Downs Ford began as Lakehurst Motors in 1930, and quickly established a reputation for honest and dependable service. Much like the managing family at Downs now, Oscar Downs was a hands-on dealer. William Downs, Oscar's son, subsequently moved the business to Hyers Street in downtown Toms River and eventually to Route 37 near Main Street.
In 1979, three decades later, service manager Nelson "Rick" Riccardi, Sr. and sales manager William Arden purchased the business from William Downs. With a combined 63 years of service with the company at the time, Rick and Bill were well prepared to continue the Downs tradition of excellent service.
As Toms River expanded, so did Downs Ford. Rick and Bill built and opened the present Downs facility in 1985. Rick Riccardi, Jr. had assumed responsibility for the day-to-day operation of the business.
Today, Melissa Longo (Rick's Daughter) is a third generation dealer, proudly continuing the tradition of great Downs customer service.
