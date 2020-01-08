Bright Bay Mazda

Visit dealer’s website 
1200 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706
(844) 864-5657
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bright Bay Mazda

4.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

So painless

by Dan on 08/01/2020

Best dealership I’ve been too. They had no bs fees added on just the New York State required stuff. I have high anxiety and this was painless. The salesman James, knew what he was talking about and didn’t try to pressure me at all. Surprising enough even the finance guy wasn’t very pushy and they didn’t try to tack things on. I was even about to by the navigation chip for about an extra 500, and instead of just taking the money the salesman James explain to meHow I didn’t really need it with Apple CarPlay because it pretty much has it built-in. You chose honesty instead of adding an extra 500 and I like that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
50 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

So painless

by Dan on 08/01/2020

Best dealership I’ve been too. They had no bs fees added on just the New York State required stuff. I have high anxiety and this was painless. The salesman James, knew what he was talking about and didn’t try to pressure me at all. Surprising enough even the finance guy wasn’t very pushy and they didn’t try to tack things on. I was even about to by the navigation chip for about an extra 500, and instead of just taking the money the salesman James explain to meHow I didn’t really need it with Apple CarPlay because it pretty much has it built-in. You chose honesty instead of adding an extra 500 and I like that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Pure Discrimination

by MillieP on 11/27/2019

First of all, I am a straightforward kind of person. I don’t haggle nor nickel & dime; and I don’t live in NY. I called this dealer on Sun., Nov. 24th regarding a used vehicle that I was VERY much interested in. I had planned to pay CASH for it because I did not want car payments and I expressed this to the dealer. The car had one accident but I was still willing to purchase it so long it was minor. I also expressed this to the dealer and requested further information on the accident; which they never gave me. They took 3 days to respond and when they finally did today, Wed., Nov. 27, they gave me some BS explanation that because I was paying cash for the vehicle they actually have to increase the internet price. So instead of offering me a better deal since I was paying cash, they decided to increase the price. WTH! I have never heard of such a thing! I cannot help but think that this dealer did this strategically so that I can decline the offer simply because they did not want to sell ME the car. Call it whatever you like, but to me it was nothing else but discrimination because I’m Spanish. I have a slight accent, but it’s there, you can tell. So those of you that have great comments about this dealer, please speak for yourselves! Because for me, they just robbed me the opportunity to buy the car that I had been searching for, for 2 whole years. Way to go Bright Bay’Mazda! (sales rep: Richard Mounce)

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Joe on 10/10/2019

Everyone at the dealership is best in class. The dealership itself is immaculate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome !!!

by JohnLo63 on 02/01/2019

I am the kind of guy that does my research before walking into a dealership to buy a car. I went into Bright Bay Mazda and dealt with salesman, Rich Mounce. He gave me a better price than I was expecting, right off the bat. He does not play any games, nor pulls any tricks. He is kind, sincere, knowledgeable, and extremely professional. I could not have had a better experience. Even Lou, the finance manager, Great guy !! Shopping for a car can be extremely stressful, but not here !! Take my word for it, you will not be disappointed with Rich Mounce or Bright Bay Mazda !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mazda 3 Grand Touring

by mrsteve12345 on 12/02/2016

I just leased my third vehicle from Bright Bay, a 2016 Mazda 3. And even though my previous experiences with Bright Bay have been positive, I just wanted to say that Scott raised the bar. He's a pleasure to deal with -- warm, friendly, knowledgeable. Actually I'd like to thank Scott, Dave, and Lou for making the whole experience from initial negotiations to final paperwork relaxing and stress free. Great teamwork!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mazda 6

by Crmag17 on 11/28/2016

John was a nice salesman & the car is beautiful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New CX-5

by fendara on 11/22/2016

We are very pleased with this Mazda Dealership, exceptional customer service was key for us. Richard was very helping finding a vehicle my spouse and I agreed on; he made us feel comfortable was not at all pushy. Kevin the General Manager was very kind and helpful. We went 3 times before we closed the deal, and each time we had a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Mazda store

by Kevin0515 on 01/19/2016

Great bunch of employees. Knowledgeable and not pushy. They do great brake jobs at a reasonable cost. I would definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Completely satisfied customer !!!

by Carmania62 on 01/10/2016

My Representative Conner was extremely attentive to my needs and was very impressed by his professionalism , in all my years of dealership service experience with Cadillac , Toyota , Mercedes , Bright bay Mazda has by far exceeded my expectations of providing a positive dealership visit , I am a completely satisfied customer ! Please understand I do not normally write stellar reviews unless a company and staff such as Bright Bay separates themselves from the rest by delivering service excellence !!! Great Job ! Joe Sirio

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service But Bad Transmission

by CX9and6Owner on 01/03/2016

I liked that the car was able to be fixed in one day and that I didn't have to leave it over night. The Bright Bay dealership was great and the service was great. I didn't like that this was my second Mazda in three years that had the transmission go with less than 30,000 miles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mazda review

by Ellenmary on 01/01/2016

Bill was very professional and friendly. Did not pressure me. Answered all questions, very knowledgeable. He made me feel very comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Grest Service Dept

by Therese419 on 12/31/2015

Friendly, professional, efficient. Connor did an excellent job explaining every detail of the service. No endless waiting and unnecessary sales pitches to sell services not needed. I love this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mazda cx 5

by Dawnieman on 12/31/2015

Very good experience. Every one was very nice and not pushy. I didn't get 50 phone calls harassing me to come back to buy a car. They let me decide when I was ready to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mazda

by ferremi88 on 12/30/2015

Prompt service. Friendly people and no one tried to push additional work that is not needed on my car like many dealers do!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

BRIGHT SUNSHINE

by Cangemi on 12/17/2015

Thank you for the excellent service! Good service! However, when I left, I heard squeaky noise in my engine, which has continued, that WAS NOT THERE PRIOR to me coming in. I NEVER HAD THIS NOISE BEFORE in my engine, NOW it is there, so, WHAT IS THAT NOISE that was NEVER there before!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mazda CX9

by welderrr on 12/09/2015

I walked in to the dealership for a recall issue. The Service advisor was very polite and took care of me very quickly with no appointment. I also liked the inspection to let me know the tire and brake condition with out being pushy and aggressive to make any repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by Oceanna11 on 11/30/2015

Connor is the best, service on my car was great and fast. Pleasant sale man and service . Car is taken care of by them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you Bright Bay Mazda

by Pereira927 on 11/26/2015

Johnathan our sales person was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we were interested in. Not at any moment did we feel pressured, and that's what made us feel comfortable. The whole process went very smoothly. Definitely will recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bright Bay All The Way!

by keredoc on 09/23/2015

Shawn the internet guy did a great job, explaining that Bright Bay honors the Edmunds Price Promise program. Chrisitian was very professional a did a top notch job. I never once felt pressured into anything, he was the exact type of salesperson I would want to deal with again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Leasing experience

by 3000park on 08/25/2015

It was quick, professional and customer focused. Sales and finance personnel took the time to explain the process and offer advice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bright Bay Mazda, Bay Shore, NY

by Jacqueline_V on 04/08/2015

Showroom was appealing and welcoming. Salesman Rich Mounce treated me respectfully; answered my questions and concerns on Thursday. When I called on Sunday stating that I wanted to test drive the Mazda 3, he arranged that and we began paperwork. Lou, of finance dept. was attentive and we reached a plan that was perfect for me. The transition from my 2002 Lincoln Navigator to the lease for my Mazda 3 i touring model was seamless, with paperwork completed by Bright Bay Mazda, even with my insurance company. I drove off the lot on Tuesday, February 24th, after Rich went over the special equipment in the car and synced my phone to Mazda's bluetooth. By the way, advertising for the Mazda 3's mpg is accurate. I have averaged 31.2 mpg since I have my Mazda 3 i touring model.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
132 cars in stock
67 new37 used28 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes