University Mazda

University Mazda

Visit dealer’s website 
5150 Ellison St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:15 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:15 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:15 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:15 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:15 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of University Mazda

4.9
Overall Rating
(19)
Recommend: Yes (19) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Excellent sales support.

by David on 06/03/2020

The help and support by everyone was great, esp the salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
43 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Excellent sales support.

by David on 06/03/2020

The help and support by everyone was great, esp the salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Butters on 05/18/2020

Salesman MJ was courteous, efficient, and honest to a fault. About as smooth a transaction as you could have in the COVID age.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Repair

by Greg Crutcher on 02/19/2020

Great job taking care of an issue still under warranty

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change and more

by Shary on 02/12/2020

Made an online appointment for my oil change. 2nd time that when I arrived at the appointed time, Service did NOT have my appointment on time. After arrival, also discovered leak in coolant system and rear brake pad and rotor issue. Had both fixed, but changed wait at dealership to being Ubered back home while awaiting repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase of new 2019 VW GTI Autobahn

by Steve on 01/21/2020

Salesman Dominik was extremely helpful. It was refreshing to work with a salesman that was knew the product.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Crystal Alvarez is an excellent asset to your business.

by Bonnie Bradley on 12/27/2019

Crystal was very professional and prompt in helping me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Pleasant buying experience

by Debra on 11/08/2019

I went shopping on line for a used vehicle. I was looking for either a hatch back, small suv or a wagon. I located a couple I was interested in at University Volkswagen where I did decide to purchase a very clean, well maintained 2017 VW Golf. The whole buying experience was pleasant and quick. The personal helpful, knowledgeable, going out of their way to make myself and my companion comfortable during the whole buying experience. My highest complements go to Braden (sp) the young salesman who was such a pleasure to work with, keep it up young man!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Department

by Service Department on 11/06/2019

Excellent and friendly service to customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service!

by MTG on 10/03/2019

Very helpful and honest dealership. No nonsense and very straightforward. Keith is great to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by R Schanbarger on 09/27/2019

Excellent service....they fit. meln with no appointmeng and did a greatjob. Highly reccomend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2017 Alltrack

by SRW on 06/20/2019

I had an issue with my Alltrack brakes. At 10K a severe vibration started with hard braking, progressing to any braking. Dealership resurfaced the rotors and problem was solved. At 19K the issue returned. Initially i was told this was not a warranty item but after discussions with VW customer care and Dealership, they agreed to replace the front rotors for a small fee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2015 VW Passat SE TDI

by mchavez on 05/08/2019

University Mazda had great service, friendly people, very professional. Would definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Smooth, no-haggle/mo-hassle experience

by Rafalsa on 03/07/2019

Carl, the sales consultant at University VW Mazda, was courteous, diligent and straightforward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Smooth, no-haggle/mo-hassle experience

by Rafalsa on 03/07/2019

Carl, the sales consultant at University VW Mazda, was courteous, diligent and straightforward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Love Volkswagen Service!

by Kcart44 on 03/05/2019

Crystal is by far the best service provider. She always puts my mind at ease and it always incredibly helpful. My daughter loves her and we keep coming back specifically for her! If you find yourself in need of a service representative she is your girl!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Saved the day

by Tree1977 on 11/13/2018

My car broke down on a road trip. I was stuck in Santa Fe. The VW dealer there did not want to help. My service advisor from Lewisville VW call and spoke to Crystal. She arranged for me to bring my car in. The repair took longer than expected so I was given a loaner so I could go to Santa Fe and get my possessions before heading on. The service was super good and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for fixing my problem. I would highly recommend them over the other two VW dealers that are near them. They seemed to care at University VW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Check engine light on

by WacCjc2015 on 10/03/2018

We went on a trip and came home Sunday night and the check engine light came on. I brought the car in first thing in the morning with no appointment at all. They got me in right away, they checked the engine light and found that it had to do with a recall with the car. Crystal the service writer was great and Sam the tech was great as well. The car was done quick. Along with that they checked to make sure everything else was ok with the car and made sure there was not open recalls for the car. Thank you for taking car of my wifes car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best New Car Buying Experience

by Newmexicodan on 09/26/2018

Evan is a polite, professional, and respectful salesperson. I can't say enough good things about him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by Lente3904 on 09/25/2018

I schedule an oil change and an inspection for my VW Golf Sportswagen. I dealed with Crystal A., service advisor and she was awesome! I will be going back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

GREAT BUYING EXPERIENCE

by TIGERPAWS1 on 04/10/2018

Have purchased many cars in my lifetime and this was my best experience. I did a lot of research before buying my Mazda CX-5. I went into the dealership with a stock number I was interested in. I talked with Keith and found out it was in transit and would be in soon. He contacted me when car arrived and had it all prepped and ready for me to test drive. Keith went thru the entire car with me answering every question I had and I never felt rushed as I did at other dealerships. I had narrowed my choices to Mazda and Honda but after driving the Mazda and the way it handled there was no comparison. If you don't want to feel pressured to buy this is your place. I purchased the car and the day I picked it up Keith went over everything once again. Thanks University Mazda for a great car buying experience and thanks Keith for being a great salesperson....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New lease

by Merlin54 on 01/20/2018

Totally recommended. Smoothest transaction ever from beginning to end

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
4 cars in stock
0 new3 used1 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

University Mazda is proud to be a New Mexico Mazda dealer. Located in Albuquerque, NM we provide Mazda vehicles, award winning service, and certified Mazda parts to all surrounding cities including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, and Los Lunas. Uptown Albuquerque , Downtown Albuquerque . Our dealership carries an extensive line of new, used, and certified Mazda cars and SUVs. Stop in today to view our large inventory or to have maintenance done on your Mazda vehicle.

5150 Ellison NE

Albuquerque New Mexico 87109

505-761-1900

Thank you!

Bob Cockerham

General Manager

personal cell 505-991-1891

bob@abqvwmazda.com

Please let me know if I may be of help!!

Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes