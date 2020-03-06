sales Rating

Have purchased many cars in my lifetime and this was my best experience. I did a lot of research before buying my Mazda CX-5. I went into the dealership with a stock number I was interested in. I talked with Keith and found out it was in transit and would be in soon. He contacted me when car arrived and had it all prepped and ready for me to test drive. Keith went thru the entire car with me answering every question I had and I never felt rushed as I did at other dealerships. I had narrowed my choices to Mazda and Honda but after driving the Mazda and the way it handled there was no comparison. If you don't want to feel pressured to buy this is your place. I purchased the car and the day I picked it up Keith went over everything once again. Thanks University Mazda for a great car buying experience and thanks Keith for being a great salesperson.... Read more