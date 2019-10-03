Knowledgeable, friendly, efficient
03/10/2019
Had a great sales experience with Ken Jones at Northtown on this Passat purchase. We are previous Passat owners but first-time diesel. Ken talked us through the test drive, pointing out technical details with no sales patter. Purchase paperwork was detailed, accurate, and efficient.
Can't go wrong with Jim F and a VW
by 07/07/2014on
Knowledgable, personable, responsive and straight-dealing - it's no surprise that Jim continues to be our VW expert. It's because of him that we've become long-term VW customers. He goes out of his way to identify the car that meets your needs - then make it reality. Thanks again, Jim!
All smiles....
by 06/04/2014on
The overall buying experience was a pleasurable one. My sales person, Dan R, was attentive to my every need. The trade-in price on my vehicle was fair and the price on the new vehicle was fair. Any problems were immediatley handled in a swift manner by Mr. R. The financing manager was thorough and completely explained all my options and was helpful in determing whether or not to purchase some "extra" products to protect the new vehilce. The dealership offered competitive insurance rate information on site. I would recommend checking out Northtown Volkswagon to anyone looking for a "hassle free" shopping experience.
Purchased new Jetta
by 05/27/2014on
My wife and I test drove a Jetta and Corolla. The salesman was polite, and helpful. Neogoiations over the trade in value with the business manager was stressful but in the end I felt I was given a fair deal. I was not happy with the appraisal given on my trade in. It was significantly below market value. I don't understand why they would do this and upset a customer. They had to know they low balled my car's value. The appraisal wasn't even close to book value.
2014 VW GTI - Will Z
by 05/23/2014on
I just purchased a 2014 4-door black GTI Wolfsburg Edition, and what a car!! This was my very first dealership/new car buying experience (I usually buy off Craigslist or smaller dealers from folks I know) and I wasn't entirely sure what to expect from the crew at Northtown. Fortunately, I got hooked up with Will Z, one of the most tenured VW salespeople in the area, and he made the entire experience A BREEZE. He not only located a car that was exactly what I wanted (as they didn't have any at that specific location), he got me an additional $1,500 on my trade-in and made the whole process a walk in the park. As long as I live in NY, I don't want to buy another Volkswagen from anyone else.
Friendly and dedicated
by 05/14/2014on
Like the title said, it took a while to get through the process, but Will was extremely patient, friendly and it made me feel like everyone was on my side.
Great sales and service
by 05/13/2014on
Jim F is an awesome salesman who got me exactly what I wanted. He knew his VWs and told me everything new about the upgrades from the 2011 to the 2014. They took my old lease 2.5 months early and I couldn't be happier with my new lease.
Northtown VW
by 05/09/2014on
Large selection of VW's and fair pricing on both the new car and trade in allowance.
Professional service; Jury still out on GLI
by 05/05/2014on
Stopped in to Northtown to ask a question about my current vehicle and ended up buying a new one. Dan, the salesman and Scott, the sales manager worked very hard to get me a deal that worked out well for me. The business end of the deal went smoothly and seamlessly. I still not sure about my new GLI thought as it seems to vibrate a little at speeds over 40 mph. Not sure if tires are out of balance or if that's just the feel of the car. I will Dan and I'm sure he'll take care of it. So far an overall great experience with Northtown.
Best of all the local dealerships
by 05/02/2014on
Jason and Fred over at the northtown vw/Toyota dealership were beyond helpful on getting a great value for my trade and great price on my car . Very upfront, no games needed to be played, and I left with a car the same day. I stopped there first, then visited maybe 12 other dealerships, none of them even came close in comparison to how well I was treated. Thank you for the great experience. Oh, and the balloon and cookies were a nice touch.
Great Experience
by 04/30/2014on
Shopping for a car with Northtown was unlike shopping with other dealerships, and I mean that in a good way. Friendly salesmen, excellent customer service, and an efficient operation. The entire process (browsing, test drive, appraisal, deal, paperwork, detail) was wrapped up within 5 hours and I drove away in my new car feeling like I was treated well and got a fair deal. I'd recommend (and already have) Northtown to friends and family, and will certainly go back to them when the time comes to shop for a car again.
Great service
by 03/27/2014on
There is a good selection of cars and the service is fantastic from the sales guys to the service parts guys.
My Northtown Buying Experience
by 02/08/2014on
My recent visit was quick and painless! I had never been to Northtown in the past, was greeted promptly, listened too, and treated with respect. The Sales Rep Eddie was solid to work with and got me exactly what I was there for and out the door with my new ride the same day!
Repeat Northtown Customer
by 02/07/2014on
THis is the 3rd car purchased from Northtown, 2 in the last 8 months. The Platinum Plus points are a bonus when it comes to adding to the savings.
Excellent Sales Team
by 01/29/2014on
Great experience as a 1st time Northtown VW customer. Sales Mgr Scott is very reasonable and will work with you. Very patient throughout the process - no pressure buying experience!
Eh...
by 01/03/2014on
Wasn't thrilled with the experience I had. It took a long time to close the deal, had to return twice because things were not done right the first time. When I did come back the second time - they didn't offer me what we discussed the first time on my trade in and didn't try and apologize or make good on their mistake regarding pricing. While I was there the second time, things again were slow going. The way they were working the numbers wasn't transparent to the consumer and weren't easily explained by sales. Finally, when I picked up my car I was there for over 4 hours. I do have to say my salesperson was fine. He knew his product and also properly helped me to decide on a vehicle.
Professional and Understanding Staff
by 12/04/2013on
I had the pleasure of dealing with an extremely knowledgeable salesman and his manager. I have been to various dealerships but this was the first one that understood my budget and worked hard to accommodate my needs. Those guys really went above and beyond!
They must not sell many VW Touaregs
by 11/25/2013on
VWs are quirky cars. You really need to know the car to sell it...or not. I bought a Touareg on 11/11/2013, and still don't know how to make many of its features function. That's mostly because neither the salesman or the "Smart Car" tech guy knew how to run them. It took me 2 weeks to find the CD player in the glove compartment. The car has an HDD hard drive but you can't rip a "store bought" CD to it!! You have to take the time, and have a computer that can put MP3s on an SD card, to put music into the HDD. Those quirky Germans. I found this all out on line (the VW Manual is near useless). This is the third car I have bought from Northtown. They are nice folks, but the last 2 cars were delivered in inclement weather outdoors. Let me see my new car new, before mother nature messes it up. At delivery the wheels had brake dust on them, all the tires were overinflated (the fronts by 9 pounds), the inspection sticker was from October, and the sales staff did not follow through with the parts department to order accessory items. I had to order the parts myself and tell the parts guy they were part of the deal. And the sale itself....don't you hate it when the sales manager comes over and says "What will it take to get you to buy this car now?" I like the car. The buying experience was unpleasant. Just give me a fair price and see that the car is ready for delivery. The delivery experience was even less satisfactory. So, just be aware...they are nice guys, but car salesmen in the worst meaning of the term, and they don't know their product very well, and they really don't know how to detail and deliver a car.
Good for a dealer
by 05/10/2012on
When I took my 08 Jetta here for service (that I paid for) it was a nightmare. Now, I have a 2011 GTI and they do the service for free and it was ok. It still took them 2hrs to do the oil and tires but that IS the time frame they gave me so that was right on. Good lounge and other facilities and the staff was friendly and helpful. If I was going to pay for an oil change I would want it done faster though.
Northtown - Worst Experience Ever
by 02/16/2011on
My family and I have been long time customers of Northtown. I myself have purchased 6 cars with them by the time I was 25 yrs old. I am now 30 and plan to purchase many more new cars. Ive had 2 issues in the past 2 months with this dealership that have made me go else where for my recent purchase. The 1st issue was being told by Northtown that I only have 20% left on my breaks (this was in June). I must also mention that I was told the breaks must be replaced or my car will not pass inspection which is November 1st. Knowing this and that winter was coming, I had gone to Sears to have my breaks replaced, inspection done, and to have new tires put on (this took place mid November). When picking up my car I was told there was no need to have the breaks replaced because I still had 25% left on them. I immediately called Northtown and expressed my anger and the feeling of being taken advantage of. Northtown wanted to see for them selves if the breaks still had 25% left on them. Once my car was on the lift and tires removed they had discovered that Sears was correct and they were wrong. However, since they were wrong they fully detailed my car inside and out. In the end I know I will always take my car to Sears to have any work done ..honesty is Huge. The 2nd issue .My lease will be up in March, so Ive been pondering the thought of purchasing my leased 07 Jetta, but wanted to talk to a sales person about my options. I called the Northtown sales department and was transferred to a gentleman (Im using gentleman loosely) by the name of Larry. I had explained my situation to Larry and was asked so you dont want a new car (he repeated this twice) and I said mostly likely no. His response was Thank you and good bye. He then hung up the phone while I was in mid sentence. I then had my husband call back and ask to speak with Larry. The secretary stated that the phone had been disconnected between myself and Larry and she would put him back on the phone .I bet you can guess what happen next ..it went straight to his voicemail. The next day I had spoken to a manager, who gave me the impression that is was no big deal, nor his problem. He then gave me the name of the women who deals with purchasing leased cars at VW. I left a message with her and never had a returned call. In the end I went to another dealership and purchased a brand new 2011 Jetta. I have no plans nor does my family to ever return to Northtown.
Great service, great prices, honest car dealer!
by 05/12/2010on
When recently buying a new Toyota, we could not have been happier! Northtown Toyota is a phenominal dealership! We dealt with Jason Wilkinson as our salesman. He was so helpful! It's so nice to be able to go into a dealership and deal with people who are honest and truly looking out for your best interest. Jason showed us several vehicles and took our personal needs into consideration. He knew we had young children and what options we would need in a vehicle. He thought of so many things I would have never considered. He talked about the needs of a young family and the safety features in the vehicles. When we picked up our vehicle Jason took care of everything. We simply walked in, finished up the paperwork, and drove away! I have told all my friends to go to Northtown - It is the best car dealership I have ever dealt with.
