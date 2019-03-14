Gabe
03/14/2019
Went on for an oil change they were quick and very courteous.
Gabe
03/14/2019
Good service!
01/14/2019
I just want to say this was the best experience I had at Ford Liccardi. The new service manager has his stuff together. It is running like a fine machine. Love Dwaune (sp) he dropped me off at work and picked me up and also had my car washed THANK YOU. Keep up the good work....
coupon no work
11/08/2018
they send me the coupon which does not work for my car even though they know what is my car. It is not fair.
Amazing customer service
10/09/2018
Just this past Saturday I went to Liccardi's service department to have an oil change but more importantly to find out why my tire pressure lite was on. I got to Liccardi around 3pm and the service department was just about ready to close, I first spoke with the man who valet parks the cars and he assured me to go inside and see if they would atleast take a look at my tires pressure. When I told them I wanted to get an oil change as well the Service advisor Alberto Gomez said he would do the oil change and repair whatever tire might have a leak. After mechanics looked over my car they said that 3 tires were in very bad condition and needed to be changed immediately even though it would be a much longer job they were willing to stay later in order to have my vehicle drive safely. After about 20 minutes or so my car was done 3 new tires and an oil change. Also when I went to get in my car the mechanics had covered my drivers seat and floor mat with plastic to not get them dirty. Alberto removed the plastic from my car but I was so appreciative because I am very sensitive to smells. The service department is very clean as well and hardly even smells like you are at an auto body shop. Excellent service all around
worst car buying experience of my life
05/16/2018
Went to this dealership as they had the Ford expedition model that my wife and I wanted and this turned out to be a very bad decision. That said they were extremely nice while we reviewed and decided on the $75,000 car. They originally quoted me the car price at one value and when I noted that I had an Edmunds true car quote that was $3,000 lower they agreed I could get it for that price (be careful on this they will overprice a car as much as you will let them).I dealt with Suleiman Mascobi who was polite prior to the sale and nasty and deceitful after the sale. As we worked through all the paperwork on the new car Suleiman noted he was going to fill the car up with gas. That said apparently Liccardi policy is to only give you enough gas to get home...as they did not fill the tank. When questioned on this they said this is their policy and they only fill it if the customer demands it in the purchase. (Note - if you buy here make sure you ask for it). Secondly - they handled the DMV paperwork for our car and gave us a temporary registration to cover us until they completed the DMV process of getting us plates. That said the temporary registration has since expired and we have been waiting three weeks for license plates from Liccardi team. After multiple calls and speaking with the Manager Rich Dimovski on multiple occasions they couldn't resolve their license plate issue (the issue was not with the DMV). I escalated the issue to the general manager Doug Hansen who was not useful and was rude but it does finally seem like license plates will arrive tomorrow. Overall the experience and dealing with Suleiman , Rich and Doug was terrible and they didn't seem to have any customer focus at all. I strongly suggest you go somewhere else for your new car or heed the issues I had so you don't end up in the same place. Will never buy from them again and may never buy another Ford as a result.
everything is fake here dont trust them very rude
09/22/2017
[non-permissible content removed] please dont go guys they dont even deserve one star. Very rude and fake people. I bought a car here and with all fake prices and fake fees and they gave me car with broken bumper and its certified pre owned with 172 point inspection(fake 172 point inspection). When i went back next day and ask about it they said you broke your car we dont do anything with it. 2.i asked not to do hard credit check because I already have approved loan from my bank. They asked my ssn for some proofs and said we wont do credit checks and they did 4 hard checks. When i asked back they are lying we didnt. 3. After all this they are not doing my registration. When i called them they asking for some proofs again Dont trust these guys
Would not honor internet price
05/11/2017
I found a vehicle I liked online for an excellent price. I confirmed it was available with the internet sales person. The dealer then changed the price online and the manager stated they would not honor it.
Amazing Staff
11/14/2016
Leasing a 2017 MKZ, Sal was very friendly and helpful. He made sure I was completely satisfy with my purchaser, by either adding or deleting additional features with this car.
Don't Judge a Book by Its Cover
11/09/2016
Liccardi's showroom is anything but spiffy. A Lexus owner for the past eighteen years, I've grown used to a very classy showroom with sales people dressed in suits. And Lexus does not share its showroom with Toyotas. But Liccardi is a Ford/Lincoln dealership. It's not that the Fords don't look appealing, it's that they do not have the same appeal as the luxury division - Lincoln. I was immediately taken aback on seeing the shared showroom, which was, in addition, not particularly neat or businesslike. The salesman I was introduced to was very young, and, initially, there were signs that he was not knowledgeable about the inventory. But when the business was concluded, I realized that he had been very patient with me, and, in face, he did know the car and specifications I had requested because he had listened carefully to what I said. We were able to negotiate a deal which was very good for me, and, I assume, beneficial to him.
Bad Sales Person
09/27/2016
Scott Lyons is [non-permissible content removed]!! No help what so ever!! Still waiting for a phone call about my car door and the video for my car....
4th lease with Sulo
06/17/2016
I just turned my 2013 Ford Edge in for a brand new 2016 Ford Explorer. This is my 4 th lease with Liccardi Ford. I have been a satisfied customer for over 7 years. Sulo, is my #1 Salesman, and I would never go to anyone else to buy/ lease a car. Sulo and MIke (the manager) always go above and beyond for me, they have always helped me get the best deal possible. I live over an hour away from the dealership, and will always continue to buy cars from Sulo. Thank you Sulo for making my family so happy. If you are looking for a car, Sulo is the man to see, I have never been disappointed!
Best Dealership
05/24/2016
I have been buying my car's from Liccardi Ford for awhile now. We just purchased our 16th car from there.All my children buy there as well. The salesman are great! This time we had Pete he was very good and knowledgeable about the car and went over everything with us before we left. Mike DeGrazio is the sales Manager who is also great and very helpful and always goes out of his way to help and make your purchase go smooth.He makes you feel like you family not just a number. Jim in Finance is always very helpful and gets the deal done and thru with out any issues. If you want a great dealership this is the one. They make you feel like family not like a number!
10
12/21/2015
The service and people that work at Larrardi Ford are very nice and helpful. I have never had a problem getting an appointment and they are always on time. Thank you and Happy Holidays
Dissatisfied
12/20/2015
I have taken my LINCOLN in for service on several occasions to fix a problem that keeps recurring! To the tune of almost $2,500.00 so far, the problem STILL has not been identified nor corrected. I'm of the belief that the service technicians know what the problem is but are simply trying to milk me dry financially! Well, the charade is OVER. I will NOT be taking my car back there, and at this juncture, I've become very skeptical of Lincoln's in particular, and Ford products in general. Will look elsewhere when I am in the market to purchase another car (soon!)
Great service
12/13/2015
There was apart failure PTU Your people at service center Order my part then I brought car in they gave me a loaner car MKC because they did not know how long would take And because I lost my wife 5 yrs ago in a car fire CRV honda. I need a car to drive my two girls to their activities. The reason I lease Lincoln cars is they rated high safety and hardly no recalls Your car the MKS beats out mercedes, BMW and infinity which I have tested drove in the past the MKS beat out all 3 And I get lots of compliments from people in chatham nj who drive those other 3 makes Thanks
Excellent Service
12/07/2015
I was very happy with the service I received on 11/30/15 . I was greeted by one of the nicest receptionist and serviced by an equally friendly service manager. All of the recall items on my vehicle were taken care of as well as my oil change .
Best Dealership!
12/01/2015
Felt right at home! All my questions were answered. Left with the car I wanted. All the staff was very helpful and accommodating. Very patient with my indecisiveness and the whole process was super smooth! I will always go to Liccardi Ford Lincoln!
Great Dealership, Great Service, Awesome Experience!
11/28/2015
We purchased a new 2016 Ford Explorer from Liccardi Ford and the whole experience was perfect. From the minute we decided on the vehicle that we wanted, the entire team at Liccardi made the process effortless and exciting. We were treated with such great respect and appreciation from everyone. We would highly recommend this incredible dealership. Thank you!
No Communication
11/02/2015
The communication was terrible. I dropped my car off the night before the day of service, called @ 12:00 the next day to inquire as to the status, and was told they'd call me back in an hour. They never called. So I called BACK at 2:30, was told the techs are "Out to lunch", but I pressed some more, and was told they'd call me back in an hour. At this point, I arrived at the location @ 5pm, and the young lady asked me if she could assist me. I responded back that I was wondering what time they were going to call me, as it was now 5pm and they close at 5:30. She confirmed that the car was FIXED, and they STILL hadn't called me to advise. That So I called TWICE, received no promised return calls, AND after fixing my car, they STILL hadn't called me to advise me. Worst communication ever.
High level of satisfaction with Liccardi
10/27/2015
As a loyal customer of Liccardi Lincoln Ford, I am very satisfied with the level of service I receive during scheduled services. The receptionists greet me warmly upon arrival. The service team, especially Nancy Paglio, are efficient and get the job done as quickly as possible. The cost for service is very competive and in the right range. I am very happy with the Liccardi Watchung, NJ establishment.
Happy customer!
10/18/2015
My experience at Licarrdi ford in Watchung N.J was great.I have had bad experiences with car salesmans but i was very pleased with their service, and also happy with the honda crosstour I purchased!
