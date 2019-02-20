2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
02/20/2019
I purchased a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe and could not be happier with my purchase. The staff of Schumacher Chevrolet in Livingston, NJ certainly uphold a level of quality with every customer and that is evident through each encounter I have had at this dealership. Thank you all for your continued level of excellent customer service. I would absolutely recommend this dealership to anyone whom is interested in a vehicle. This dealership writes the rule book, through their actions, of what every car dealership should possess. Worked with Harold.. thank you. PJ and Michael - Excellent, thank you both as well.
02/20/2019
Good, but ...
01/09/2019
The people in the service dept. were very good and accommodating. I have had my car serviced there since I bought it. But from this point forward, I will be taking it someplace else. TOO EXPENSIVE. I needed to replace the alternator on my GMC Terrain. Besides paying $140 to be told that I needed a new alternator, I was quote $1204 to have the work done. Over a thousand dollars to replace an alternator? I got the work done, by a professional, using original Delco part, for HALF the cost.
Rear wiper blade
01/07/2019
It was put on and now it works perfectly.
New Tire
10/25/2018
Short story: Shop around before trusting their prices and when getting an oil change, make sure they recalibrate the tire sensors after rotating your tires. Long story: I got a warning that my front left tire pressure was low. I went to an air pump and added air to the tire, however, according to the car, the PSI did not change. I wasn't sure if the low tire pressure was due to the huge drop in temperature so I figured I'd give it some time to see if the pressure went up. Hours later my PSI was the same. I checked my rear tire pressure to find out my left rear tire had an EXTREMELY high PSI. This means when I went for my oil change and they rotated my tires, they didn't recalibrate my sensors so it told me the wrong tire was losing pressure causing me to put air in the wrong tire. I took it to the dealership where they told me I needed a new tire. I asked them to put on my spare to and put the damaged tire in the trunk because I needed to figure out what to do, as the price they gave me for the tire was extremely high. They wanted to charge me $30 for looking at my tire and putting on my spare, which I explained was unfair because of the calibration error they made - TWICE. This was not the first time my tires hadn't been recalibrated. I needed to get a tire plugged prior to this and it was the same situation where my car told me the wrong tire. After mentioning that this was the second time this happened, I was told "I don't know if your car isn't taking the calibrations or if it's just human error". I explained that human error once can be looked past but twice is unacceptable when this is part of your job. He cut the $30 down to $15 which made the situation a little better. I shopped around for the tire and found that a lot of places have it cheaper than the dealership - no surprise there. I saw online that Schumacher has a price match guarantee so I called to confirm before wasting my time going there. I was told that I had to bring something IN WRITING from the place with the lower price with my vin number, the price, type and size of the tire and that they have it in stock. I explained that I found it online at Walmart and I could show them on the website and I was told that was unacceptable. So I'm supposed to go to Walmart and tell them I'm trying to price match a tire and that I need all of this info written down.. and on what?? They don't exactly have letterhead at customer service. That's also insane to have to go somewhere and ask for all of that information when you don't plan on buying from there. For that, I could just get the tire from them instead of price matching it to get it at Chevy! I have never heard of this type of price matching policy ANYWHERE! Needless to say, I got my tire elsewhere for $50 cheaper.
Lois Bohm
05/10/2018
Ralph was incredible, not only was he very knowledgeable, he was able to match us with the right car and an affordable price. Where can you buy a car and the owner takes a few minutes out of day as she is leaving to talk with my husband and I about the car we were looking and also about things in our everyday life. We are hooked. Ralph was awesome, and our 4 boys will be buying cars from Ralph, that is for sure.
Grease Monkey repair at Dealer Prices
11/29/2017
Time permitting, I fix my car myself so it's done right but I went to this dealer for rear Brakes. For 3X the money of a gas station ($600), they did no better. They didn't bother to bleed (as I requested) or replace the remaining (cheap) brake drum parts I thought I was paying for, and managed to damage my front rotors doing "burn ins" 3rd world style. Drove home with a really low brake peddal and a new problem.
New 2017 Suburban
08/13/2017
Dave B. was awesome! He took the time to go through all the different options and helped us find exactly what we were looking for in a vehicle. I will be happy to recommend Dave B. and Schumacher Chevrolet to all my friends and family.
2016 Chevrolet Volt Service
08/09/2017
There have been four recalls since I took possession of the vehicle in June 2016. The MyLink touchscreen display failed 4 times. I insisted it be replaced and the dealer only reprogramed it. So far, it continues to work. The car was returned to me after an annual servicing with no oil in the engine. I did not discover this until two weeks later when I ran the engine for the first time since servicing (it is an electric car). While fixing the MyLink display, two trim pieces were broken. I brought the car in for repair only to learn that parts have to be ordered and I will be requested to bring the car back again for repair! I am tired of spending time in the dealer's waiting room. When the parts come in, I have requested that they send someone with the parts to my home to replace them there. This vehicle is the first US car I have had since 1984. I think the Volt is a great concept and I enjoy driving the car. However, these minor problems and mistakes by the service team are starting to remind me of my 1970s problems with US cars. Otherwise, it will be another 30 years before a US auto manufacturer sees me in their showroom.
