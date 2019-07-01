Nissan World of Springfield Customer Reviews of Nissan World of Springfield all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (73)
Recommend: Yes (
73) No ( 0) sales Rating Okay dealership experience
Quick attention by dealer and arranged for a quick test drive even though I did not have an appointment. The sales experience was also quick and hassle free.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating Okay dealership experience
Quick attention by dealer and arranged for a quick test drive even though I did not have an appointment. The sales experience was also quick and hassle free.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Very friendly. Very informative.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
My service person was informative and very helpful
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Nissan World of Springfield is the BEST
Always courteous and professional treatment by my advisor.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on Stephanie 12/30/2018
Friendly staff, no stress approach. Very pleasant experience!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Everyone was personable. Service was done in a quick and efficient manner.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Everyone was professional and showed interest
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating Oil change and tire rotation
The service was quick and the staff was very friendly.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Christian_C 12/22/2018
They honored a competitor's coupon. I love this place because they're usually quick with services and they always have a great breakfast section when i plan my services early in the morning. Alexander is a great service advisor and never pressures me into getting a service even if there are times where finances don't allow.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Oil change. Nissan connect issue
by
on Jennifer 12/21/2018
Friendly people and atmosphere
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Nissan World of Springfield is great
Super fast and friendly. Marinho really knew the product. Great experience.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating I love my purchase at Nissan World of Springfield
I liked the promptness and attentiveness of my sales person and business (financial) personnel . The additional incentives that were offered.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
My over all experience with my sales person William was very good He was very patient with me and being a woman car purchaser he was very respectful. He showed me several cars and I did not feel pressured in any way. I enjoyed my first time experience at your dealership.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
A quick and efficient service visit. No wait and no wasted time. Always good service at this dealership. Very happy with them.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Alex was very helpful and posesses exceptional communication management skills even in tough situations. He was very professional dealing with a customer that was not very satisfied. Goto person.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Milagros was very helpful with the process from beginning to end. Facility was clean and they had a lot of options to choose from.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
The team member that assisted me was so genuine and helpful. He offered alternatives when I needed to leave my car longer. Just an amazing experience
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Staff was friendly and professional. Took the time out to explain some things I needed clarity on and followed up afterwards. I didn't feel like I was being rushed to make a decision. Tarkan was very patient and helpful in explaining the features on the car and gave a follow up phone call. Also stated that he would further assist with any additional questions at any time.
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Professional and honest service
Read more
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Great Sales and Finance Team
Jaime was one the most genuine, honest, and informed salesmen I have ever dealt with. I have already recommended him to 3 family members and a coworker. I hope to see him again soon!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review See less
1 Comments