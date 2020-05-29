sales Rating

My experience started by being emailed a quote with a very attractive price for the van I wanted to buy. At the dealer I was introduced to the salesman assigned to me based on the internet request for quote. I talked with him about my needs and he worked with me to determine the level of trim that would work for what I wanted in a van. The offer sheet was then presented-- it did not match the internet quote. When I brought this up it was explained to me that I didn't qualify for all of the discounts included in the quote (active military, recent college grad). This was disappointing but the price was lowered a bit after several back-and-forths with the manager. It was not lowered to the price of the original quote, but I expressed that I wanted the price to be down to the quoted price at least with my trade-in (I described the trade-in vehicle, mileage, condition, etc. and they noted the description). When I returned with the trade-in later that day, we began the appraisal process and completed more paperwork, and also looked at the van and some of the features. The appraisal sheet was offered to me. The offer was, to put it mildly, insulting. At this point I had been there about 4 hours-- if I hadn't already invested so much time, I would have walked away. I insisted on a higher value for the trade-in and was given a slightly higher value. I accepted the offer at this point. The van that was originally offered to me was "new" but had 140+ miles on it-- from test drives, or something else, I was told-- this van mysteriously had an issue with a window screen, and so I was given a van with 6 miles on it instead-- I wonder, would Burns have sold me a "new" van with 140+ miles on it? I then moved to the financial office and completed the finance work, then had a session with the salesman in the van to pair my phone, etc. I was left unsatisfied by Burns in this purchase-- from the beginning, I felt that the dealer was playing games with pricing. The quote that was presented to me was not a quote that they could honor, and at no point did they acknowledge that it was odd to give such a quote, nor did they do something in response. The trade-in process was completely embarrassing and insulting, and when I mentioned in the pricing discussion that I expected a certain amount on my trade-in-- detailing the condition and mileage at the time-- there was no indication that I could expect such a low offer; in fact, when I mentioned that I would need the price with the trade-in to be the price of the quote, I got nothing but head nods and a sense that we could make such a deal happen. All of this required close to 6 hours of time. Purchasing a new car is a lengthy process, but even compared to my previous experiences, 6 hours is excessive. Read more