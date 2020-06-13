sales Rating

acura turnersville is deceitful dealership worst experience, with salesmanship which give actual sales representatives a bad name! i first leased my 2013 from elite acura in maple shade. to this day i regret not staying with elite acura in maple shade. i knew my 2013 acura tl was getting close to the maturity time to start taking my car to get it ready to turn in and enter into a new lease, i love acura and planned on staying a repeat customer for as long as i can, but after the lack of integrity from acura turnersville i will not be a repeat customer of acura after my experience with them. like i said my lease was about to mature so i started looking around for what i wanted next and happened to go to acura turnersville webpage so i requested information on returning my 2013 acura tl for a 2015 acura tlx so when my 2013 was ready to return i knew what i planned on signing a new lease. well bev soltoff responded to my request for more information so we were going back and forth talking details but the only thing stopping from signing the new lease was i still had three months on my old lease to mature and then id be ready to sign another 3 year lease except with acura turnersville instead of elite acure of maple shade. one more bev contacted me to see how things were going which i replied i had an appointment that day for 1pm at elite acura for my return inspection which she replied that she could have it inspected that morning and if my car met all requirements and no work on my car before return that bev would actually even wave my remaining payments since it's at the dealer discretion so i drove over, test drove the car while they inspected mine which i knew was in pristine condition with under mileage due to my company car that it would pass which is did. so bev soltoff has her salesmen go over the paperwork with me which his name was christopher bledsoe. i read every detail in the entire contract being in sales myself i wanted to cover my bases and we worked out an agreement and even offered to deliver the new car to my house and wed sign the paperwork we previously went over, switched cars and i was a very happy person except i couldn't get in touch with my rep chris the day after and the day after that or ever again because i wanted to make sure they paid off the remaining balance of my acura i returned. well my rep chris was let go from the dealership the next day which is why i could not reach him since i think some pulled a bait and switch on me since the paperwork we went over at the dealership covered the remaining costs of 2013 acura which said at dealer's discretion they could waive remaining payments but at the delivery of my new 2015 tlx along with the paperwork, that part of the paperwork replaced with paperwork detailing the dealership wasnt responsible for waiving the remaining balance!!!! if i could of gotten in touch with my rep within those 72 hours and multiple calls, i would've just returned it under the buyers remorse law and waited 2 months for my current accura to mature then start a new lease but since of the shaady bait and switch of paperwork that just happen to happen on its way to be delivered to my house and sign i was now stuck with a $3,500.00 balance and if waited 2 months later my account would of been paid in full. does that make sense to anyone?