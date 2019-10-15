sales Rating

I'm completing the paperwork to buy the Odyssey Touring and they hand me the Privacy Notice. it says they can share my non-public information to third party marketing companies. I state that I want to cross out and initial that clause because I've opted out of everything and put myself on the do not call list because I do not want marketing information from loan companies, car companies, insurance companies, etc. I'm told, for the second time during this sale, that it is non-negotiable and I have to sign it in total. BTW The first non-negotiable was the document fee of over $200 because it pays the salaries of the girls in the office or so I was told (Consumers says it should not be over $100). Anyway, I declined to sign it and asked if they were actually willing to lose this sale over their privacy notice. They got upset with me and I picked up my $12,000 cash and my $15,000 Lexus trade-in and left. All because they want to be able to send me "coupons" for upcoming service as they described it. If you sign the notice you are authorizing them to sell your information and welcoming a barrage of solicitations from companies other than the Honda Corporation. As an attorney I strongly suggest you buy elsewhere because I've gone to two other dealers who do not have that notice and specifically theirs state that it is only going to the loan company (if financing), the employees who handle the transfer of title and/or tags, and to the service department to send out maintenance coupons. Unfortunately the Automall lost more than my business but my father who was present as well was talking to them about a Hyundai Santa Fe to replace his current one and my husband for another Nissan. Oh well, there are plenty of dealers in the sea. Read more