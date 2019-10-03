sales Rating

My family and I have been long time customers of Northtown. I myself have purchased 6 cars with them by the time I was 25 yrs old. I am now 30 and plan to purchase many more new cars. Ive had 2 issues in the past 2 months with this dealership that have made me go else where for my recent purchase. The 1st issue was being told by Northtown that I only have 20% left on my breaks (this was in June). I must also mention that I was told the breaks must be replaced or my car will not pass inspection which is November 1st. Knowing this and that winter was coming, I had gone to Sears to have my breaks replaced, inspection done, and to have new tires put on (this took place mid November). When picking up my car I was told there was no need to have the breaks replaced because I still had 25% left on them. I immediately called Northtown and expressed my anger and the feeling of being taken advantage of. Northtown wanted to see for them selves if the breaks still had 25% left on them. Once my car was on the lift and tires removed they had discovered that Sears was correct and they were wrong. However, since they were wrong they fully detailed my car inside and out. In the end I know I will always take my car to Sears to have any work done ..honesty is Huge. The 2nd issue .My lease will be up in March, so Ive been pondering the thought of purchasing my leased 07 Jetta, but wanted to talk to a sales person about my options. I called the Northtown sales department and was transferred to a gentleman (Im using gentleman loosely) by the name of Larry. I had explained my situation to Larry and was asked so you dont want a new car (he repeated this twice) and I said mostly likely no. His response was Thank you and good bye. He then hung up the phone while I was in mid sentence. I then had my husband call back and ask to speak with Larry. The secretary stated that the phone had been disconnected between myself and Larry and she would put him back on the phone .I bet you can guess what happen next ..it went straight to his voicemail. The next day I had spoken to a manager, who gave me the impression that is was no big deal, nor his problem. He then gave me the name of the women who deals with purchasing leased cars at VW. I left a message with her and never had a returned call. In the end I went to another dealership and purchased a brand new 2011 Jetta. I have no plans nor does my family to ever return to Northtown. Read more