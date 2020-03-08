I took my car in for battery light that was on since bought the car ( 4 weeks ago new ). Drove up informed the attendant of
the problems. Have seat and we will tell you when it is ready .
they informed me that it was going be awhile so we give a loaner car not to inconvenience me . I thought that great I didn't loss any time in what I wanted to do . I took that day off and I don't many of them so thank team BMW.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I love my certified BMW 530 purchased at Paul Miller. My salesperson David Guzman went out his way to accommodate me during the purchase and even personally delivered my car to my house. The only improvement I would recommend: allow for more of a down payment on credit cards. Especially during the pandemic, we should be avoiding unneeded trips to the bank. Other than that, a very good experience.
PAUL MILLER the only place to have your BMW service!
by Lori Ianniello on 07/22/2020
I have been driving BMW for 21 years I only go to PAUL MILLER for the service on my vehicles. The entire staff from greeting to cashier and everything in between is outstanding. Everyone is so friendly, accommodating and professional!
My ‘99 M3 had some issues that my advisor, Ken Walters, did a great job of troubleshooting to determine the causes and resolution. He kept me informed at every step and was able to come up with a cost effective solution. Loaner car was appreciated while waiting for overnighted parts. Car running perfectly now!
From the moment I stepped into Paul Miller BMW the two women tending the front desk were extremely helpful. They introduced me to Tom the salesman who sold me the car who was absolutely polite and professional and made the purchase go as smooth as ever. Thank you Tom. And as for Rey in the finance dept. was also professional. Thank you for the all weather mats Rey...
I requested for a genius after my service and Peter came to answer my questions.In fact he found some technical glitch in my bmw computer.Like no matter how I set it to mph it will always go back to kmh. CarPlay will never turn back on either.I noticed this since the day I bought it but had no time to come in due to my job. He then helped set up an appointment for me for the next day. He is very thorough and most of have patience . Thank you for having him in your company!
