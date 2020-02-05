BEWARE: I bought a 2018 CPO Ford Raptor and this was my experience...
05/02/2020
I bought a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Raptor from Family Ford in early/mid March 2020. I'm in California and, as someone who frequently buys vehicles from out of state, I am more than familiar with the logistics and nuances in buying cars from other states. The initial part of the transaction with Family Ford Netcong (hereafter referred to as FFN) went very smoothly with Rick quarterbacking the negotiation, paperwork and contract process. On the other hand, when it was handed off to Ron, their "Sales Manager" (only putting it in quotes as that what I was told he was), the experience began its downward slope. Why? I'll explain. 1) The vehicle was not in the condition as described. Despite a detailed iPhone video walkaround (remember, I am an out of state buyer, so I'm depending on the seller's reputation as well as photos and videos to make my call), the Raptor, when picked up by the transport/trucking company for cross-country delivery, had at least a dozen dings and marks on its BOL (bill of lading). Apparently, the transporter/driver was inordinately thorough and detailed every little imperfection he saw upon loading the truck onto his trailer. Truth be told, this didn't really bother me that much and it is NOT the reason for this review. After all, I'm buying a 2018 used/CPO vehicle with close to 60K miles on the ODO so I'm not really not expecting a pristine or mint truck. Far from it but it was described to me as "super clean" and "no issues". This leads me to my second point: 2) I finally received the truck on Friday, March 13th, after it made its long, cross-country trek to CA. And, on March 16th, the majority of the SFBA was informed of its mandated shelter-in-place quarantine, thereby largely obviating the need for any driving. As such, I didn't any occasion to get familiar with or even drive my new (CPO) Raptor until close to three (3) weeks after that when we got more comfortable with the nuances of the shelter-in-place mandate and what we were supposedly allowed or disallowed to do. That being said, upon finally being able to warm up the vehicle, inspect it and take it out for a spin, I was greeted with an unexpected surprise. As I opened the tailgate, the top panel of the tailgate lift assist just fell off. It appeared to be loose and when the tailgate was opened, the plastic panel just came right off. But, upon closer inspection, I noticed something else...the small, maybe 2" x 2" square of plastic switch or button was missing entirely. If anyone is familiar with a Ford F-150 with a "tailgate lift assist", she will undoubtedly know that there's a little square plastic switch to manually extract the step and "stripper pole". That switch was nonexistent on my vehicle. A CPO Ford that supposedly went through its comprehensive ABCXYZ checklist. But, hey, [non-permissible content removed] happens and mistakes and oversights are made--that is human nature and, if anything, I should just ask to clarify what happened. And, so, I did... 3) A week and a half ago, I got in touch with "Ron", the FFN sales manager to detail this entire experience. In our ensuing communication, he advised me to take it to a local-area Ford dealership to get a quote or invoice or receipt for the plastic replacement part and then send him that documentation for reimbursement. I did *precisely* that last week and the entire replacement part came to a rather reasonable sub-$200 amount. No issues at all besides the time I had to spend to drive to a Ford dealership during a global pandemic to get this sorted. I was fine with it but I'm not fine with the following... The problem is: last week, after doing exactly as advised, I have left Ron three (3) emails with the invoice, (3) voicemails and plenty of messages with his colleagues in an attempt to be reimbursed as he indicated he would. He has said he would be in touch but, in fact, I've never received a single message from him or his team at Family Ford Netcong. What a crying shame that Family Ford is using the excuse of a national crisis and this 2019-nCov pandemic to take ADVANTAGE of its customers (and a trusting, out of state one, at that!) to dodge its responsibility and provide reimbursement for a part that was patently MISSING and/or BROKEN on a CPO vehicle. To top it off, the shipping/transport company emailed me photos of the Raptor upon pickup (before I ever took possession of the vehicle) that clearly show that the trailer lift switch was missing prior to the truck even being delivered to me. Please beware of any business like Family Ford Netcong, mom + pop or corporate, that hides behind the "coronavirus" pandemic to take advantage of trusting customers during this trying time for everyone.
service
by 03/20/2020on
Everyone at Family Ford are knowledgable and friendly. They know what they are doing.
Ms
by 11/08/2019on
Fast
Great service and body shop
by 09/12/2019on
I've purchased two vehicles at Family Ford and have been blown away by the excellent customer service and attention to detail on both occasions. John and Tim in sales and Craig in the body shop delivered for me every time. I had a minor repair done to my 2019 Ranger by the body shop and the result was better than new.
Great Service Experience
by 06/15/2019on
Pleasant experience. Dealer has drop off and pick up service
Joe D’Anna
by 05/21/2019on
Very nice experience and a surprise as well. The work was done free of charge.
Routine maintenance
by 09/11/2018on
Oil change and tire rotation. Quick in an out.
family ford netcong nj
by 06/16/2018on
I was very satisfied with quality of work performed on my wehicle.
New Car - First Visit
by 01/24/2018on
Facility and staff at Family Ford very nice. Was not pleased when an hour after leaving the dealership, I was called back for additional pictures of the passenger seat that had a pulled thread. I live 35 miles away. I was also not pleased with the outcome that Ford Motor Company would not take responsibility for the pulled thread on the passenger seat, that was reported, when I purchased the car.
Ford Escape
by 11/16/2017on
My experience with this dealer was great. I leased my second car from them and again I am very happy with the car. The whole process was fast and easy. They are very professional. I told them what I wanted, they located a car for me, delivered it quickly and went over how everything works and even set up the Bluetooth for the phone. I highly recommend this dealer.
FORD F150 KING RANCH crew cab Brake failure immediate need of repair.
by 08/30/2017on
My Ford F150 King Ranch broke down due to brake failure on the way home from my place in Poconos. Family Ford was The closet Dealer . I live in Moonachie in Bergen County, I was informed that my truck could not be serviced for over 10 days. The service representative Jim was very apologetic and said he would explain my circumstances he would ask the SERVICE MANAGER Alex if anything could be done Alex agreed to fit me in . My truck was ready to go the following morning. What service!!! Kudos for Jim and Alex you guys were terrific . I also thank the techs that did such great and quick repair. I also cant forget the courtesy car driver Eddy. FAMILY FORD WAS GREAT! GREAT! GREAT! GREAT!
Always Excellent Service!
by 08/15/2017on
I have been using this Ford service center since I bought my first Ford Escape in 2011. I have always had excellent service starting with the service desk and the technicians who work on my SUV. I highly recommend them!
Ford Escape Repairs
by 08/14/2017on
Our son's 2008 Escape had some steering issues that caused worry, so we brought to Family Ford for evaluation. The repairs were made quickly, and competently. The vehicle steers like a new car now. He also had been hit in a parking lot, causing minor damage as panels needed to be duct taped together. They were able to repair by replacing latches only, saving a lot of money. Just a great crew to work with, John on Service, Ken in the bay. Hats off to the body shop guys too!!
My new truck
by 08/08/2017on
I love the truck and the sales team was amazing and the service department is friendly and honest. Telling all my friends and family that family ford is the place to go.
Great Ford Dealership in Northwest Jersey
by 06/20/2017on
Purchased a Ford Focus 2017 w/EcoBoost. I dealt with John in Sales and Fred in Finance and everything went smooth. They are the best! I have already recommended them! This dealership is on the ball. No bs. No hassles. Sharp! Whoever owns this company deserves to be acknowledged as one of the best dealerships I ever dealt with, and believe me, I have owned dozens of Fords in the past, and dealt with a few not so savvy dealerships. So I think I know a good one when I see it.
Extremely Satisfied Customer
by 06/15/2017on
I recently had front and rear end body work done. Out of all the quotes I got, yours was the cheapest by a few dollars to several hundred. But, that was not my deciding factor. Craig and Robin went out of their way from quoting to completing the job. I felt secure letting Ford do the body work because of the excellent service I have always received from the maintenance department. They not only fixed the areas from the accident, but cleaned and polished the entire outside of the vehicle. Craig even touched up some chips made from rocks and painted the entire front bumper which was not expected. Needless to say I was thrilled. I was not charged one penny more than estimated. This gave me great peace of mind since a family member hit my SUV and didn't wan't to go through insurance. Family Ford just keeps exceeding my expectations in every way. They have a permanent customer through me. I can't thank Craig, Robin and the whole team involved in fixing my truck enough.. I hope the service personnel behind the scene hear the praise they deserve....
Always a pleasure to bring my Explorer for service
by 06/14/2017on
Always a pleasure bringing my explorer there for service. Prices are competitive, I receive reward dollars to use toward future services. Everyone working there very friendly and helpful, they take the time to explain your bill etc...
Family Ford lives up to the "Family" name
by 06/14/2017on
Rick was our sales representative. He was awesome. No pressure and easy going guy. We love our 2015 Ford Edge! Me and my wife were very impressed of the fact that the time was taken to fully detail the vehicle and fill up the tank! Dealers now adays don't do that too often and especially not with pre-owned vehicles. This experience was literally the best I have ever had at a car dealership!! Thank you so much Family Ford you truly stay true to the "Family" name.
I love my 2017 Fusion Titanium
by 03/21/2017on
Family Ford does treat you like Family. This is my second lease with them and they knew exactly who I was when I came in the door. I love Keith and Fred. Always exceeds my expectations. And the service department is very friendly and competent.
Fred Mundhenk is the best and the price/selection great
by 11/23/2011on
I cannot recall a better experience in the last 30 years at purchasing a new car. I never felt a bit of concern that I would not receive the best deal and I would be given the option of choosing the best car. Thank you again Fred Mundhenk of Family Ford.
King of the upsell
by 07/02/2011on
We've used this dealer ship since we bought our explorer and over the years my wife has gotten good at telling them no, just change the oil. They constantly try to upsell brake jobs, batteries, tires ... There have been times that the tires were bare and they pushed theirs to replace and even once when we bought from them when I forced them to match a price. Every other visit they ping us on the battery (car never had a battery issue since we bought it). They always push for their multi-point inspection but they missed metal on metal brakes last time around causing me to have a full front brake replacement 2K miles later, we had a tranny issue and they wouldn't take us for 4 days (bought a new car in that time, not a ford) when they did take us they never looked at the car, tried to sell us a rebuilt transmission and ultimately lost us as a customer. They do ok work but they are so high pressured with their add on sales and I don't trust that everything, heck anything that they fix actually needed fixing. If something is supposedly an issue ask for a second opinion.
