service Rating

I requested for a genius after my service and Peter came to answer my questions.In fact he found some technical glitch in my bmw computer.Like no matter how I set it to mph it will always go back to kmh. CarPlay will never turn back on either.I noticed this since the day I bought it but had no time to come in due to my job. He then helped set up an appointment for me for the next day. He is very thorough and most of have patience . Thank you for having him in your company! Read more