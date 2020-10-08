Great job
by 08/10/2020on
This is in regards to my recent purchase of a new Jeep Compass. Cameron was my salesman, fantastic job Brother. Called later that week to see if the Jeep was still everything I wanted. Love the new Jeep and it fits my needs perfectly. Nick did a great job with the finance papers.
Purchase new CR-V
by 07/15/2020on
Every one that worked with me in my purchase at Alamogordo Honda was very helpful and friendly made my purchase fast and easy got me a very good deal I thank you all so much ! Thanks to Jim , Cameron , John and Nick for working with me on a great deal !
Thank you
by 07/01/2020on
Cristian Perez was an outstanding salesperson! He was patient and answered all of my questions and took the fear out of buying. He was thorough and organized and I appreciated the fact that he was honest and transparent during the entire process.
Excellent Experience
by 06/28/2020on
I had worked with three sales people in the Desert Sun dealership Bill Cates, Jane Gonzalez and John Irick. All three of them are very professional and courteous. Each one them always made sure that I was being taken care of and that I was in good hands, showing great team work in caring for a customer. I would recommend any one of them to my friends and family for purchasing a vehicle. John Irick was sales person that I worked with when I finally made my vehicle selection. He was very dedicated to ensuring that all my needs was being met. I can’t say this enough that all Desert Sun personnel that was involved in the purchase of my new Jeep Renegade was awesome and outstanding in their fields.
Great experience
by 06/23/2020on
Korey was very knowledgeable and especially patient with us. LOL We are a hard sell but he and Manager worked out a deal we could live with and without pressuring us. Korey helped us find the right truck for our needs.
Vehicle purchase
by 06/06/2020on
Had a great experience here, very friendly staff, drove from El Paso and did not regret it. Helped me pick up a a dream car of mine and will always remember my experience.
New Car Purchase
by 05/26/2020on
I was in need of a new vehicle fast! These guys got me a wonderful deal on a used vehicle that I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere else! They have done an amazing job and I am super excited about my new car! I highly recommend them if you’re in need!
Great guys
by 05/03/2020on
I recently bought a new CRV. I hate buying a car because the pressure can be intimidating but Billy, Saul and Korey were absolutely wonderful. I am a nurse and needed a dependable as well as fun car to drive and during Covid19 these men really stepped up to the plate with a smile and no pressure. My kind of car buying. Thanks guys
Above & Beyond!
by 03/15/2020on
I couldn't find the car I wanted and could afford. After initial negotiations failed. Fernando Vasquez went on the hunt for my car at other dealers. He found it! It was on his lot 2 days later. Although he became ill, he continued to assist me from his bed at home. He turned me over to a coworker, Bruce Cole, who helped conclude the transaction. The two of them worked together seamlessly go get the deal done and insure my satisfaction. Thanks guys for your professionalism and getting me into my second Buick Enclave!
Reno Underwood
by 03/06/2020on
Thank you for going above and beyond to find me the perfect vehicle at a good price. I was so stressed out looking for weeks until I went to desert sun's. I love my Buick encore!! I can't believe I am driving it still.
Great dealership to deal with.
by 02/28/2020on
Just made my 3rd purchase with this dealership. And I always use them for service. All around great experience. This was my first purchase with Angelitta Steinhoff, because my last salesman retired. She made this a nice experience. I highly recommend this dealership.
Great service
by 02/23/2020on
This was my second Toyota purchase from Desert Sun and Sales Person Angelitta Steinhoff. Angie is the best! She is knowledgeable, efficient and represents Desert Sun very well. You could not find a better purchase experience.
Best service I have had
by 02/19/2020on
Angelitta is the best salesperson I have ever had dealings with. She is very customer oriented and extremely knowledgeable. I would refer all family and friends to her
Jonathan and Saul
by 02/16/2020on
I was very impress with this two gentlemen. Very knowledgeable in what I wanted, so I bought a gladiator and a rubicon and I am very satisfied with their sales and service.
The Champion
by 02/16/2020on
Jonathan Duran made it happen. This is the second vehicle I’ve purchased in the last year from him and he worked his magic again. He knows how to find the right vehicle for what you’re looking for in every way. The only downfall I’ve had at desert sun is the one who gives “value” for trade ins. He’s a joke and he lost a few sales for the sales staff because he’s arrogant, patronizing, and his ridiculous lowballing is shameful. Get rid of him and you’ll sell more cars. My brother was ready to buy a Jeep Grand Cherokee until that guy entered the picture. My brother went this week to vision ford and made the deal for the same vehicle because they were actually interested in the customer. If he’s still there when I go back to desert sun, I’m likely to follow suit even tho you have better sales members.
Jeep Renegade 4X4
by 02/14/2020on
Great experience from beginning to end. Kory Yates did a great job. Previously bought and Desert Sun GMC and had a great experience there as well. They have a new location on White Sands for Jeep Chrysler and Dodge.
Go see Angelitta!!
by 02/06/2020on
Angelitta at Desert Sun is AMAZING! She worked with me from the beginning to match me with a vehicle that fit all my needs. Even though I had a small budget to work with, she still found me a car that has been perfect. She was friendly and communicative throughout the whole process. And to this day, if I have any questions related to my vehicle, I go straight to her and she ALWAYS goes the extra mile to make sure I am taken care of, whether a sale is made or not. Just recently I had another question for her, which required someone else's help. She told me I'd be receiving a call from this person shortly and I was all set. Just today I received a message from her asking if I had been taken care of and was all set. I know Angelitta is extremely busy and has many other satisfied customers to attend to, but she still always takes time to make sure all my vehicle needs are met. Safe, expert, caring and friendly service like her's are not easy to come by these days. Therefore, I recommend Desert Sun Motors and ESPECIALLY Angelitta.
Excellent Experience
by 02/04/2020on
We recently purchased a new 2019 Honda CRV. After doing extensive research we ended up buying from Desert Suns Honda in Alamogordo, NM. Sales person was friendly, took time to help us, and no sales pressure. He was very professional. The Sales Manager was also a friendly genuine person. We highly recommend Desert Suns Honda.
sales person Ryan Riggs
by 02/01/2020on
We dealt with Bryan Riggs as our salesman, he was well informed answered all of our questions in a timely manner. He was very polite and concerned of how he could make us comfortable during the process.I would recommend him to friends and family. He has called us several times to keep us informed of the paperwork in progress.
Purchase of a 2020 Toyota Highlander
by 01/31/2020on
I recently purchased a 2020 Toyota Highlander from Desert Sun Toyota. Relative to all of my other car buying experiences, this one was the least stressful. The sales consultant that I dealt with, Randey Stevenson, was courteous, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable about the vehicle. He went over all of the features of the vehicle, answered all of my questions, and showed how to take advantage of some of the features during the test drive. When it came time to discuss money, the dealership was willing to work with me to come up with a purchase price that was acceptable to both parties. I left with my new vehicle feeling like I had treated fairly, and I highly recommend the dealership in general, and Randey Stevenson in particular, to anyone considering the purchase of a new Toyota.
New Toyota 4Runner Purchase
by 01/04/2020on
Our sales person, Chuck Reynolds, was a pleasure to work with. He was instrumental in helping us decide on the Toyota 4Runner due to its outstanding reliability. We also worked with Randey Stevenson who did a great job helping to negotiate the final purchase. This is the third vehicle we have purchased from Desert Sun. The two previous purchases were pleasant experiences and so we felt confident that they would be the best choice for purchasing this vehicle as well. However, our experience this time was different. Our main issue is with the negotiation of our trade-in vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer. Initially they valued it at $6700 (well below NADA trade-in value, which is what they told us they used) and we negotiated a higher value of $8000. When the vehicle we were interested in purchasing arrived on the lot a couple of weeks later, we went back in to negotiate for that vehicle, and now the value of our trade had dropped to $7000 instead of the $8000 previously agreed on. Even though we were glad they came back up to $8000, it was still short of NADA’s lowest book value for that vehicle. Such a ridiculously low offer doesn’t make sense since we had purchased the Explorer and had all of our maintenance performed at Desert Sun. They also told us that they were concerned about the condition of the tires on the Explorer. Desert Sun offers a used car warranty and one of the conditions of keeping that warranty in effect is that they rotate the tires along with the oil change. So at our last vehicle service, Desert Sun’s maintenance department had determined that the tires were still in good condition. They then asked to see those records and we had to remind them that they have all of the records since they've done all of the maintenance. They finally agreed to come back up to the $8000 value we had previously negotiated. Ultimately, we decided to use a car buying service to purchase our 4Runner, which gave us a better price and interest rate than we could negotiate through Desert Sun. This whole experience has left us wondering what is the point of getting all of our maintenance done at the dealership if it doesn't reflect in the value of that vehicle when you go to trade it in. What is the point of the dealership saying it goes by the NADA value if they’re just going to make up a value on their own?