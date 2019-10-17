sales Rating

I recently helped my girlfriend buy a 2008 Impreza Outback Sport after a month-long process of shopping around, negotiating with dealers, etc. I went to four Subaru dealerships in the area and found all of them ridden with typical pushy salespeople who badmouth their competitors and who just come across very aggressive. At Star Subaru in Bayside, I found exactly what I needed as a first time car buyer -- someone who would take the time to answer all of my questions, and who wasn't afraid to tell me the truth (instead of simply playing the game of show and tell). I came in on a Saturday afternoon/early evening, just about an hour before they closed. A salesman by the name of John Proctor then spent an hour unhurriedly answering all of our questions, and providing us with financial figures. Not once did he try to push us at all. We left the dealership saying we'd be in touch. A few days later we got a call from another dealership where a salesman -- who was playing the game until we walked out on him -- and heard "good news," the reasonable offer I made was now something they could do. I took that offer to John Proctor at Star and he immediately matched it and we had a deal. And even if he didn't match it, we still would have bought the car from him. He made the experience pleasant for us. And while at Star, we briefly spoke to other employees all of whom were pleasant as well. The impression I got there was that all of these guys were established family men who didn't need to lower themselves or abandon their morals just to make a buck. Honestly, I've been to at least 15 dealerships in the past few months, and this one really stood out as being the most professional and hospitable. Read more