2285 Route 22 West, Union, NJ 07083
(888) 919-8971
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Planet Honda

3.1
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (5)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Amazing Deal!

by Diana Lourenco on 02/01/2020

I recently traded in my lease for a new car and Miguel Toro was fantastic during this process. He was able to get me an amazing deal on my new lease and he was extremely friendly and professional. Overall, I recommend Miguel to anyone looking for a reliable car and a good deal. Thank you again for my new ride!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Undisclosed Fees

by Avi Roth on 08/26/2020

There is a mandatory $695 fee for stripes and door guards as well as a mandatory $129 fee for filling the car tires with nitrogen. Buyer beware these are non negotiable and not listed fees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

A Bait and Switch

by KS on 01/21/2020

This is a review for the Planet Honda Body Shop. We brought our car in for frontal body work due to a deer collision and left (3-4 weeks later) with a car that needed an engine replacement. The whole experience has been completely horrendous and I still cannot believe the lack of courtesy toward the customer both in words and action. The body shop adjuster/consultant we worked with was not a person of his word and was very unsympathetic towards the situation. We brought in a car with NO engine issues and was returned a car with a used engine! The engine replacement was due to a mistake on their part from the initial body work and repair: the coolant cap on the car's radiator was not properly installed, causing the coolant to leak and then damaging the engine. Due to this negligence, my family was stranded on an express highway with a broken down car in a very precarious and awful situation. The car was towed to the shop (it had been less than 24 hours) and once the mistake was identified, it took over a week to order (apparently 2 engines) and install a USED engine and on the day of pick up we found out that the engine that was installed was not the one promised and they were reluctant to provide the appropriate paper work. No thank you, Planet Honda Repair for the terrible experience, for losing thousands of dollars in value on my car, and for taking time away from me. And no thank you for your lack of courtesy on all fronts.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Amazing service advisor

by Luiz on 02/07/2019

Had both of my cars serviced at Planet Honda NJ. Great and quick service. Also the advisor who took care of my cars was awesome (Alan Mine) - he made me aware of all the services being performed and called me to follow up on a couple of items on one of the cars. Both cars were ready in a few hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Thanks Kirk

by CM on 02/01/2019

Got my standard oil change. Thanks Kirk for taking car of it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Sales

by Vilas on 12/28/2018

Sales, customer service, Internet and manager totally out of sync with pricing. Internet Price is just click bait to visit there center. Worst experience with Sales Person who was not only rude but has very limited knowledge of pricing. Avoid this dealership if you are planning to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

CRV PLANET HONDA

by Brooklyn33 on 12/17/2018

I had my second positive experience at Planet Honda over the past three years. The sales department was very receptive to my needs and worked closely with pricing to meet my goals. It was a positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Donât go to this dealer

by Manish_Kumar on 11/05/2018

Donât go to this dealer, I have been using this deal from so long and recently I used other Honda dealer in my area then I realized these guys are crap, takes too much time and bad hospitality.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Cheap people, will never buy any car again from Planet Honda again

by Manish_Kumar on 11/05/2018

I leased 2017 Honda CIVIC last year and while doing paper work finance manager Romney Corvalan gave me another product called âLease shield protectionâ and he explained it will cover like door dent hit by other car door in parking/windshield damage by stones etc in $737.50 for 2 years. But when my windshield got hit by stone recently and I went for repair, these fellow told it canât be repaired and it wonât be covered in protection plan. Same happened for door dent as well, they are saying pent has also gone so it will not covered. By the time I realized my $737.50 money went in vain it was too late but still I went to get this plan cancelled so that a least I will not feel cheated for remaining lease term. This Saturday I visited Plant Honda to cancel this protection plan and ask to arrange mitting with Finance guys then one guy (might be his name is Luise) told they donât do cancellation on Saturday and I need to come on Monday to Friday between 9 to 5, such as disgusting people without any kind of self-respect and fall to lowest level to cheat people for few hundreds. My Lease is expiring in few months and I will never buy any car from Planet Honda again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Accord

by Steph908 on 09/23/2018

I came to Planet Honda looking to finance a used accord. Taylor was such a big help! He was very polite and extremely patient. Taylor helped answer all the questions I had about several of the used accords they had on the lot. I was able to test drive two of the cars and decided on a blue accord. I would recommend Taylor to anyone looking for a used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Tyler Getz Honda CR-V

by Chimene on 08/06/2018

It was a pleasure to meet Mr Getz. He is very patient, great personality

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome!

by planethonda2 on 07/21/2018

Carlos Valencia helped us buy our car. He was very professional and not pushy at all. We loved that he wasnt pushy and that he was straight forward. I would recommend him highly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

all day affair

by garyugood on 07/09/2018

went to get a tire replaced under warranty and my oil changed. took 5 hrs. to complete my service. not happy about that.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

lease car

by garyugood on 07/09/2018

great customer service . 4th car leased here. frank talerico, best salesman. knowledgeable and truthful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Planet Honda Certified car

by Kashish on 06/22/2018

I came here(Planet Honda) to buy certified Honda Accord. Tyler was the contact person for the whole process. He is really a nice and friendly person. So helpful and gave answers of all my questions. No Negotiating coz prices are authentic. But overall the good experience and highly recommended. Thanks Tyler amd Jaime for the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Planet Honda just earned a loyal customer.

by AccordCoupe on 06/18/2018

As a female, its a little intimidating walking into a dealership on your own. Youre always told to bring your dad or bring a guy with you to ensure you wont get shammed into a bad deal. In my case, Ive been pretty independent growing up and havent had Dad or a boyfriend closeby to help me close the deal on a car. I left my old dealer simply because of the distance from my new place. I wanted to see what the local dealer had in store for me as I now needed to get out of my lease and purchase a car (to put commuter miles on). I walked into Planet Honda last week and was met with their warm and friendly staff. In the past, Ive leased cars in high-stress environments with the sales team putting pressure on me from all angles; the type of guys people always warned me about. Here, my sales rep, Antonio, listened to my needs and even took note of the car I mentioned Id wanted but probably couldnt have. Not only was Antonio and the team here able to work out a more than reasonable deal on the car, I got the car I really wanted but didnt think I could have. You can walk into Planet Honda with the confidence knowing youll be treated with respect and quoted reasonably, EVEN if youre a girl! &#128513; Thanks to Antonio, Romney and the rest of the team at Planet Honda for making my first ever car purchase so easy and stress-free. I will be recommending this dealer to my network of family, friends and co workers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Seamless Experience

by ASharee on 05/11/2018

I am always nervous when I walk into car dealerships because I've been burnt in the past by greedy car salesman. But from the minute I was contacted by an Internet Sales Rep to picking out my final car and completing all the paperwork, the agony of buying car disappeared. I didn't feel any of the pressure you normally feel during the car buying experience and my salesperson, Erick, was really kind and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best Dealership Ever!!!

by frederick75 on 04/27/2018

Planet Honda NJ provided amazing customer service!!! They made as feel comfortable and secure with our purchase. They worked extremely hard to get us the best deal. They made us feel like a part of the Planet Honda family. I loved the Congratulation sign in the rearview mirror after our purchase. I highly recommend get your vehicle from Planet Honda. Diego Apodaca, Danny Boye, and Romney Corvalan are phenominal! They took their time to explain each and every detail to help you make the best decisions during your purchase experience. Thank you so much! We are extremely happy with our Honda Pilot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Discouraged from the Beginning

by Ricochet11 on 04/25/2018

I contacted knowing my poor credit but was encouraged by Edmunds to give it a go as payment calculator showed that it would be worth the trip. Unfortunately after speaking to Shaleifa, I felt completely discouraged from making the trip. I was practically begging for a reason to come in to purchase and to try it out. Instead I was told no calculations or quotes could be done on the phone. Not even an estimate or a conversation of what might be able to be done. I felt like I wasn't even welcome which is terrible. I even asked her if there was a reason I should come in and she couldn't even give me that. Not even a "come in, let's see what we can do". I was so disappointed I figured I shouldnt even try this dealership if that's the kind of response I get on the phone. Ugh.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Purchasing a car

by Brentk52 on 02/26/2018

Manny made buying my first car very easy and pleasant. The car I liked needed a paint job and he made sure it was done before I picked it up. The service was excellent and manny was very easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchasing a car.

by davidpak94 on 02/19/2018

Erick and Kero were extemely helpful and friendly with helping me and my girlfriend with purchasing our first car. They were very patient and answered all of our questions with ease. Would definitely recommend seeing them if you are going to purchase a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
764 cars in stock
589 new78 used97 certified pre-owned
videos
about our dealership

Planet Honda is one of the LARGEST Honda Dealerships in the USA! We're also the largest Certified Pre-Owned Honda dealer in New Jersey. Come in to test drive your favorite Honda and be sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with all of the news and videos from Planet Honda NJ.

Planet Honda

2285 Route 22 West,

Union, NJ 07083

(877) 942-3792

