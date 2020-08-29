Causeway Ford Lincoln

375 Rte 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Causeway Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
sales Rating

Causeway Ford in Manahawkin

by Coluccio1210 on 08/29/2020

One of the best experiences we have ever had at a dealership. Wally the head manager and Ryan our salesman did everything to get us the car and deal we were looking for. The staff made us feel super comfortable from the second we walked in the door. I would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a pressure free and easy purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

QUALITY SERVICE

by bkhoistone on 09/02/2020

Pleasant personal good mechanics

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

New Ford Edge ST Purchase

by SteveE-NJ on 08/21/2020

Purchased my 5th vehicle from Causeway this week. My salesman was Herb Wills and he made sure we were happy with our choice. Herb didn't have the model and color that my wife wanted, so within a week, he located the precise color and model and had it brought to the dealer for us. Like any new car, we always anticipate a great experience. This latest car was driven off the lot and I noticed a dash light on. I returned to the dealer and the sales staff tried to diagnose, with no luck. I was given an option to bring it back or leave it. I chose to leave the car and was immediately provided a loaner to get home. I learned that the dash light was a simple fix, a wiring connection had come loose, but Causeway went over the car with a fine tooth comb to make sure no other issues were there. We've had the 2020 Edge ST now for three days and it's been everything we anticipated. Again, hiccups happen, but Causeway goes out of their way to make sure we are always 100% satisfied. Very pleased with Herb's efforts and with him and his team to make sure our new vehicle was working properly and we were given a dependable new Ford. Thanks guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Routine service

by Jimandpaula on 04/29/2020

Sal our service writer was spot on

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Causeway Ford is #1

by Explorer purchase on 03/04/2020

Nice way to purchase a vehicle!. Staff are friendly and professional. Ryan Erhardt worked to get me a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by Richard on 12/12/2019

It was a great experience to deal with. Causeway Lincoln. Pleasant and professional is how I would describe Sean Gibson, my salesperson. He is knowledgeable about the car and the purchase experience. I’m happy with my new MKZ

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best Experience Ever

by Ebonrougebug on 11/14/2019

First time car buyer. I couldn’t be happier with my new car from Causeway Ford. My rep Sean Gibson walked me through the process with the ease of an old friend. I will recommend Causeway Ford and Sean Gibson everytime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Explorer service excellent

by Tieltoots on 09/10/2017

Staff were professional, friendly almost exactly on time Have not had any problems Reminders were sent prior so that I was not forgetful with the appointment

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

MKX Service

by jmstiver on 09/07/2017

Service was very satisfactory, on time and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

excellent customer service

by topdog347 on 09/02/2017

service department and service writers always do a excellent job making the customers feel like they are not being taking advantage of

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change/ and fuel filters changed (diesel)

by dreamevil on 08/31/2017

Pat McGee is real nice to work with in Service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

brand new truck hope the brakes would work great---- silly me

by rockmaxx on 08/26/2017

2017 f 150 sales department was fine but bad brakes from day one pulsating I did not even drive the truck home the first day had service take a look-your mechanic said nothing wrong- I am installing new rotors and pads this weekend at 1500 miles new rotors & pads brakes work fine now brand new truck 50 miles on it I would hope the brakes would work great---- silly me

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

So convienent!

by hitsch32 on 08/21/2017

It was wonderful being able to leave my car for the afternoon, go to the beach and pick up my car on the way home. I really appreciated the call while I was at the beach to double check again what works best with me. Causeway always goes that extra mile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Causeway

by seaknee on 08/18/2017

It was such a pleasure, dealing with Sammy & Randy. They went above and beyond to find the perfect MKC for me! I absolutely love it!!! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My Lincoln mkc

by salbero88 on 07/17/2017

My service rep was excellent and informative!! Loved the service and assistance

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr

by marcomanna1 on 07/17/2017

My service visit was handled very quickly and without any issues. Patrick took all the information and got me out quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

4 times in 4 weeks

by hbr1881 on 07/14/2017

've had Lincolns for over ten years. I love my MKZ but the Service department doesn't want to spend the money to fix the sensor problem I am having. The service Manager Chris tried to force me to take back the car without it being fixed. He was condescending to me on the phone and informed me that with the loaner car "I can't take it out of my immediate area let alone the state" which has led me to cancel many appointments for work which in turn has cost me income. It has been over 2 weeks with no communication or timeline when I can get the car back. "They just don't know what to do" is what we keep getting told. In return they gave me a loaner car that is not properly inspected, filthy, smells, and no valid registration card in the car. They tried to "give me a deal" to get me into a Navigator (which was the plan all along when this lease is up). But the "deal" from Causeway's was $100-$150 more than I was quoted for the same exact car on their website. Very disappointed. I am paying $633 between lease and insurance that Causeway has had 4 times in 4 weeks and I haven't seen in over two weeks straight.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Recall Work

by danbrophy1 on 07/11/2017

I had some recall work done and an oil change . The service was performed and the car returned washed and looking good. No problems

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very mixed review - misrepresentation of true car price

by LSquared on 07/08/2017

I purchased a used explorer in May, 2017. I found my car thru Teu-car, and drove 3 hrs to look at it and ultimately purchase it. My disappointment comes with over $1200 in marketing fees that were added back onto th cost of the car which I was told was applied to all purchases. This is not true. I received an email with a Certificate outlining my guaranteed dealer fees, proclaiming full transparency, and showing the only fee I would be expected to pay for this used vehicle (the description of which was included on the certificate) of $379.00. I have asked my salesperson for assistance, the person who issued the certificate and the general sales manager for an explanation, and have gotten absolute silence from the dealership. Further, I still have no registration 30 days out and have asked for missing parts from the car to be sent to me after being assured the car was gone over completely. This is a very expensive car, still under warranty. If these fees are valid, I would think the general manager would be contacting me to defend the charges and there policy of Charging customers for the cost of using the internet to find a vehicle. I've checked with my local dealership, and they charge only their document preparation fee. No online search fees. Right now, I'm feeling very unhappy with what started as a good transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

service

by jd072680 on 06/29/2017

had my Escape scheduled for an oil change and luck would have it - it overheated as i was getting off the parkway! Sal was so great as was his tech's! He keep me informed about everything that was going on and the car was done right on time! I am very grateful to them! thanks Sal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Pressure less

by Sunnier on 06/26/2017

Had a great experience at Causeway Ford Dealers. Both our dealer and the finance managers were very patient helpful and friendly, and did not feel pressured at all. They even called the insurance insurance company to provide coverage for the new vehicle before leaving the dealership which was a great help. I highly recommend them. They made things easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
