A very rude Honda dealer
by 10/15/2019on
I asked an out the door number of a CR-v EX from Honda of Turnersville in NJ today. The Internet Sales Manager named as Christine Dorety asked me to call her before 9:00 PM. In the phone call she said I have to be right there to show them the writing price provided by other dealer, then they can not guarantee to match or beat down that price. I asked if I could scan and send that writing price by email for time saving. She said no and I must be there. I asked if I visit your garage, can you guarantee to beat that price down? she said no.During the whole phone call, she continually to speak for 10 minutes. I almost can not have a chance to say a word. She didn't have any patience to listen to me and finally hang up immediately. I called back to her want to express my meaning. She became even more crazy and said she don't care my complain or report her bad behavior to anywhere. She said to me:"you can do anything whatever complain or report or bad review." She also said because she is a manager so she don't care. She is the most rude customer representative I have seen in NJ. Her behavior damaged the reputation of this dealership. I will tell this story to any one I know in NJ and suggest them to avoid this horrible dealership.
Honda of Turnersville
by 11/01/2014on
Took our 2004 Honda Accord EX V6 to the dealership for timing belt replacement. The six cylinder model unfortunately does not have a timing chain. Had belt replaced for approx $800. After repair told there were many other needed repairs such as brake fluid flush and engine mounts and new rotors. Instead of letting us know the transmission fluid was burnt and suggesting a transmission fluid change told me needed a front engine mounts which they said were cracked and cost $500 to replace. I later looked at the front engine mount and found nothing wrong with it. The REAL problem which went unnoticed was the transmission was about to fail. This is an established flaw in design and it was overlooked. A few weeks later my wife experienced complete transmission failure with three kids in the car. Terrible experience.
Great transaction, loved our sales lady
by 06/09/2014on
the transaction with this company was one of the better that we have had. Our sales lady was very helpful and honest with us from the start. First time we have bought anything from a woman car sales person and we definitly felt it was a positve experience. Funny issue was we were working with an older gentleman first who must have thoguht we were not serious, when we asked if he could sell us a Honda, he said no he only worked with Chevy. His loss!
Frequent Flyer
by 09/21/2012on
Service date: 09-19-2012. Prompt service while I waited for vehicle. Friendly, courteous, all recommended repairs explained in detail prior to work being performed. Been a satisfied customer since 1994.
Unprofessional, rude sales people
by 12/31/2011on
I had a somewhat pleasant buying experience fis dealer except for one thing: When I entered the showroom (standing there for about 5 minutes), I was completely ignored and immediately should've walked out and left, but they did have the car I wanted. I found this behavior to be extremely rude, unprofessional and very impolite! The car more than made up for this, and I'm in love with it, but I will never buy from there, nor will I refer anyone to them.
Avoid Honda of Turnersville
by 10/21/2011on
Tried to by a 2011 Honda CRZ.....Did my homework before visiting the dealership (closest to my house). MSRP including Dest. $22,325 however Honda of Turnersville tried to sell me the car for $23200 including wheel locks and mud flaps......AVOID this dealership when buying a car.....Service is okay. BTW, I brought the a new 2011 Honda CR-Z from Hamilton Honda
Non-Negotiable They Tell Me
by 06/17/2008on
I'm completing the paperwork to buy the Odyssey Touring and they hand me the Privacy Notice. it says they can share my non-public information to third party marketing companies. I state that I want to cross out and initial that clause because I've opted out of everything and put myself on the do not call list because I do not want marketing information from loan companies, car companies, insurance companies, etc. I'm told, for the second time during this sale, that it is non-negotiable and I have to sign it in total. BTW The first non-negotiable was the document fee of over $200 because it pays the salaries of the girls in the office or so I was told (Consumers says it should not be over $100). Anyway, I declined to sign it and asked if they were actually willing to lose this sale over their privacy notice. They got upset with me and I picked up my $12,000 cash and my $15,000 Lexus trade-in and left. All because they want to be able to send me "coupons" for upcoming service as they described it. If you sign the notice you are authorizing them to sell your information and welcoming a barrage of solicitations from companies other than the Honda Corporation. As an attorney I strongly suggest you buy elsewhere because I've gone to two other dealers who do not have that notice and specifically theirs state that it is only going to the loan company (if financing), the employees who handle the transfer of title and/or tags, and to the service department to send out maintenance coupons. Unfortunately the Automall lost more than my business but my father who was present as well was talking to them about a Hyundai Santa Fe to replace his current one and my husband for another Nissan. Oh well, there are plenty of dealers in the sea.
Honda of Turnersville
by 12/26/2007on
I would never step foot at Honda of Turnersville again. I own a Honda and was looking into buying another one. So off I went to Turnersville Auto Mall. The sales people are nice but when it comes to buying a car forget it. They try to rip you off. Our sales person came back to me and said that the current add in the paper for the Civic doesn't apply to the Civic I was looking at. So much for Honda Clearence. The so call Civic LX for 199 a month went to 305 a month. Yeah, I might be in my mid 20's but I don't see sucker written on my forehead. When I questioned the 305 my sales person just stated that is the price. I got the look like take it or leave. Well I marched right on out of there. It seems that they don't care about the customers and try to get you in the car that you want. And that wasn't the first time Honda did that. I went there when my parents were looking at the CRV about a year ago. They just come back to you with a high payment hoping that you don't know how to add and sign away at the paper work. My parents ended up buying a VW. I think I am just going to do the same at least VW is not in that Auto Mall Complex.