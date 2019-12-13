sales Rating

I was 9 months pregnant and needed a bigger and safer car. So I came across a 2005 Honda Pilot at Mahwah Honda. I went and test drove it. I loved it! but they seemed very pushy for me to go through them for a loan, trying to tell me my bank wouldn't give me a loan, but I told them I got one through my bank already. Low and behold, they keep pushing for me to go through them and they get me a lower interest. Awesome. But not even 2 weeks later, they call me back and it's a big hassle because the loan did not go through. So now what do I do with 2 lil boys and 1 lil boy on the way in 2 weeks?! I went to drive an hour all the way back down there to resign some papers (bc I renegotiated some things), but I started having contractions. well the finance guy lived up by me so he met me so I could resign. he told me to just sign where it was all highlighted. so I did. stupid move! because as it was getting hotter, I decided to turn the A/C on and little did I know, the A/C doesnt work! it was blowing heat! so I called them and they told me the warrantee was over and they would do nothing. Harry Sha even stopped taking my calls and ignoring me. and stopped returning my calls. Nobody would help me! and my 3 boys, including my newborn, were all sweating in the back of my car bc Honda failed to do their job. So I had my mechanic look at it. Honda still had dye in the A/C lines from checking it. so they KNEW the Air wasn't working in the car, and they still failed to fix it! It is really sad the customer service skills these people at Mahwah Honda have! I was always taught to go above and beyond but they just know they can get away with whatever! disheartening! well I finally got them to look at it... they were going to charge me $170.00 to just look at it but I argued until they did it for free! then they called me back to tell me what was wrong with the AC & it needed a new rear AC line. it was normally a $730 job but they would fix it for $657.... ridiculous! they advertised A/C, I should HAVE A/C at no extra cost to me!!! and the sales team was making such a big stink about the warrantee being over, but service told me that warrantee they gave had nothing to do with the A/C anyway! they still wouldn't work with me and fix it like they should, so I had my guy fix it and for less than Honda was charging! but come to find out the re-signing of the new contact, they snuck in there the car was sold as it, when the 1st contract said warrantee! and one of the spots I signed stated I had to go through Arbitration and couldn't take them to court in the matter anything happened! way to screw over a single mother of 3 boys Mahwah Honda! How do you all sleep at night?! I will not EVER go to Mahwah Honda EVER AGAIN! I am even going to write the BBB as well! stay far far far away from this dealership! they are sneaky, crooked and very selfish (only out for themselves)! it has only been one thing after the next with this dealership. Read more