also very business-like and efficient. This is the 6th car we have ever purchased. While my wife especially feared going to the dealership based upon some of our prior experiences, this one was pleasant throughout. After the government, insurance and bank paperwork was completed while we waited, we were then able to drive off the lot with our new car. Truly one-stop shopping! We would heartily recommend Mohammed to anyone looking for an easy car buying process that focuses on the customer's needs.
Easy
by 12/13/2018on
Easy and painless. Sean H did a great job getting me a great price for my car, He's the real deal
Worst customer service and worst experience ever
by 07/19/2018on
I bought a car from Star Toyota used car I had a worst experience ever in last 10 years They wont respect their customers at all I bought a car and mentioned I will buy another If I satisfied but I wont go back to purchase another car and hopefully they keep their promise to fix my car what they told at the time of the sale so far they kept telling me they will call me to fix my car but no calls from them so far and when I went to showroom the sale person very disrespectful . My concern is they have no standards when they sell the car when I saw the car at showroom they told me they will do the oil change , inspection and Detail the car so car has minor scratches it will go away Their car inspection standards are way below the NYC Car inspection standard are actually they inspect the car with broken windshield which they told me they will fix it They didnt do the oil change as well which the sale person told me at the first time I saw the car and didnt detail the car as well When the deal was done they said Oh car doesnt need the oil change because its shows 80% life still remaining They Vacuumed the car but didnt detail because they dont spend money to detail the car they sell the car as is condition so be careful before you go to them I had purchased so many cars in past ten years And every dealership prep the car before they sell the car again minimum they do oil change and detail the car And anything come in inspection which is required by NYC inspection standards they must need to fix it otherwise they not suppose to sell the car so bottom line they sell car with really cheap standards Which is not good for anyone The sale person name Sean he is really un professional And the dealership standards as well way below the NYC Inspection.they dont inspect the car properly They just like like to make money from you Please go to any other Toyota dealer but not Star Toyota that is my suggestion to everyone .
Complete nightmare
by 11/12/2016on
The salesman named Jim from Egypt was a straight-up [non-permissible content removed]. He works with baysides branch in queens. He told me that I would not have to make the first two months of payments and I attributed it 2 the summer sale a thon. I made my first payment while I was there at the dealership and unbeknownst to me two months later I received a phone call saying that I was 2 months behind on my payments. I had previously explained to Jim that I was starting a new job and that I would not be able to handle any payments anytime soon and that I was going to come back at a later time to make a decision. At that point is when he told me that I would not have to worry about the first two months which was obviously a lie. I tried repeatedly to reach him but he keeps dodging me. I would highly advise anyone who plans on buying a car to stay away from this place as I have heard repeated reports of this kind of activity going on there. They will do or say anything to sell. Now I am backed up on payments and my car has been repoed and I am trying to figure out how to keep up with this huge responsibility. Beware. I heard warnings and ignored them. Don't ignore this one.
Crap Used car showroom
by 03/06/2016on
Never ever buy used cars from star toyota bayside. crap cars. They dont run. I bought honda accord used car here. the problems started from day 1 of my purchase. I went back and explained problems in the first week of purchase. they kept my car for 5 days. they said they fixed. All problems are back after a week. frustrated. the car i purchased from star toyota bay side giving problems every few weeks. Conclusion: never ever buy from this used car show room.
Stay Away from STAR
by 02/26/2015on
I wish in the review there was a way to not choose any Star cause Star toyota is exact sales person -RICHARD. Domon. He was extremely rude and unprofessional. Did not have even the basic business ethics of how to treat customers. Save yourself trouble and go elsewhere.
Good deal
by 02/20/2015on
I worked with Gilbert. He honored the truecar price without adding any extra features I didn't need. I am happy with the price and the car. I would definitely recommend stopping by here if you're in the market for a Toyota.
too many robocalls/emails, high prices
by 07/15/2014on
To be clear, the only contact I've had with this dealership is via email and phone calls since I made a quote request through Edmunds (note to self: never do that again). They were prompt in providing an initial quote, and one of the few dealerships that actually did so - most just kept asking me to call or give them my cell number, without responding to my questions. Unfortunately, as one sales rep finally explained, their system will automatically send out emails regardless whether you've replied or not. So I had to make my particular model request three times before getting an actual response from the dealership. Given their price was higher than at other dealerships, in addition to the automated email problem, we marked them off our list.
Best deal out there
by 12/17/2013on
drove down from oswego ny was a little nervous after reading some of the reviews but these guys were great . the manager ray work out a great deal for us. salesperson mike cohen was also super nice i really felt like family. so you really can't believe everything read on the internet. would send all friend and family to these guys trust me you want be disappointed
Sales Review
by 11/09/2013on
Just leased a Highlander through Anthony C. This is the second time purchasing at Star Toyota/Mr C. and I was treated with professionalism and received the best deal (came all the way from NJ). I highly recommend him!
Happy Camry
by 08/02/2013on
The sales rep was so insightful and friendly. I did spend a lot of time at the dealership but I was able to get the car i wanted at the price I wanted. it was worth the wait! Thank you guys at Star Toyota!
[non-permissible content removed]
by 06/29/2013on
I purchased my certified USED rav4 from these guys. Well, guess what? it wasn't, the maintenance light came on the same day, checking it, there wasn't any 160 point inspection completed on this car because they would have noticed the outstanding recall wasnt completed. And please do not fall for Tom D.'s financial gimmick. He is [non-permissible content removed]. My daughter, wife and I were there when he said they I need to purchase warranty and some other crap that I dont need to get a loan because my credit is terrible bad. Turns out that it wasnt and spoke to the bank... they didnt had a clue what I was talking about. Went back to get a refund... Tom D. pretend that he dont know us and that he never told us that... infornt of my wife and kid. [non-permissible content removed]... and I hope he reads this too. Because TOM D., AS I SAID TO YOU IN FRONT OF YOUR FACE, [non-permissible content removed]... AND YOU WILL LOOSE MORE THAN THE 4K YOU CHEATED US INTO.
Waste of time
by 08/23/2012on
First impression is you're walking into a dimly lit warehouse. The sales personnel sneer at you and tell you how bad business is and want you to pay MSRP. I've had a better time in a dentists' chair. These guys must be starving. Can you say no commission :)
Stay Away
by 08/22/2012on
That car-buying has a reputation as being a difficult and deflating process is due to dealers like this one. Deceitful staff, lied or misled about both pricing and availability. Their showroom, how dirty and grimy it makes you feel, it fits the staff perfectly, reflects the dealership to a t.
[non-permissible content removed] Do not buy vehicles here!!
by 07/17/2012on
Bought a used car from this dealer. They did not make the promise to make the repait and fixes. Delayed to process the refund on the hidden charges. Finally I filed a complaint in Small Claim Court in NY and I got my refund back. It took 4 months of my time to fight and get back my refund. So you better stay away from this dealer.
Stay Away from STAR
by 12/11/2011on
I wish in the review there was a way to not choose any Star cause Star toyota is exact opposite. Went yesterday for Camry Hybrid. Met with sales person -RICHARD. . He was extremely rude and unprofessional. Did not have even the basic business ethics of how to treat customers. Save yourself trouble and go elsewhere.
Professional Sales team & Finance team
by 08/15/2011on
I am happy with the sales team and the finance team. They presented themselves professionally. I would like to acknowledge the fact that the finance team worked to get the Corolla at 0% APR for us with a fair credit score but the price of the car is on the higher side. Still, I would recommend them for their exceptional service.
Great Place to buy a car
by 08/05/2011on
This is my 3rd Toyota I have purchased. I went online to edmunds.com inquired about a 2011 Highlander. I got an immediate response (like 15 minutes) from Stephanie who was friendly, helpful, and very informative. I scheduled a test drive for the following day. When I walked in the receptionist introduced me to Stephanie who was so sweet and she took me directly to her manager Scott. Scott took the time to ask me what I wanted in a car, not what he wanted to sell me. He made the whole buying experience so much more pleasent, I had previously visited Lee's Toyota before this, WOW what a difference....I couldn't even test drive. Anyways, Star Toyota is the place to go. This was the first dealership the manager got involved from the get go to make sure I got what I wanted and what I could afford. Thanks to everyone at Star Toyota for making this the best car buying experience I have ever had. I will definitely be back when my lease is up.
Great Service!!!
by 07/16/2011on
This was the 2nd time my dad purchased a vehicle from this place, and again, it was a pleasure. Our salesman, Kenny, was a delight, very courteous and professional! I would def recommend this place to friends and family!
Satisfied customer
by 01/07/2011on
Let me 1st say that I've been dealing with the same Toyota dealer for over 10 years. Purchased 2 cars, and leased 2 cars and 2 trucks from them. I went back to get a lease on a Venza. They were quoting me a high rate. So I decided to go to another dealer, and theirs was even higher. A friend recommended Star Toyota to me, so I gave them a try. They beat the other quotes by over $50 a month, and took my current leased car (another make and model) without any hassle. It was effortless on my part and well worth the trip. I highly recommend them. I've found my new Toyota dealer!!
Stay Away from this Dealership!!!
by 08/22/2010on
I experienced every negative car buying stereotype possible at this dealership. An unknowledgable staff, a bait and switch attempt, poor inventory/selection...BUT nothing compared to the extremely rude and obnoxious staff (specifically from the Sales Manager Mr. Salzman!). This guy completely spoke down to me and was out of line! Nobody buying a new car should ever be treated as poorly as I was at this place. Luckily, I went to another Toyota dealership in Queens. I had a much better experience there and love my 2010 Camry!!! Save yourself some time and aggrevation and stay away from Star Toyota!!!
