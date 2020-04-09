5 stars!
by 09/04/2020on
The general manager, Robert Keirnan and sales consultant, Joey Naim went above and beyond for us in our purchase of the Honda Passport. We are happy we found a car that fits with our growing family and has so many safety features! We highly recommend!
5 stars!
by 09/04/2020on
The general manager, Robert Keirnan and sales consultant, Joey Naim went above and beyond for us in our purchase of the Honda Passport. We are happy we found a car that fits with our growing family and has so many safety features! We highly recommend!
Cars purchases over the years
by 09/04/2020on
John Marshall at Atlantic Honda made our afternoon of viewing, test driving and finally purchasing a new vehicle both seamless and easy I’ve purchased 11 new cars and trucks as well as 6 used vehicles since 1970 and this was by far the most informative and pleasant experience I’ve ever had
Di LIn is the man!
by 09/01/2020on
He is a great sales person, really stays with you for all forms , insurance, etc, etc, etc. Di spent quite some time getting everything needed & within approximately 2-3 hours. No problems & much taken care of & I got the car, drove home, happy as a puppy (I am 75 yrs old) on August 31st. This was my best lease (leased at least 2 to 4 cars from you guys & I feel this is the best one & Di Lin took care of it all. Total satisfaction from Atlantic Honda, you guys & ladies be the best at Atlantic Honda
Excellent service
by 09/01/2020on
At Atlantic Honda located in sunrise highway I received not only a great service but also an awesome customer experience, I was attended by a gentleman by the name of Adderl Rodriguez who did the imposible and didn’t stop until I left the dealership with a brand new 2021 Honda Insight.it was an outstanding experience and I will recommend it to everyone.
1 Comments
Amazing help!
by 09/01/2020on
The help was amazing! June in phone sales set us up with John. She was so accommodating and helpful!!!!! John was so patient and attentive. Great team!!!
1 Comments
Wonderful experience
by 08/29/2020on
This was the first time I purchased a car in my name and Joey made the process very easy, enjoyable, and understandable. Coming from a family that owns mostly Hondas, I will definitely recommend Joey to them as well.
1 Comments
Janne Perez was a pleasure to work with!
by 08/29/2020on
Janne Perez was the sales consultant who helped me and my fiancé with our purchase of a 2020 Honda hrv and she was very helpful and great to work with. She gave us lots of information and wasn’t pushy with trying to sell, but at the same time was working with us to find something that worked for us. Very happy with our experience!
1 Comments
2020 Honda Passport
by 08/29/2020on
I am so happy with my purchase. Di was my salesman. He went above and beyond to make sure I got everything I asked for. I highly recommend him. I am very pleased with everything,
1 Comments
Sales Joey Naim
by 08/27/2020on
As far as my experience at Atlantic Honda, Joey is a fantastic guy to deal with. Very professional, very informative, & explains whatever you need. Not like most that talk down to you. He will be highly recommended by me. It was an absolute pleasure to deal with Joey. Thank You
1 Comments
Excellent salesperson and dealership!
by 08/25/2020on
Came into to buy a new Honda HRV with the Summer Clearance Event and Janne was an outstanding salesperson! She helped me throughout the entire process, answered all of my question, and was timely and professional. Highly recommend her and this dealership for your future car lease/buy!
1 Comments
Great guy
by 08/24/2020on
Carlos was incredibly helpful. We spent hours going over my options of automobile and he was very nice to deal with and helpful the whole time. By the end of the day I was very comfortable And happy with the huge decision I had made to move on from my used old 2007 Kia and upgrade to my first new car in 15 years. I couldn’t have had a better experience.
1 Comments
new lease
by 08/23/2020on
I would highly recommend John. He was very helpful in getting me out of my old lease and into my new one, thx John!!!!!!
1 Comments
New car lease
by 08/22/2020on
Joey took the time to show me the car I was interested in and other models explaining their differences. The sale went smoothly and all my questions were answered . Interaction with other team members went well.
1 Comments
TAJ JACOBS EXCELLENT SALES EXPERIENCE
by 08/22/2020on
A job well done is the epitah of mediocrity and the prologue of excellence.... Mr.jacobs is by far a great sales representative destined for future greatness... Please promote and honor this 🎖 🙏 young man... Thank you for your service mr. jacobs.
1 Comments
Review of Atlantic dealership
by 08/22/2020on
Very organized and everyone I worked with was very knowledgeable. I would definitely recommend this dealer.
1 Comments
Satisfied customer!
by 08/20/2020on
Joey was recommended by a close family friend, he was very nice and patient with me. He made the process fast and easy, answered all my questions. I would very much go back and recommend him too!
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 08/19/2020on
The salesman was patient, very informative, and did his best to get to a number I was comfortable with. I would, based on my leasing experience, recommend both the dealership and my salesman.
1 Comments
Best car buying experience!
by 08/18/2020on
Financing my very first car with Phil Ward at Atlantic Honda was amazing. Mr. Ward was knowledgeable and helpful from start to finish. Besides getting me the best price around, he took his time and explained every price and fee associated with my new Honda Civic. A very big thanks to Mr. Ward and the entire Atlantic Honda team !
1 Comments
The Best
by 08/18/2020on
This is my 2nd Honda purchased from James , I would not deal with anyone else, he is patient , professional and just an all around good man , I will remain a loyal customer to him as he has proven his loyality to always getting me into the car I want and love , Atlantic Honda is lucky to have him !!!
1 Comments
Lease for an Odyssey
by 08/17/2020on
I had a great overall experience. I dealt with John Marshall, he was friendly, Professional and efficient!
1 Comments
2020 Honda passport
by 08/17/2020on
My salesman was Di! He was excellent. Went above and beyond to get me everything I asked for. I’m obsessed with my truck. So happy!!
1 Comments
1 Comments