Ed Altman was referred by our aunt who is a regular customer in burns, they tried different sales agent but they only like Ed, that’s why she made sure that our agent will be Ed. He gave us the best deals, and really good discounts! Ed explain everything to us really well that we actually never have to question him with anything. Ed is a highly recommended agent in Burns Honda Marlton!
I was looking for a deal on a 2018 Accord Sport 1.5T with a 6-speed manual late in December when I knew stock would be waning. I knew they wouldn't be many left, so I sent out some inquiries to local dealerships through TrueCar, or direct through deal websites. I had to deal with two bait-and-switches from two dealerships ("Oh, we just sold that car a half hour ago" ... yeah, OK) before I tried Burns Honda.
I had no previous experience with this dealership, but my general awareness of it was positive. Everything that happened on my visit to the showroom following my Internet inquiry was top-shelf. The particular car I asked about was actually there, but I was quoted a fantastic price on it. It was a great place to begin the negotiating process, which, to be clear, did not last long. It was all up front, above board, and honest. Listen: There's always going to be some haggling as you get close to a deal. You want to get the best deal and the dealer wants to make some money on top of getting the car off the lot. It's somewhat adversarial by definition as you both try to get to where you think you got a "win."
But this can be done in a respectful, honest way, and that's exactly what happened. Let me be clear, too - I was not in a good mood when I arrived there after being rooked into futile visits to the two other dealers, so I wasn't going to deal with any nonsense. But that was never an issue at Burns or with salesman Brian Hughes. I left with the Accord that night and I always felt like it was going to happen. I wanted to make the deal, so did they. They respected what I need to have happen, and we got it done with smiles on our faces. Nice. Financing guy was a pleasure to work with, too. I've been buying cars for almost 30 years, and this was about as pleasant all-around experience as I've had.
So, I'd be quick to recommend this dealership to folks in South Jersey or the Philadelphia area, or even beyond. It was well worth my 45-minute trip.
Just bought our 3rd vehicle from Burns Honda. This was our 2nd time working with Sales Associate Ed Altman. Great experience both times. If I buy another Honda, I'll definitely return to Burns and hopefully work with Ed Altman again.
My experience started by being emailed a quote with a very attractive price for the van I wanted to buy.
At the dealer I was introduced to the salesman assigned to me based on the internet request for quote. I talked with him about my needs and he worked with me to determine the level of trim that would work for what I wanted in a van.
The offer sheet was then presented-- it did not match the internet quote. When I brought this up it was explained to me that I didn't qualify for all of the discounts included in the quote (active military, recent college grad). This was disappointing but the price was lowered a bit after several back-and-forths with the manager. It was not lowered to the price of the original quote, but I expressed that I wanted the price to be down to the quoted price at least with my trade-in (I described the trade-in vehicle, mileage, condition, etc. and they noted the description).
When I returned with the trade-in later that day, we began the appraisal process and completed more paperwork, and also looked at the van and some of the features. The appraisal sheet was offered to me. The offer was, to put it mildly, insulting. At this point I had been there about 4 hours-- if I hadn't already invested so much time, I would have walked away. I insisted on a higher value for the trade-in and was given a slightly higher value. I accepted the offer at this point.
The van that was originally offered to me was "new" but had 140+ miles on it-- from test drives, or something else, I was told-- this van mysteriously had an issue with a window screen, and so I was given a van with 6 miles on it instead-- I wonder, would Burns have sold me a "new" van with 140+ miles on it?
I then moved to the financial office and completed the finance work, then had a session with the salesman in the van to pair my phone, etc.
I was left unsatisfied by Burns in this purchase-- from the beginning, I felt that the dealer was playing games with pricing. The quote that was presented to me was not a quote that they could honor, and at no point did they acknowledge that it was odd to give such a quote, nor did they do something in response. The trade-in process was completely embarrassing and insulting, and when I mentioned in the pricing discussion that I expected a certain amount on my trade-in-- detailing the condition and mileage at the time-- there was no indication that I could expect such a low offer; in fact, when I mentioned that I would need the price with the trade-in to be the price of the quote, I got nothing but head nods and a sense that we could make such a deal happen.
All of this required close to 6 hours of time. Purchasing a new car is a lengthy process, but even compared to my previous experiences, 6 hours is excessive.
Brian sold me my very first brand new car, a 2018 Honda Accord LX. The entire transaction from start to finish went very smooth. Brian was friendly and honest and helped me stay within my budget. He showed me all of the ins and outs of my new car, including the littlest details. I would definitely use Brian again for another purchase, no questions asked!
Burns Honda is one great dealership. I recently purchased a 2018 Accord from Ronn Lewis. He did a great job, very patient and gave all his time to take care of us. The finance person provided a great service too. Sorry that I forgot his name. Together, they made the transaction easy. I would definitely buy another car from this dealership and certainly from Ronn.
My husband and I just leased a brand new 2018 CRV from Frank Yedwabat at Burns Honda. Frank was very personable and helped make the experience an excellent one. He took time to answer all of our questions and was very professional. It has been about 2 months now and we are extremely happy with the new lease and want to say thanks to Frank and the Burns Honda team.
Buying a new car is usually extremely stressful. This was the 1st time that the process went smoothly. Mark was honest and gave me the best deal possible. He reviewed everything and was patient with all of my questions. We will always go to Mark for all of our car purchases.
If you want a great experience...choose Chris Kizee!!
by atcnate on 11/09/2017
Not often do you find yourself writing about a great experience at a car dealership. Typically its a long drawn out process of back and forth with a pushy sales person and manager trying to sell you something that you don't want or, worst yet, don't even bother to listen to what you actually need. Not the case here!! Chris was a phenomenal sales person who treated my son and I like we were his best friends and took the time to explain every detail about the vehicle we were looking at. He never tried to upsale me on anything, but if I had questions about other features not available on the model I was looking at, he would find the right car and then let me test drive it to see if I wanted to spend the extra money on the extras. Within 3 hours, I had purchased a 2107 Honda Accord EX-L fully loaded with all of the sensing and navigation packages included. This is an amazing car and I'm so glad I went with it over an Acura! Bottom line....find Chris and you won't be disappointed!!
Worked with Ron Marchesani to purchase my 2016 Honda CRV. Excellent salesperson. Down to earth and a no-pressure approach that I appreciated. Was very easy to work with. Also Nicole McNamee in financing who helped me breeze through the process. Thanks to both of you!
Walked in to look at cars for my daughter. We were directed to Charlie Lim and everything sailed smoothly from there. The dealership was extremely busy and except for the wait to get into finance manager office and receive the new detailed car everything was top notch.
They are all the bad things said about car dealers rolled into one . They showed me one price and charged me way more. If you can afford to over pay for your car and like star bucks coffee this is the place for you . If you want a fair deal go somewhere else . Just look at there overhead and you know you have to overpay for them to afford it .Look for a dealer who will negotiate fairly on line . There is no reason why they can't give you a fair price on line . Burns will insist you go there for a price . then they will swindle you. I feel so taken by them that I will not buy another Honda . I suggest anyone who thinks they got a fair deal from Burns to look at your signed contracts . i'll bet a good percentage og you payed more then you were told . I was never one to rate anyplace that I have shopped , but i will find the time to let other people know how sleazy Burns is , from the top to the bottom ..
Ed Altman, my salesman, keeps in touch with me to help with little matters like answering my questions about different car matters, re pairing the car to my new cell phone, etc. He is still extremely helpful, even though I bought my car from Burns in Marlton about 2.5 years ago. I still take most of my service there, even though it is not that close to home. They are good people over there, in sales and service!!!
When you bring your business to Burns Honda, you can rely on receiving honest, respectful service no matter what you're visiting for. We want to make you feel right at home so that you come back time and time again. With over 40 years of consistent ownership and a deep commitment to the community, we know a thing or two about assisting the New Jersey-area patrons we serve. Some customers have come back to buy five, 10, 20 or even 30 cars from us, so it's clear to see that our staff enjoys building long-lasting relationships with those in our community.
We do so by being there for our customers every step of the way during vehicle ownership; whenever your vehicle is in need of maintenance, you can trust the experts at our Honda service center serving Cherry Hill. When planning out your car-buying or -servicing experience, we hope you choose Burns Honda for all your automotive needs.
what sets us apart
Getting a new or pre-owned car should be an enjoyable experience for you, and we want to ensure that your Honda brings you memories that last a lifetime. What sets Burns Honda apart from the rest? We call it the Burns Honda Advantage.
1 Comments