sales Rating

I had the most pleasant experience with this dealership typically going to dealerships is not the most fun thing to do but at baker jeep in princeton mu experience was amazing! I was able to be lucky and have Camilla and Maria help me get an amazing car, they made the process quick and painless. I called about a car in the morning came in a few hours later and thankfully was able to purchase my dream car! I definitely recommend having Camilla & Maria help you not only did they make this process easier but were both such a amazing people who go beyond being friendly and really care and love their jobs and make you feel welcomed by getting to know you while you while you are there. The environment was so warm and friendly I will definitely recommend everyone to go here whether you are looking for a brand new car or used one this is the place to go! Thank you all so much! Read more