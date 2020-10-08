sales Rating

Our sales person, Chuck Reynolds, was a pleasure to work with. He was instrumental in helping us decide on the Toyota 4Runner due to its outstanding reliability. We also worked with Randey Stevenson who did a great job helping to negotiate the final purchase. This is the third vehicle we have purchased from Desert Sun. The two previous purchases were pleasant experiences and so we felt confident that they would be the best choice for purchasing this vehicle as well. However, our experience this time was different. Our main issue is with the negotiation of our trade-in vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer. Initially they valued it at $6700 (well below NADA trade-in value, which is what they told us they used) and we negotiated a higher value of $8000. When the vehicle we were interested in purchasing arrived on the lot a couple of weeks later, we went back in to negotiate for that vehicle, and now the value of our trade had dropped to $7000 instead of the $8000 previously agreed on. Even though we were glad they came back up to $8000, it was still short of NADA’s lowest book value for that vehicle. Such a ridiculously low offer doesn’t make sense since we had purchased the Explorer and had all of our maintenance performed at Desert Sun. They also told us that they were concerned about the condition of the tires on the Explorer. Desert Sun offers a used car warranty and one of the conditions of keeping that warranty in effect is that they rotate the tires along with the oil change. So at our last vehicle service, Desert Sun’s maintenance department had determined that the tires were still in good condition. They then asked to see those records and we had to remind them that they have all of the records since they've done all of the maintenance. They finally agreed to come back up to the $8000 value we had previously negotiated. Ultimately, we decided to use a car buying service to purchase our 4Runner, which gave us a better price and interest rate than we could negotiate through Desert Sun. This whole experience has left us wondering what is the point of getting all of our maintenance done at the dealership if it doesn't reflect in the value of that vehicle when you go to trade it in. What is the point of the dealership saying it goes by the NADA value if they’re just going to make up a value on their own? Read more