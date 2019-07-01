Nissan World of Springfield

146 Rte 22 W, Springfield, NJ 07081
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nissan World of Springfield

5.0
Overall Rating
(73)
Recommend: Yes (73) No (0)
service Rating

Nice.

by Stacey on 01/06/2019

Very friendly. Very informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Don on 01/03/2019

My service person was informative and very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Nissan World of Springfield is the BEST

by Victor on 12/31/2018

Always courteous and professional treatment by my advisor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Love this place!

by Stephanie on 12/30/2018

Friendly staff, no stress approach. Very pleasant experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Quick and easy

by Jacob on 12/29/2018

Quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Taderal on 12/28/2018

Everyone was personable. Service was done in a quick and efficient manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing experience

by Sandy on 12/24/2018

Everyone was professional and showed interest

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Oil change and tire rotation

by Zee on 12/23/2018

The service was quick and the staff was very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

My 2nd home

by Christian_C on 12/22/2018

They honored a competitor's coupon. I love this place because they're usually quick with services and they always have a great breakfast section when i plan my services early in the morning. Alexander is a great service advisor and never pressures me into getting a service even if there are times where finances don't allow.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Oil change. Nissan connect issue

by Jennifer on 12/21/2018

Friendly people and atmosphere

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Nissan World of Springfield is great

by Michael on 12/21/2018

Super fast and friendly. Marinho really knew the product. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

I love my purchase at Nissan World of Springfield

by Diane on 12/19/2018

I liked the promptness and attentiveness of my sales person and business (financial) personnel . The additional incentives that were offered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Nissan of Springfield

by Maria on 12/17/2018

My over all experience with my sales person William was very good He was very patient with me and being a woman car purchaser he was very respectful. He showed me several cars and I did not feel pressured in any way. I enjoyed my first time experience at your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Quick and efficient

by Robert on 12/16/2018

A quick and efficient service visit. No wait and no wasted time. Always good service at this dealership. Very happy with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Thank you.

by Dalius on 12/13/2018

Alex was very helpful and posesses exceptional communication management skills even in tough situations. He was very professional dealing with a customer that was not very satisfied. Goto person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Nissan of Springfield NJ

by Elmer on 12/11/2018

Milagros was very helpful with the process from beginning to end. Facility was clean and they had a lot of options to choose from.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

That team is awesome

by Emilia on 12/08/2018

The team member that assisted me was so genuine and helpful. He offered alternatives when I needed to leave my car longer. Just an amazing experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Anita on 12/06/2018

Staff was friendly and professional. Took the time out to explain some things I needed clarity on and followed up afterwards. I didn't feel like I was being rushed to make a decision. Tarkan was very patient and helpful in explaining the features on the car and gave a follow up phone call. Also stated that he would further assist with any additional questions at any time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

What title

by Edmund on 12/05/2018

Professional and honest service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Great Sales and Finance Team

by Jared on 12/04/2018

Jaime was one the most genuine, honest, and informed salesmen I have ever dealt with. I have already recommended him to 3 family members and a coworker. I hope to see him again soon!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
