Awesome replacement Effort
by 01/14/2020on
Was involved in an accidental and suv was totaled Only three years old but loved my highlander Went back to east coast and got almost the same vehicle with a great deal and great handling by the staff. they were able to find a new white highlander with almond interior with a phone call and drive it home two days later. Agent and finance guys were very helpful
Road Paint Splatter on New Prius
by 08/08/2020on
wanted to trade in my current Prius Prime for a 2020 with some upgrades and Apple CarPlay. I made a decent deal and did ok on the trade in. I went in just to verify numbers that I was quoted from their Internet Salesperson. They were offering $4000 customer cash back that’s expiring a few days later. I got some other money off in the negotiations. I also got some accessories thrown in but haven’t gotten the appointment to get them installed yet. The most important issue is that I ended up taking delivery that day and shouldn’t have. There was no rush. I still had a few days before the $4000 offer expired and was told they had no idea what any new offers would be if any so I had to act. They “prepped” the car and I saw what I thought were water spots on the vehicles rear passenger area. I almost brought it up but I was at the dealership for almost 2 hours by this point. I didn’t say anything. I had the car for 5 days and we had a big storm. I went to a really good hand car wash to get it clean after the rain. The hand car wash could NOT remove what I initially thought were water spots from their “dealer prep”. They could not tell me what they thought it was. I brought the car home and worked on the area with quick detail spray and I could not remove the residue. I called my salesperson but didn’t hear back from him. I got a call that my registration was in and went to the dealership to pick that up and see my salesperson about my residue. I told him this residue was there when I picked it up. He was trying to be helpful and spoke to the detail manager. They tried to remove it as well for an hour or so. They could not ID what it was. They ended up getting some of it off but left light scratches while doing so in a car I had picked up only 5 days earlier. They said they did their best but I knew I was beaten and that I had to either live with it or take care of it on y own. I had already signed the paper saying that I “inspected the vehicle” and it was fine. I could kick myself for NOT opening my mouth that day when I noticed it. I am so aggravated. I just wanted them to “do the right thing” and make me a happy customer. They did NOT feel the same. I took it to a great detailer and the residue was identified as “road paint splatter”. For $120 they got most of it off. There’s a tiny bit of clear coat damage that they couldn’t really address but I can live with it even though it’s aggravating having a brand new vehicle flawed from day one. I don’t know how the road paint splatter got on the car or when but my detailer said it was baked on there from the sun. I only know I was an idiot for not looking more closely, for not speaking up, for feeling rushed into taking delivery that day due to the excitement of getting a new car and the uncertainty of losing $4000 customer cash back. If my dealership had just said they would pay up to $150 or some reasonable amount if I could find someone to fix my issue in order to keep a customer who has purchased 4 brand new Toyota’s from them I would have been happier than I am with my otherwise beautiful new car being damaged from something I had nothing to do with. It would have gone a long way towards keeping me a customer and buying my next vehicles from them in the future and recommending them to others. It seems “penny wise and pound foolish”. On top of that they are now offering $4500 customer cash back which I am sure the salespeople knew about. So I lost out on another $500. I blame myself for this as well but this just proves why people HATE buying cars, dealing with car dealerships and always feel ripped off in some way. I know their job is to make money on the sale but does it always have to be an icky experience where you feel like you got taken advantage of. I really can’t recommend this dealer for this reason and it would only have cost them $120 to make me a happy-ish customer. I can live with losing out on the $500 extra cash incentive and chalking it up to poor negotiating and not taking a few more days to think about it.
Highlander Lease
by 12/20/2019on
I had a great experience. Someone was attentive the minute we walked in. They understood we were limited on time and that we knew what we want so they got the sales manager right away and didn’t try and force anything. The sales manager was very straightforward and the finance rep worked to get me the best deal possible. We were in and out in 2 hours. I would recommend this dealership to anyone.
Crashed my truck
by 12/27/2017on
I have one problem after another here. They have fixed.my brakes 2 times in 20,000 miles and I still have problems. They crashed my truck during the last brake job and tried to cover it up. Thank god i have it on video. The replaced 2 tires in the front after 5,000 miles due to bad alignment. I have 20,000 now and they are worn again. They will not take any responsibility for their jobs not being to correctly and creating more problems with my truck. I have heard them flat out lie to customers. The flat out lie to me and toyota. They replaced a rear shock wrong and blamed the parts as faulty. They did this so they would get toyota to pay for their mechanics screw up. So they will even lie to corporate. Very shady and they are screwing almost everyone. Unfortunately most people don't even realize it. I worked as a mechanic through out college at a gas station, so I know more than most people. When I show them the mistakes they get mad at me . THEY CRASHED MY TRUCK AND TRIED TO COVER IT UP!!!!!!!! AND LIED ABOUT IT. I HAVE THE LIE IN AN EMAIL. I HAVE THE CRASH ON VIDEO!!!!!!
Thank You East Coast Toyota for Exceptional Service!
by 09/07/2017on
I recently brought in my Toyota Camry for Lube/Oil & Filter Service along with an odd clicking noise coming from the engine. The service rep checking me in was very professional and courteous and made me feel important and more importantly did not make me feel rushed. I ended up staying in the waiting area and literally within 1 and a half hours the service was done and the clicking noise was a loose wire cap or something and they didn't even charge for looking at that and solving it. I will always bring my Toyota cars and any other car here for service.
Worst experience imaginable!!!!
by 02/21/2015on
2009 Toyota Prius. Check engine light was on and I wasn't getting much heat while idling. They told me I needed a new water pump, reserve tank and flow valve. They wanted $2,275 to fix it. I said no. Then I researched the engine code (p1121) and online it said "flow valve". I bought the flow valve online for $64 and changed it myself. How many people are they doing this to!!!!! This is sickening!!!!!
By far the worst experience!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by 07/10/2014on
The worst possible dealership! I leased new 2014 Toyota Sienna. Was delivered to me on 06/11/2014 with temporary paper tag. It expired on 06/30/14. Called many times and got run around. It's has been 10 days since my car is parked and still no answer when will I get my plates.
Straightforward, Friendly, Professional
by 02/01/2013on
Although I've purchased many Toyotas over the years, this was my first time at East Coast. The place is more hectic and noisy than I'm used to, but the people were friendly and eager to make a deal. All car dealers have their little tricks to get the most for the car they're selling you, but with a little patience I walked out with a great car at a much better rate than I was able to get at their nearby competitor's Toyota dealer. Jessica was honest and responsive throughout the Internet quoting process, and Jonathan worked very hard to get me the best price for my trade and the lowest price on my lease. I wish there was some way dealers could eliminate that "talk to the manager" portion of the process, but it's pretty standard everywhere. The transaction took just a few hours, the car was delivered as promised, spotless and well detailed, and I got a great deal. Suggest they get a compressor/blower in the shop to blow off the car before delivery so those ugly streaks don't appear from wet little nooks and crannies on the drive home. Suggest they get some of that shiny sidewall spray for the tires, too. Otherwise, I recommend the place top to bottom.
Previous customer of east coast Toyota
by 01/14/2013on
I have been a previous customer of east coast Toyota and Alfredo s. has help me and my family with getting several vehicles. Having him speak Spanish is great because some of my relatives prefer it. Keep up the great work!
Buying a car
by 01/13/2013on
I emailed the dealership and Alfredo S. responded with a quote. I decided to go in and walked out very satisfied. I could have drag out this purchase but I don't have time to go back and forth.
Do not waste your time. Go to reputable dealership elsewhere
by 07/05/2012on
This is a scam operation. After confirming a $2000 college rebate deal over phone, sending transcripts and visiting the dealership as scheduled at 2 PM and waiting for 7+ hours where there were may be 1-2 other customers (also waiting), they switched their tone around 9 PM and told me that I have to pay $2000 more as the rebate was valid till earlier that day (not true). They also got a check from me as deposit, and did not refund me even though there was no lease signed. They quickly put it as ACH transaction and claimed that the check was already processed, even before signing the lease! I say stay away even if this is the closest dealership to your location.
Car buying experience
by 05/31/2012on
Going to East Coast toyota was a great experience. Alfredo in sales was friendly and very familiar with the vehicle that i was purchasing. Even though they have a large selection of vehicles the specific color combination was not in stock but they were able to get it from another dealership in a timely fashion. I left knowing that the objective of the dealership and Alfredo S. was to keep you as a customer for life not just a one time sale.
Fast and easy transaction
by 05/31/2012on
I just recently purchased a Toyota Rav4 from East Coast Toyota. The internet sales manager (alfredo sierra) was very quick to answer my questions via email and phone. When we came in the vehicle was ready to test drive and we purchased it without any hesitation. I can't express how comforting this was, rather than going back and forth and wasting so much time at a dealership. Thanks to the excellent team at East Coast Toyota, we will be back soon for our next car.
Don't Waste Your Time
by 11/15/2011on
After three email exchanges, sale person never gave quote as requested, playing the "Auto Dealer Game" online. She try to get me to go to dealership to speak with manager. What a waste of time.
East Coast Toyota Fraud & Deception
by 07/23/2011on
East Coast Toyota is Possibly the worst dealership in New Jersey. They have perfected every method to scam you out of money, with a smile. East Coast Toyota will sell you vehicles that are over the advertised price, which according to the consumer protection act is illegal. If you are in the used vehicle market which I was, they will sell you vehicles were never inspected. Even if they tell you that the vehicle was inspected, it is a lie. I was told and given a service statement showing that the vehicle was serviced, fixed and reconditioned, but when I took the vehicle to be inspected the same parts that they claimed to have fixed were actually never fixed. They will also pack the price and try to pull fast ones on you. They had given me a price on the vehicle which we agreed on, but they had added $300 to the price on the sales order with the hopes that I would not catch it. I would completely steer away from East Coast Toyota, there are plenty of other dealerships... Do yourself a favor and avoid the headache because they will not do anything to resolve any issue. Read the threads, they all have a common theme...Fraud and Deception!
East Coast Toyota Fraud and Scam
by 05/14/2011on
Read my full story at: [violative content deleted]
Excellent Experience - Will Buy Every Car For East Coast Toyota
by 07/06/2009on
I had an excellent car purchase experience at East Coast Toyota, and in particular with Alfredo Sierra and Alex Pena. We wanted to purchase ar RAV4 Ltd in Siver with NAV/Bluetooth and certain other options. We knew what we wanted, and didn't need a test drive as we had previously rented the car. Since we live in Manhattan, we started with Manhattan Toyota first by email, where they quoted us some decent prices, and then we went in to close the deal. Big surprise. The prices were only on vehicles if they were in stock, which of course, they weren't. Even worse, the first salesman there we spoke to didn't know well the features, and had to keep asking the manager. After about 45 minutes, we said that we didn't want to deal with him, and spoke with the manager. The manager basically said that he couldn't offer much discount because the car was rare (which it was), he had to get it from another dealer and offer something decent in return and that features that we wanted like Bluetooth and mudguards would have to be installed at the dealership with a labor charge on top of MSRP. So basically, all he offered was to waive the labor charge. He then tried to steer us to a used car that was available which we test drove. It had lousy suspension. There would be no warranty on the used car other than the NY lemon law. We left quickly and lamented the unpleasantness of a new car purchase, which we thought would have been better in a down economy. I then contacted each of the dealers in the NYC area, many of whom wanted me to come in and chat, or sell me on a car with features that I didn't want. Then I lucked on getting a response from Alfredo Sierra, Internet Sales Manager at East Coast Honda. He sent me specs on a car that was close to what I wanted in response to my internet request. I called him back, and explained exactly what we wanted. He was knowledgeable about all the options and how they worked, and even sent us a picture of what the Bluetooth feature would look like (since we asked). He located a car that was on its way from Japan to another area dealer, and explained that the features that I wanted could be added by the dealer for list (without any additional labor charge since that was supposed to be included in list) He quoted a price which was a decent discount (but in line with what was reported at Edmonds), and I didn't bother bargaining since I thought that it was fair. That car fell through as someone else had already claimed it. He then told me about a car with most of the features I wanted, and had the reaining ones added portside in Japan before it was shipped. He again quoted the same fair discount. After the car arrived at portside in NY, he then arranged for it to be speeded through so we could pick-up on Thursday before the 4th of July weekend. this saved us $450 in what otherwise would have been a rental charge since we needed the car for that weekend. Pick-up was also a breeze. Alfredo hands the actual sales part over to a salesman. It was our good fortune that he handed us to Alex Pena. Alex picked us up at our apartment and drove us to East Coast Honda. The drive on Thursday afternoon before the holdiay weekend was an hour, but for him it must have been at least 2 hours round trip. We arrived at East Coast Honda, checked out the car and did a test drive. Both Alex and Alfedo were helpful in explaining the various features of the car and how everything worked. All was in order, with no surprises. The price was exactly as quoted to us. We got to meet Alfredo in person, who is a really nice and straight-forward person. He called us when we got home to make sure that everything was ok, and to see if we had any questions. Alex also gave us his cell number in case we had any questions, and we did call him with a question or two, and he was quick to get back to us and respond. We plan on buying additional Toyota's later in the year, and will definately go back to Al
Buyer be ware! East Cost Toyota Scion Dealer
by 02/21/2009on
Not only senior citizens. But woman too! If you have a chance they will sell you a car with no engine! Same thing happened to me; they sold me a car which was $4000 less on their web site. When it came down to negotiating, all was "yes you are right", at the end they refuse to take responsibility. Keep an eye on the news ( Shame on you! Segment ). Their are more dealers in New Jersey.. Stay away from this one!
Pleasurable experience
by 12/28/2008on
I started by getting a prompt quote over the internet but was wary of the bad reviews I read by this service. Thou cautious, I had no problems with the sales staff or the dealership at all. The quote I received was fully upheld and execution of the sale was pleasurable. Everyone was courteous and attentive to my needs and so far I'm very pleased with the 2009 Highlander I've purchased.
Unethical, unscrupulous, lying describes my experience
by 12/11/2008on
I would stay away from this dealership at all cost. They tried to sell me a car for $1,000 over the price the car was advertised for on their own website. The salesman lied telling me it was for certifying the car when in fact the ad showed it certified at the price on the ad. During my dealings, I asked to speak with the general manager of the dealership and three other people were sent to talk to me and in the end I had never spoken to the general manager. In an attempt to pressure me to buy a car the salesman really liked, he let me take it home to try it, knowing that I felt it was too much car for me and that I didn't like the color. He told me I could bring it back the next day if I didn't want it but had me sign some papers that I thought were protecting them from my being able to walk away with the car for no money down. When I returned the car the next morning, he told me he could exchange for color but could not return the car because I had signed a legally binding contract which they refused to tear up and I wound up having to purchase the car. I believe they took advantage of a senior citizen and wish I had someone with me to see through their less than honest sales tactics. I told two people I might bring the car back the next day and neither of them told me I was signing a binding contract. I should have known better than to trust any car salesman!
