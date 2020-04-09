sales Rating

He is a great sales person, really stays with you for all forms , insurance, etc, etc, etc. Di spent quite some time getting everything needed & within approximately 2-3 hours. No problems & much taken care of & I got the car, drove home, happy as a puppy (I am 75 yrs old) on August 31st. This was my best lease (leased at least 2 to 4 cars from you guys & I feel this is the best one & Di Lin took care of it all. Total satisfaction from Atlantic Honda, you guys & ladies be the best at Atlantic Honda Read more