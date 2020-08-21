service Rating

Took my 2016 Explorer in because my A/C stopped blowing cold air, only hot air. Stopped working the week before Memorial Day, when it was in the 90s. They weren't able to get me in for several days, so driving was completely miserable. I was able to get a loaner car while mine was getting serviced, which is very helpful. I was told the coolant was low and sometimes they aren't full when they come from the factory, but no leaks or other problems. Two weeks later, my car is AGAIN in for service for the SAME PROBLEM. Luckily, I was able to get in within a day of when I called this time. Customer service is good and the convenience of obtaining a loaner car is great. Hopefully this problem isn't recurring, or I will have to take my business elsewhere. Read more