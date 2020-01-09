I bought a used ILX from Fred at DCH Montclair Acura yesterday and had a great experience. Everyone at the dealership had a positive and professional attitude. I never got that feeling of being a “mark” that you get at some dealerships; none of their people have that slick salesperson vibe. All of the additional fees and charges (optional and otherwise) were clearly explained up front, they didn’t try to slip anything past me and they were very open to negotiating on price. I love my Acura so far and I’m very happy I got it from this dealer!
Our experience at Montclair Acura is always a positive one. Acura makes great cars, but the experience of buying or leasing starts at the dealership. Everyone there is very friendly and the facility is beautiful & well-maintained. It’s not your typical headache that car dealerships are known for. They work with you like adults until you reach the deal you’re looking for, no mind games. Paul Wong especially is a great associate to work with, a really nice guy & great at what he does. As long as we continue buying Acura, we’ll be getting them here.
Right up front Victor was aces, he knew I had to pick uo the wife in two hours from my scheduled appointment.
He did everything he could visiting service 5 times. All was good except 2 hours for 12k service and a tire patch. Waiting area helped but wife not happy.
Tim, Hamad and Walter are straight shooters with down to earth, excellent service. I left my previous dealership for DCH Acura and am here to stay for all my vehicle needs from now on.
They did not try to “sell” me anything. I told them what I wanted, they gave me a more than fair price (compared to Wayne and Denville I visited previously) and I was out with a beautiful 2020 Acura RDX that I am in love with. No tricks or gimmicks!
They were also very attentive. They were busy, but somehow made me feel like I was the only one there!
I will recommend this dealership to everyone I possibly can!
The Montclair Acura dealership was the third one we visited --- and the one we bought at! Our sales manager, Keith Mickens, was personable, competent and truly helpful. He listened carefully to what we wanted and let us set the lead. No high pressure sales, which was wonderfully refreshing. He found us exactly what we wanted and made sure it was prepped to perfection. Highly recommend!
What a contrast with other dealers! Great price quote from the outset and fully honored with no gimmicks. Thousands better than other dealers. Friendly and knowledgeable sales people. Paul Wong was a pleasure to deal with. Second MDX in a row I purchased from them, and I will be back for the next one— even though they are an hour from my home.
When trading in a vehicle to purchase a new vehicle, it can be very difficult. But my experience with DCH Montclair Acura, they made the transaction go smoothly. They worked with me and gave me the best possible deal and made sure that I was comfortable. Usually when you go to a dealership, it feels like a pack of wolves ready to pounce on you ! At DCH Montclair Acura, the experience was pleasant. I walked away very content and would recommend this dealership for your future vehicle.
I would highly recommend this dealership, there is truly a great feel throughout the dealership. There is no pressure and they explain everything upfront, no pressure. I worked with Lora Moore and she really took her time going over the 2017 MDX with me and made the whole process enjoyable. Jaime Borja went over my paperwork with me and once again took his time, explaining my paperwork and I did end up taking some of the additional protection for my new MDX. They have a great team and everyone was extremely nice to work with.
Always great experience~! There's a reason why I came back.
by hyunjunni on 11/28/2016
Acura has been choice of the brand for our family and DCH has provided great services and experiences that no other dealers can provide. Harry from DCH has provided hassle free experience with great recommendations where I was able to purchase brand new RDX with best pricing that any dealer can provide. Before going to DCH, I have stopped by other dealer near my house but it was not the same experience that I have received from Harry. (I should have just went straight to DCH.) It was definitely worth the drive to go to DCH. With Harry's professional expertise, whole car purchasing experience was like a breeze. And we were able to see a new NSX as a bonus~! As it turns out, Harry is only one of the two professionals that can sell NSX in the dealer. That shows how much experience Harry has in the field. Without hesitation, I highly recommend to go see Harry if you are planning to purchase your next Acura.
Had a great car buying experience. I bought a used 2010 TSX and was given the vip treatment as if i was buying a new NSX. Annabel assisted me in the car buying process and I have to say it was the most stress free buying experience. Not once did I feel rushed into something or feel as if i had to have on a pokerface. Hamad finalized the paperwork and he also took the time to talk about my finance options without me feeling lost. I would definitely recommend this dealer to family & friends.
I never knew i would ever be writing such review, however this dealer was the worse of the dealers i have ever been to. They were unprofessional and unethical in every way possible. They asked me to visit the dealer after confirming the car they have and once I went there, they said they have the car and then after 2 minutes the sale person comes with his manager and gives me the pricing for some other car and misleads and the experience was unbelievably worst i have ever imagined.
Shopping for a replacement car on short notice can be a daunting and tedious task. We spent a day out with my son looking for a solid and reliable car with low mileage and a manual transmission car, oh... and also at a reasonable price. This is kind of akin to panning for gold; it's a lot of work and most days you come up empty. You also come up against a percentage of dealerships that waste your time, or just make you feel uncomfortable with their sales tactics.
We were happy that we landed at DCH Acura along the way. We stopped into DCH Acura because it is a local dealership that happened to be on our route, and was also a place that we had comfortably shopped at for another used vehicle a few years ago, but had not purchased from. At that time we purchased a car at DCH Audi in Maplewood, where we had a very good experience.
We were greeted by and attended to by Keith Mickens. Keith is the type of salesperson that I enjoy working with. He is helpful and informative without being the least bit pushy. Keith took us for a test ride without dictating a route, and let us experience the feel and ride of the car rather than trying to sell it to us. Keith offered some history on the car, which gave my family a better comfort level, and shared his knowledge of some of the features that we would not have known about. At the end of our ride, Keith offered additional information on the maintenance that was performed by the dealership once the car came in off of lease, and gave us a list of those items.
The next morning Keith called my son to thank us for coming in and to offer us another test ride. We were deciding between two cars at two different dealerships, and decided to go back to DCH first, because it was really where we felt most valued as customers, and because my son really liked the car.
We never made it to the second dealership. Keith gave us the keys to have the car inspected at a local mechanic, which took all of thirty minutes. We came to terms with DCH for the purchase of the 2013 Honda Accord Coupe and got a competitive rate on financing through the dealership with US Bank.
The finance manager, Jaime, was efficient and informative. He searched a bit to find us a rate that we were happy with, and completed the paperwork like a pro.
The dealership seems to be well managed and consumer centric, and is staffed by helpful and friendly people. While waiting for the car to be detailed, we were attempting to remove the plates from our trade-in. A mechanic, who was obviously on break, saw us and immediately came over to remove the plates for us. Several staffers asked us if we were being helped, and offered us water and snacks. We felt welcome and well-cared for throughout the dealership during our entire time there. We drove away feeling that we had been treated well, that our time was valued, and that we got a terrific car and a fair deal with absolutely no pressure.
Our experience at DCH Acura has opened our eyes to the Acura brand, and has turned our heads in the direction of Acura as a possible choice for our next new car purchase.
Very happy with my latest lease experience with Harry Jones and DCH Montclair Acura. It was surprisingly pleasant and culminating with leasing the vehicle I wanted at a great price. This is my second lease there, and it just keeps getting better! Jaime Borja capped off the experience with a no pressure finance closing. Thank you guys!
I didn't want to drive from NYC to NJ unless I knew that I would be able to get the Acura MDX I wanted at the "right price". I was able to get a price on the phone and, although the dealer did not have the color I wanted, they called me back about an hour later and told me they found exactly the car I wanted and I could pick it up the next day. The paperwork was completed at the dealership very quickly and there were no last minute surprises. The sales team, especially Harry Jones, made the process quick and painless. And the money I saved made the trip to NJ worth the time, gas and tolls.
