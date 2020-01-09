sales Rating

Shopping for a replacement car on short notice can be a daunting and tedious task. We spent a day out with my son looking for a solid and reliable car with low mileage and a manual transmission car, oh... and also at a reasonable price. This is kind of akin to panning for gold; it's a lot of work and most days you come up empty. You also come up against a percentage of dealerships that waste your time, or just make you feel uncomfortable with their sales tactics. We were happy that we landed at DCH Acura along the way. We stopped into DCH Acura because it is a local dealership that happened to be on our route, and was also a place that we had comfortably shopped at for another used vehicle a few years ago, but had not purchased from. At that time we purchased a car at DCH Audi in Maplewood, where we had a very good experience. We were greeted by and attended to by Keith Mickens. Keith is the type of salesperson that I enjoy working with. He is helpful and informative without being the least bit pushy. Keith took us for a test ride without dictating a route, and let us experience the feel and ride of the car rather than trying to sell it to us. Keith offered some history on the car, which gave my family a better comfort level, and shared his knowledge of some of the features that we would not have known about. At the end of our ride, Keith offered additional information on the maintenance that was performed by the dealership once the car came in off of lease, and gave us a list of those items. The next morning Keith called my son to thank us for coming in and to offer us another test ride. We were deciding between two cars at two different dealerships, and decided to go back to DCH first, because it was really where we felt most valued as customers, and because my son really liked the car. We never made it to the second dealership. Keith gave us the keys to have the car inspected at a local mechanic, which took all of thirty minutes. We came to terms with DCH for the purchase of the 2013 Honda Accord Coupe and got a competitive rate on financing through the dealership with US Bank. The finance manager, Jaime, was efficient and informative. He searched a bit to find us a rate that we were happy with, and completed the paperwork like a pro. The dealership seems to be well managed and consumer centric, and is staffed by helpful and friendly people. While waiting for the car to be detailed, we were attempting to remove the plates from our trade-in. A mechanic, who was obviously on break, saw us and immediately came over to remove the plates for us. Several staffers asked us if we were being helped, and offered us water and snacks. We felt welcome and well-cared for throughout the dealership during our entire time there. We drove away feeling that we had been treated well, that our time was valued, and that we got a terrific car and a fair deal with absolutely no pressure. Our experience at DCH Acura has opened our eyes to the Acura brand, and has turned our heads in the direction of Acura as a possible choice for our next new car purchase. Read more