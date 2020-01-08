So painless
by 08/01/2020on
Best dealership I’ve been too. They had no bs fees added on just the New York State required stuff. I have high anxiety and this was painless. The salesman James, knew what he was talking about and didn’t try to pressure me at all. Surprising enough even the finance guy wasn’t very pushy and they didn’t try to tack things on. I was even about to by the navigation chip for about an extra 500, and instead of just taking the money the salesman James explain to meHow I didn’t really need it with Apple CarPlay because it pretty much has it built-in. You chose honesty instead of adding an extra 500 and I like that
So painless
by 08/01/2020on
Best dealership I’ve been too. They had no bs fees added on just the New York State required stuff. I have high anxiety and this was painless. The salesman James, knew what he was talking about and didn’t try to pressure me at all. Surprising enough even the finance guy wasn’t very pushy and they didn’t try to tack things on. I was even about to by the navigation chip for about an extra 500, and instead of just taking the money the salesman James explain to meHow I didn’t really need it with Apple CarPlay because it pretty much has it built-in. You chose honesty instead of adding an extra 500 and I like that
Pure Discrimination
by 11/27/2019on
First of all, I am a straightforward kind of person. I don’t haggle nor nickel & dime; and I don’t live in NY. I called this dealer on Sun., Nov. 24th regarding a used vehicle that I was VERY much interested in. I had planned to pay CASH for it because I did not want car payments and I expressed this to the dealer. The car had one accident but I was still willing to purchase it so long it was minor. I also expressed this to the dealer and requested further information on the accident; which they never gave me. They took 3 days to respond and when they finally did today, Wed., Nov. 27, they gave me some BS explanation that because I was paying cash for the vehicle they actually have to increase the internet price. So instead of offering me a better deal since I was paying cash, they decided to increase the price. WTH! I have never heard of such a thing! I cannot help but think that this dealer did this strategically so that I can decline the offer simply because they did not want to sell ME the car. Call it whatever you like, but to me it was nothing else but discrimination because I’m Spanish. I have a slight accent, but it’s there, you can tell. So those of you that have great comments about this dealer, please speak for yourselves! Because for me, they just robbed me the opportunity to buy the car that I had been searching for, for 2 whole years. Way to go Bright Bay’Mazda! (sales rep: Richard Mounce)
Great experience
by 10/10/2019on
Everyone at the dealership is best in class. The dealership itself is immaculate.
Awesome !!!
by 02/01/2019on
I am the kind of guy that does my research before walking into a dealership to buy a car. I went into Bright Bay Mazda and dealt with salesman, Rich Mounce. He gave me a better price than I was expecting, right off the bat. He does not play any games, nor pulls any tricks. He is kind, sincere, knowledgeable, and extremely professional. I could not have had a better experience. Even Lou, the finance manager, Great guy !! Shopping for a car can be extremely stressful, but not here !! Take my word for it, you will not be disappointed with Rich Mounce or Bright Bay Mazda !!
Mazda 3 Grand Touring
by 12/02/2016on
I just leased my third vehicle from Bright Bay, a 2016 Mazda 3. And even though my previous experiences with Bright Bay have been positive, I just wanted to say that Scott raised the bar. He's a pleasure to deal with -- warm, friendly, knowledgeable. Actually I'd like to thank Scott, Dave, and Lou for making the whole experience from initial negotiations to final paperwork relaxing and stress free. Great teamwork!
Mazda 6
by 11/28/2016on
John was a nice salesman & the car is beautiful.
New CX-5
by 11/22/2016on
We are very pleased with this Mazda Dealership, exceptional customer service was key for us. Richard was very helping finding a vehicle my spouse and I agreed on; he made us feel comfortable was not at all pushy. Kevin the General Manager was very kind and helpful. We went 3 times before we closed the deal, and each time we had a pleasant experience.
Great Mazda store
by 01/19/2016on
Great bunch of employees. Knowledgeable and not pushy. They do great brake jobs at a reasonable cost. I would definitely recommend.
Completely satisfied customer !!!
by 01/10/2016on
My Representative Conner was extremely attentive to my needs and was very impressed by his professionalism , in all my years of dealership service experience with Cadillac , Toyota , Mercedes , Bright bay Mazda has by far exceeded my expectations of providing a positive dealership visit , I am a completely satisfied customer ! Please understand I do not normally write stellar reviews unless a company and staff such as Bright Bay separates themselves from the rest by delivering service excellence !!! Great Job ! Joe Sirio
1 Comments
Great Service But Bad Transmission
by 01/03/2016on
I liked that the car was able to be fixed in one day and that I didn't have to leave it over night. The Bright Bay dealership was great and the service was great. I didn't like that this was my second Mazda in three years that had the transmission go with less than 30,000 miles.
1 Comments
Mazda review
by 01/01/2016on
Bill was very professional and friendly. Did not pressure me. Answered all questions, very knowledgeable. He made me feel very comfortable.
2 Comments
Grest Service Dept
by 12/31/2015on
Friendly, professional, efficient. Connor did an excellent job explaining every detail of the service. No endless waiting and unnecessary sales pitches to sell services not needed. I love this dealership.
2 Comments
Mazda cx 5
by 12/31/2015on
Very good experience. Every one was very nice and not pushy. I didn't get 50 phone calls harassing me to come back to buy a car. They let me decide when I was ready to buy.
2 Comments
Mazda
by 12/30/2015on
Prompt service. Friendly people and no one tried to push additional work that is not needed on my car like many dealers do!
2 Comments
BRIGHT SUNSHINE
by 12/17/2015on
Thank you for the excellent service! Good service! However, when I left, I heard squeaky noise in my engine, which has continued, that WAS NOT THERE PRIOR to me coming in. I NEVER HAD THIS NOISE BEFORE in my engine, NOW it is there, so, WHAT IS THAT NOISE that was NEVER there before!
2 Comments
Mazda CX9
by 12/09/2015on
I walked in to the dealership for a recall issue. The Service advisor was very polite and took care of me very quickly with no appointment. I also liked the inspection to let me know the tire and brake condition with out being pushy and aggressive to make any repairs.
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 11/30/2015on
Connor is the best, service on my car was great and fast. Pleasant sale man and service . Car is taken care of by them
1 Comments
Thank you Bright Bay Mazda
by 11/26/2015on
Johnathan our sales person was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we were interested in. Not at any moment did we feel pressured, and that's what made us feel comfortable. The whole process went very smoothly. Definitely will recommend!
1 Comments
Bright Bay All The Way!
by 09/23/2015on
Shawn the internet guy did a great job, explaining that Bright Bay honors the Edmunds Price Promise program. Chrisitian was very professional a did a top notch job. I never once felt pressured into anything, he was the exact type of salesperson I would want to deal with again.
1 Comments
Leasing experience
by 08/25/2015on
It was quick, professional and customer focused. Sales and finance personnel took the time to explain the process and offer advice.
Bright Bay Mazda, Bay Shore, NY
by 04/08/2015on
Showroom was appealing and welcoming. Salesman Rich Mounce treated me respectfully; answered my questions and concerns on Thursday. When I called on Sunday stating that I wanted to test drive the Mazda 3, he arranged that and we began paperwork. Lou, of finance dept. was attentive and we reached a plan that was perfect for me. The transition from my 2002 Lincoln Navigator to the lease for my Mazda 3 i touring model was seamless, with paperwork completed by Bright Bay Mazda, even with my insurance company. I drove off the lot on Tuesday, February 24th, after Rich went over the special equipment in the car and synced my phone to Mazda's bluetooth. By the way, advertising for the Mazda 3's mpg is accurate. I have averaged 31.2 mpg since I have my Mazda 3 i touring model.
1 Comments