Paul Miller BMW

1515 Rte 23 S, Wayne, NJ 07470
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Paul Miller BMW

4.9
Overall Rating
(109)
Recommend: Yes (108) No (1)
sales Rating

Frank Law! Great sales person

by Anita on 08/03/2020

Frank Law! Great sales person Pleasant, helpful, awesome guy. Found me a great deal on a PreOwned vehicle. Dealership very clean, relaxed and no pressure by sales people. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Best Service

by Mario on 08/22/2020

Paul Miller BMW Service is top notch!! Communicate well and know what they are doing! One of the reasons I have been getting cars from them for 15 years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by russell webb on 08/05/2020

Great Service and very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Regular maintenance

by Robert Anchundia on 08/04/2020

Easy, fast, clean, and professional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dealer Service

by phil on 08/03/2020

I took my car in for battery light that was on since bought the car ( 4 weeks ago new ). Drove up informed the attendant of the problems. Have seat and we will tell you when it is ready . they informed me that it was going be awhile so we give a loaner car not to inconvenience me . I thought that great I didn't loss any time in what I wanted to do . I took that day off and I don't many of them so thank team BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Good experience

by Dennis L on 07/27/2020

I love my certified BMW 530 purchased at Paul Miller. My salesperson David Guzman went out his way to accommodate me during the purchase and even personally delivered my car to my house. The only improvement I would recommend: allow for more of a down payment on credit cards. Especially during the pandemic, we should be avoiding unneeded trips to the bank. Other than that, a very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Maritza on 07/26/2020

Service was prompt & the personnel is always courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

PAUL MILLER the only place to have your BMW service!

by Lori Ianniello on 07/22/2020

I have been driving BMW for 21 years I only go to PAUL MILLER for the service on my vehicles. The entire staff from greeting to cashier and everything in between is outstanding. Everyone is so friendly, accommodating and professional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

530e

by Jason Decker on 07/18/2020

Everything was great except they used some cleaning product or burned the buttons by my gear shifter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by John M on 07/18/2020

Diana was awesome! Super fast service and great communication through the whole process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Tom Labanowski on 07/17/2020

My experience with Paul Miller BMW, and especially Rich Rulli, has been outstanding. I don't feel like a customer, I am treated like family. Thank you Rich Rulli!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

SVP commercial lender

by roger on 07/04/2020

Excellent experience at Paul Miller. I worked with Chris W. He was very helpful and a honest representative..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by Mike A on 07/03/2020

My ‘99 M3 had some issues that my advisor, Ken Walters, did a great job of troubleshooting to determine the causes and resolution. He kept me informed at every step and was able to come up with a cost effective solution. Loaner car was appreciated while waiting for overnighted parts. Car running perfectly now!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Perfect

by LindaM on 07/01/2020

Perfect service. Always professional staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great service!

by Joe s on 07/01/2020

Ken and the team are fantastic! Very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Delightful Experience

by Jose Marin on 06/26/2020

From the moment I stepped into Paul Miller BMW the two women tending the front desk were extremely helpful. They introduced me to Tom the salesman who sold me the car who was absolutely polite and professional and made the purchase go as smooth as ever. Thank you Tom. And as for Rey in the finance dept. was also professional. Thank you for the all weather mats Rey...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good customer service

by Tabatchnick on 06/12/2020

Paul Miller was very responsive to requests. I purchased two BMW X5 in one day due to urgent needs. They got all financing and paperwork done quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service dept

by Thomasz126 on 06/05/2020

Love the service dept of this dealership. Hassle free and great quality work!! Thanks Diana!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

First service

by Alphecca on 05/29/2020

I requested for a genius after my service and Peter came to answer my questions.In fact he found some technical glitch in my bmw computer.Like no matter how I set it to mph it will always go back to kmh. CarPlay will never turn back on either.I noticed this since the day I bought it but had no time to come in due to my job. He then helped set up an appointment for me for the next day. He is very thorough and most of have patience . Thank you for having him in your company!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Brake Flush

by Tom on 04/17/2020

Even with the COVID-19 guidelines the dealership delivered quality service and kept it to the scheduled time frame. Very Pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service during tough times

by Ismail on 04/10/2020

Luis and his team at Paul Miller were exceptional getting me into my new lease

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
