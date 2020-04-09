Awarded 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Atlantic Honda

Atlantic Honda

1375 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706
(844) 483-4197
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Atlantic Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(463)
Recommend: Yes (462) No (1)
sales Rating

5 stars!

by Stacie Kolker on 09/04/2020

The general manager, Robert Keirnan and sales consultant, Joey Naim went above and beyond for us in our purchase of the Honda Passport. We are happy we found a car that fits with our growing family and has so many safety features! We highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Reviews:
sales Rating

Cars purchases over the years

by robert stevens on 09/04/2020

John Marshall at Atlantic Honda made our afternoon of viewing, test driving and finally purchasing a new vehicle both seamless and easy I’ve purchased 11 new cars and trucks as well as 6 used vehicles since 1970 and this was by far the most informative and pleasant experience I’ve ever had

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Di LIn is the man!

by Edward Fadde on 09/01/2020

He is a great sales person, really stays with you for all forms , insurance, etc, etc, etc. Di spent quite some time getting everything needed & within approximately 2-3 hours. No problems & much taken care of & I got the car, drove home, happy as a puppy (I am 75 yrs old) on August 31st. This was my best lease (leased at least 2 to 4 cars from you guys & I feel this is the best one & Di Lin took care of it all. Total satisfaction from Atlantic Honda, you guys & ladies be the best at Atlantic Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent service

by Marian Taveras on 09/01/2020

At Atlantic Honda located in sunrise highway I received not only a great service but also an awesome customer experience, I was attended by a gentleman by the name of Adderl Rodriguez who did the imposible and didn’t stop until I left the dealership with a brand new 2021 Honda Insight.it was an outstanding experience and I will recommend it to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing help!

by Terri on 09/01/2020

The help was amazing! June in phone sales set us up with John. She was so accommodating and helpful!!!!! John was so patient and attentive. Great team!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful experience

by Daniel C on 08/29/2020

This was the first time I purchased a car in my name and Joey made the process very easy, enjoyable, and understandable. Coming from a family that owns mostly Hondas, I will definitely recommend Joey to them as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Janne Perez was a pleasure to work with!

by Joseph D on 08/29/2020

Janne Perez was the sales consultant who helped me and my fiancé with our purchase of a 2020 Honda hrv and she was very helpful and great to work with. She gave us lots of information and wasn’t pushy with trying to sell, but at the same time was working with us to find something that worked for us. Very happy with our experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 Honda Passport

by Marie K on 08/29/2020

I am so happy with my purchase. Di was my salesman. He went above and beyond to make sure I got everything I asked for. I highly recommend him. I am very pleased with everything,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sales Joey Naim

by Atlantic Honda on 08/27/2020

As far as my experience at Atlantic Honda, Joey is a fantastic guy to deal with. Very professional, very informative, & explains whatever you need. Not like most that talk down to you. He will be highly recommended by me. It was an absolute pleasure to deal with Joey. Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent salesperson and dealership!

by Bryan on 08/25/2020

Came into to buy a new Honda HRV with the Summer Clearance Event and Janne was an outstanding salesperson! She helped me throughout the entire process, answered all of my question, and was timely and professional. Highly recommend her and this dealership for your future car lease/buy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great guy

by Great experience on 08/24/2020

Carlos was incredibly helpful. We spent hours going over my options of automobile and he was very nice to deal with and helpful the whole time. By the end of the day I was very comfortable And happy with the huge decision I had made to move on from my used old 2007 Kia and upgrade to my first new car in 15 years. I couldn’t have had a better experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

new lease

by postalp on 08/23/2020

I would highly recommend John. He was very helpful in getting me out of my old lease and into my new one, thx John!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car lease

by Carol Booth on 08/22/2020

Joey took the time to show me the car I was interested in and other models explaining their differences. The sale went smoothly and all my questions were answered . Interaction with other team members went well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

TAJ JACOBS EXCELLENT SALES EXPERIENCE

by STELLAR SALES REPRESENTATIVE on 08/22/2020

A job well done is the epitah of mediocrity and the prologue of excellence.... Mr.jacobs is by far a great sales representative destined for future greatness... Please promote and honor this 🎖 🙏 young man... Thank you for your service mr. jacobs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Review of Atlantic dealership

by Atlantic Honda on 08/22/2020

Very organized and everyone I worked with was very knowledgeable. I would definitely recommend this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Satisfied customer!

by Julia Ramos on 08/20/2020

Joey was recommended by a close family friend, he was very nice and patient with me. He made the process fast and easy, answered all my questions. I would very much go back and recommend him too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Gina on 08/19/2020

The salesman was patient, very informative, and did his best to get to a number I was comfortable with. I would, based on my leasing experience, recommend both the dealership and my salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best car buying experience!

by Dennis Sanchez on 08/18/2020

Financing my very first car with Phil Ward at Atlantic Honda was amazing. Mr. Ward was knowledgeable and helpful from start to finish. Besides getting me the best price around, he took his time and explained every price and fee associated with my new Honda Civic. A very big thanks to Mr. Ward and the entire Atlantic Honda team !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The Best

by Atlantic Honda Bay shore NY on 08/18/2020

This is my 2nd Honda purchased from James , I would not deal with anyone else, he is patient , professional and just an all around good man , I will remain a loyal customer to him as he has proven his loyality to always getting me into the car I want and love , Atlantic Honda is lucky to have him !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Lease for an Odyssey

by Jessica E on 08/17/2020

I had a great overall experience. I dealt with John Marshall, he was friendly, Professional and efficient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 Honda passport

by Marie K on 08/17/2020

My salesman was Di! He was excellent. Went above and beyond to get me everything I asked for. I’m obsessed with my truck. So happy!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

441 cars in stock
297 new69 used75 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (4)
English
Arabic
Chinese
Spanish

