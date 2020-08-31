Great Experience
by 08/31/2020on
Had a great first time leasing experience! Camille was awesome and very helpful!
2020 Dodge Ram Laramie
by 08/29/2020on
I live pretty far from Baker Chrysler Jeep but it was well worth the trip. Both Maria Mandas and Manager Anthony Melia went out of their way to get me the vehicle that I really wanted. They kept me in the loop every step of the way and made this the quickest and easiest car sale I have ever been involved in. They were both very welcoming, polite, down to earth, friendly, professional and most important, they showed they cared about what I wanted. I went there planning on getting my vehicle in a few months but after meeting them, I couldn’t leave without my new truck.
Great Experience
by 08/16/2020on
This was honestly one of the more pleasant experiences we’ve had buying a car We were previously at another dealer and we received no help whatsoever and they were very on interested in helping us. We decided to head over to Baker’s jeep and Maria the sales person was extremely helpful and very efficient. Thefinance department really helped guide us with our purchase and to help us make the best decision and explained all the details of the transaction to us.
Amazing dealership
by 08/13/2020on
I had the most pleasant experience with this dealership typically going to dealerships is not the most fun thing to do but at baker jeep in princeton mu experience was amazing! I was able to be lucky and have Camilla and Maria help me get an amazing car, they made the process quick and painless. I called about a car in the morning came in a few hours later and thankfully was able to purchase my dream car! I definitely recommend having Camilla & Maria help you not only did they make this process easier but were both such a amazing people who go beyond being friendly and really care and love their jobs and make you feel welcomed by getting to know you while you while you are there. The environment was so warm and friendly I will definitely recommend everyone to go here whether you are looking for a brand new car or used one this is the place to go! Thank you all so much!
Camille
by 08/12/2020on
I just wanted to say thank you to Camille for making my buying experience remarkable. She did a wonderful job handling my purchase. By far the best dealership I’ve been to because of her.
Great Buying experience
by 08/02/2020on
We bought two cars at Baker. A Chrysler Pacifica Van and a Grand Cherokee. Maria Mondas and Camille Farrow were our sales people, and they were fantastic. They were able to give us great prices--one we leased and one we bought. Anthony and Ron did a great job with the financial end. I highly recommend them if you are looking for a Jeep, Dodge or Chrysler
Baker is the best
by 07/25/2020on
Camille Farrow is a sales person who invests in her customers with heart. This dealership is fortunate to have her!
Great first car Purchase experience
by 07/23/2020on
Camile was very attentive to me during my first time buying a car. She helped me pick out a car that was in my budget and fit all my needs. Although it wasn’t what I originally went in wanting, I’m quite happy so far with what I got.
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/21/2020on
Camille and Anthony were extremely helpful and knowledgeable in helping us get into our 2020 Jeep Gladiator. They worked with us to get the best deal and made the process very simple. We highly recommend Baker Jeep. As a bonus, Camille was wonderful in keeping our 8 year old daughter entertained throughout the buying process.
Great help
by 07/10/2020on
Camille was a wonderful help
Baker is great!
by 07/04/2020on
We went on a friday morning to Baker to purchase a jeep and met Camille. Camille is a great person, not just a great saleswoman, and she helped us out so much in purchasing a dream car of mine: the Jeep Grand Cherokee. We really felt she had our best interests at heart and made our overall experience super pleasant, fun and easy. Even though we had to wait a little longer due to technical difficulties, she made the best of the situation by helping us pass the time with great conversation and hospitality. I would definitely recommend her and Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to all family and friends.
Ask for the Lady!!
by 06/17/2020on
Truly have never had a better experience than I did with the staff at Baker. This is especially because of my experience with the absolutely lovely Camille. Previous to this car purchase, I was put through the ringer at some other dealerships... Baker made my experience stressful, fun and exciting. I really can't even sum up into words how wonderful Camille is, and how much I felt that she truly cared for my wellbeing. I have been telling everyone I know to "Ask for the Lady!!!" Could not have had a better experience!!
Camille Camille Camille
by 06/10/2020on
We purchased our sons vehicle from Camille at Baker in Princeton, NJ. My husband does a great deal of research before purchasing our vehicles because we like to keep them for many years. We are not the leasing type of family. My husband travelled from Long Island after weeks of traveling all over the Tri-State area looking for this specific black Jeep. Camille was wonderful, the dealership fabulous and we have nothing but good things to say about a simple transaction. Our son was very surprised and loves his car.....luckily he is staying close to home for college so the car will be used daily. Thank you for a wonderful experience! My favorite part was that you blessed the vehicle...that won me over.
Ask for the lady!!!!
by 01/15/2020on
Camille was by far the best salesperson I have ever dealt with. She kept the whole experience very enjoyable from start to finish. We shared great stories and I walked away with my dream car. Could not have made a better impression on me
Best sales staff
by 12/12/2019on
I recently purchased a 2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack. Thank you Camille for providing the best car buying experience I've had. The whole Baker staff is very polite and makes you feel part of the Baker family!
New Car Purchase
by 12/05/2019on
I recently purchased a 2019 jeep lattitude from Baker Jeep and could not have been happier. I worked with Camille who was one of the nicest people I have ever met. She truly had my best interests in mind when helping me select my vehicle. I would recommend her to anyone that is in the market for a car. I also could not speak more highly of the rest of the staff I came in counter with. There sales manger Jon and there finance director Craig were very accommodating. I never once had the feeling I was getting pushed or pressured into a decision. They all had quick and knowable answers for all of my questions. Baker Jeep really does make you feel like family.
Baker Jeep Awesome Sales Person!
by 11/25/2019on
I have been a Baker Jeep customer since 2013. Each time I leased a new Jeep Cherokee (2014, 2017, 2019). Each time, the lease experience was absolutely painless. I was in and out in 2 hours. I also use their service department. Never had a problem. Always a pleasure to work with them. This last lease experience was the best of all of them. I happened upon a salesperson, Camille. She brings such a personal touch to the sales experience. Besides being so knowledgeable about the product line, her demeanor is wonderful. She was insightful and understanding about my needs for the lease. Camille also "ups" the experience by having you select your own key chain from her year round Christmas Tree and photographs the happy buyer with their new purchase. Such a pleasant experience. There was no haggling, no pressure, and no stress. (BTW, their finance guy is also great -- no "gotchas"; everything above board. Anyway, I digress. I can't say enough about the Baker Jeep experience and especially CAMILLE. Ask for her if you're interested in a Jeep. She'll do right by you.
Camille at Baker Jeep is the BEST
by 11/22/2019on
I just bought my first jeep and I am SO EXCITED!! Camille was absolutely THE BEST! So knowledgeable and you can tell that she really believes in the product. She listened to my needs and met every single one of them. I could not be happier beginning my journey with the Baker Jeep family! I also had the pleasure of working with the manager, John and the finance guy, Craig. The experience was seamless and pleasant! I drove home in my new car within 2.5 hours! RUN, don't walk, to get your new car and ask for "The Lady!"
2020 Jeep wrangler
by 11/01/2019on
Great place to purchase a wrangler , nicest customer service along with great warranty .camille was extremely knowledgeable of the truck , very impressive .
Dodge RAM
by 10/22/2019on
Camille was fantastic, very knowledgeable and enthusiastic. Everyone at Baker made the car buying experience very easy.
Great and Friendly Service!
by 10/01/2019on
Traded in my 2016 Wrangler for a 2019 Compass! Upgraded, thanks to Camille and Craig at Baker Jeep! She is your girl when it comes to buying a new car! Camille is extremely knowledgable, friendly and helpful. Visit Baker Jeep and Camille for your next Jeep buying experience, you won't be disappointed!
