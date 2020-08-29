service Rating

've had Lincolns for over ten years. I love my MKZ but the Service department doesn't want to spend the money to fix the sensor problem I am having. The service Manager Chris tried to force me to take back the car without it being fixed. He was condescending to me on the phone and informed me that with the loaner car "I can't take it out of my immediate area let alone the state" which has led me to cancel many appointments for work which in turn has cost me income. It has been over 2 weeks with no communication or timeline when I can get the car back. "They just don't know what to do" is what we keep getting told. In return they gave me a loaner car that is not properly inspected, filthy, smells, and no valid registration card in the car. They tried to "give me a deal" to get me into a Navigator (which was the plan all along when this lease is up). But the "deal" from Causeway's was $100-$150 more than I was quoted for the same exact car on their website. Very disappointed. I am paying $633 between lease and insurance that Causeway has had 4 times in 4 weeks and I haven't seen in over two weeks straight. Read more