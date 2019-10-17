Unprofessional Dealership Experience
by 10/17/2019on
I have had three very unpleasant experiences with Star Subaru. Despite the service department telling me my oil had been changed, I brought it to a certified mechanic after it was not running properly and it was determined it had not in fact been done. When I confronted the dealership they said that team had been replaced with all new staff. Since this time I have had two opportunities where I needed to contact the Finance Manager Mike Decosimo. On each occasion I made numerous calls to him but I never received returned calls. Upon further complaining to another staff member I was finally able to connect with Mike. He was quite rude and he hung up the phone on me. I had my mother call back and he also hung up the phone on her refusing to help us with our request. When I asked for the Manager in charge Mike said he was the boss and continued to be unprofessional. I am extremely disappointed in the service level and experiences I have continued to face with Star Subaru. I will never recommend or purchase from this dealer again.
Worth the Wait
by 10/07/2014on
Great experience at Star Subaru. Sales person was David, knowledgable, friendly and willing to work with you. On your side all the way. Not your typical sales pitch - makes you feel important. Kudos to Doug too!
Bad Sales
by 10/23/2013on
Stay away! They only want to gain profit. they don't care if they lose you, no room to negotiate price.
STAY AWAY
by 06/20/2011on
STAY AWAY!! If I could give them a 0 I would! Was told by FRANK that my check would be held, when they denied us a car (with a high credit rating - had ZERO problems buying elsewhere!) they cashed our deposit and refused to tell me how to get it back. After leaving at least 5 messages, I finally got through to my agent - WHO NEVER CALLED ME BACK, only to have him berate me on the phone and tell me that it's not his fault that I have terrible credit (really, mid 700's is terrible??). Have complained to their manager and to corporate. Hope everyone there is fired ASAP. HORRIBLE.
Best experience I've had at a dealership
by 11/28/2007on
I recently helped my girlfriend buy a 2008 Impreza Outback Sport after a month-long process of shopping around, negotiating with dealers, etc. I went to four Subaru dealerships in the area and found all of them ridden with typical pushy salespeople who badmouth their competitors and who just come across very aggressive. At Star Subaru in Bayside, I found exactly what I needed as a first time car buyer -- someone who would take the time to answer all of my questions, and who wasn't afraid to tell me the truth (instead of simply playing the game of show and tell). I came in on a Saturday afternoon/early evening, just about an hour before they closed. A salesman by the name of John Proctor then spent an hour unhurriedly answering all of our questions, and providing us with financial figures. Not once did he try to push us at all. We left the dealership saying we'd be in touch. A few days later we got a call from another dealership where a salesman -- who was playing the game until we walked out on him -- and heard "good news," the reasonable offer I made was now something they could do. I took that offer to John Proctor at Star and he immediately matched it and we had a deal. And even if he didn't match it, we still would have bought the car from him. He made the experience pleasant for us. And while at Star, we briefly spoke to other employees all of whom were pleasant as well. The impression I got there was that all of these guys were established family men who didn't need to lower themselves or abandon their morals just to make a buck. Honestly, I've been to at least 15 dealerships in the past few months, and this one really stood out as being the most professional and hospitable.