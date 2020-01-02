I recently traded in my lease for a new car and Miguel Toro was fantastic during this process. He was able to get me an amazing deal on my new lease and he was extremely friendly and professional. Overall, I recommend Miguel to anyone looking for a reliable car and a good deal. Thank you again for my new ride!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I recently traded in my lease for a new car and Miguel Toro was fantastic during this process. He was able to get me an amazing deal on my new lease and he was extremely friendly and professional. Overall, I recommend Miguel to anyone looking for a reliable car and a good deal. Thank you again for my new ride!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
This is a review for the Planet Honda Body Shop. We brought our car in for frontal body work due to a deer collision and left (3-4 weeks later) with a car that needed an engine replacement. The whole experience has been completely horrendous and I still cannot believe the lack of courtesy toward the customer both in words and action. The body shop adjuster/consultant we worked with was not a person of his word and was very unsympathetic towards the situation. We brought in a car with NO engine issues and was returned a car with a used engine! The engine replacement was due to a mistake on their part from the initial body work and repair: the coolant cap on the car's radiator was not properly installed, causing the coolant to leak and then damaging the engine. Due to this negligence, my family was stranded on an express highway with a broken down car in a very precarious and awful situation. The car was towed to the shop (it had been less than 24 hours) and once the mistake was identified, it took over a week to order (apparently 2 engines) and install a USED engine and on the day of pick up we found out that the engine that was installed was not the one promised and they were reluctant to provide the appropriate paper work. No thank you, Planet Honda Repair for the terrible experience, for losing thousands of dollars in value on my car, and for taking time away from me. And no thank you for your lack of courtesy on all fronts.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Had both of my cars serviced at Planet Honda NJ. Great and quick service. Also the advisor who took care of my cars was awesome (Alan Mine) - he made me aware of all the services being performed and called me to follow up on a couple of items on one of the cars. Both cars were ready in a few hours.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Sales, customer service, Internet and manager totally out of sync with pricing. Internet Price is just click bait to visit there center. Worst experience with Sales Person who was not only rude but has very limited knowledge of pricing. Avoid this dealership if you are planning to buy.
I had my second positive experience at Planet Honda over the past three years. The sales department was very receptive to my needs and worked closely with pricing to meet my goals. It was a positive experience.
Cheap people, will never buy any car again from Planet Honda again
by Manish_Kumar on 11/05/2018
I leased 2017 Honda CIVIC last year and while doing paper work finance manager Romney Corvalan gave me another product called âLease shield protectionâ and he explained it will cover like door dent hit by other car door in parking/windshield damage by stones etc in $737.50 for 2 years. But when my windshield got hit by stone recently and I went for repair, these fellow told it canât be repaired and it wonât be covered in protection plan. Same happened for door dent as well, they are saying pent has also gone so it will not covered. By the time I realized my $737.50 money went in vain it was too late but still I went to get this plan cancelled so that a least I will not feel cheated for remaining lease term. This Saturday I visited Plant Honda to cancel this protection plan and ask to arrange mitting with Finance guys then one guy (might be his name is Luise) told they donât do cancellation on Saturday and I need to come on Monday to Friday between 9 to 5, such as disgusting people without any kind of self-respect and fall to lowest level to cheat people for few hundreds.
My Lease is expiring in few months and I will never buy any car from Planet Honda again.
I came to Planet Honda looking to finance a used accord. Taylor was such a big help! He was very polite and extremely patient. Taylor helped answer all the questions I had about several of the used accords they had on the lot. I was able to test drive two of the cars and decided on a blue accord. I would recommend Taylor to anyone looking for a used car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I came here(Planet Honda) to buy certified Honda Accord. Tyler was the contact person for the whole process. He is really a nice and friendly person. So helpful and gave answers of all my questions. No Negotiating coz prices are authentic. But overall the good experience and highly recommended.
Thanks Tyler amd Jaime for the great service.
As a female, its a little intimidating walking into a dealership on your own. Youre always told to bring your dad or bring a guy with you to ensure you wont get shammed into a bad deal. In my case, Ive been pretty independent growing up and havent had Dad or a boyfriend closeby to help me close the deal on a car. I left my old dealer simply because of the distance from my new place. I wanted to see what the local dealer had in store for me as I now needed to get out of my lease and purchase a car (to put commuter miles on). I walked into Planet Honda last week and was met with their warm and friendly staff. In the past, Ive leased cars in high-stress environments with the sales team putting pressure on me from all angles; the type of guys people always warned me about. Here, my sales rep, Antonio, listened to my needs and even took note of the car I mentioned Id wanted but probably couldnt have. Not only was Antonio and the team here able to work out a more than reasonable deal on the car, I got the car I really wanted but didnt think I could have. You can walk into Planet Honda with the confidence knowing youll be treated with respect and quoted reasonably, EVEN if youre a girl! 😁 Thanks to Antonio, Romney and the rest of the team at Planet Honda for making my first ever car purchase so easy and stress-free. I will be recommending this dealer to my network of family, friends and co workers.
I am always nervous when I walk into car dealerships because I've been burnt in the past by greedy car salesman. But from the minute I was contacted by an Internet Sales Rep to picking out my final car and completing all the paperwork, the agony of buying car disappeared. I didn't feel any of the pressure you normally feel during the car buying experience and my salesperson, Erick, was really kind and helpful.
Planet Honda NJ provided amazing customer service!!! They made as feel comfortable and secure with our purchase. They worked extremely hard to get us the best deal. They made us feel like a part of the Planet Honda family. I loved the Congratulation sign in the rearview mirror after our purchase. I highly recommend get your vehicle from Planet Honda. Diego Apodaca, Danny Boye, and Romney Corvalan are phenominal! They took their time to explain each and every detail to help you make the best decisions during your purchase experience. Thank you so much! We are extremely happy with our Honda Pilot.
I contacted knowing my poor credit but was encouraged by Edmunds to give it a go as payment calculator showed that it would be worth the trip. Unfortunately after speaking to Shaleifa, I felt completely discouraged from making the trip. I was practically begging for a reason to come in to purchase and to try it out. Instead I was told no calculations or quotes could be done on the phone. Not even an estimate or a conversation of what might be able to be done. I felt like I wasn't even welcome which is terrible. I even asked her if there was a reason I should come in and she couldn't even give me that. Not even a "come in, let's see what we can do". I was so disappointed I figured I shouldnt even try this dealership if that's the kind of response I get on the phone.
Ugh.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Manny made buying my first car very easy and pleasant. The car I liked needed a paint job and he made sure it was done before I picked it up. The service was excellent and manny was very easy to work with.
Erick and Kero were extemely helpful and friendly with helping me and my girlfriend with purchasing our first car. They were very patient and answered all of our questions with ease. Would definitely recommend seeing them if you are going to purchase a car.
Planet Honda is one of the LARGEST Honda Dealerships in the USA! We're also the largest Certified Pre-Owned Honda dealer in New Jersey. Come in to test drive your favorite Honda and be sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with all of the news and videos from Planet Honda NJ.