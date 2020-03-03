Treated like family
by 03/03/2020on
I drive about an hour to get to RJ and the team at RT 46 Jeep. It’s worth the trip when you’re making such an huge investment. They’ve earned my business. I get the most for my money and it’s a pleasure to shop when you know they have your best interest at heart.
Awful Experience
by 06/15/2020on
Went a few weeks ago to look at cars and put down a refundable deposit. Salesman was wonderful, but I couldn't get to a number I wanted. Went elsewhere. Asked for my refund back in store, manager/owner that sits behind the desk (white male, glasses, orange hair) calls me over. Asks why I didn't take the car. I informed him that it wasn't gonna work out and that I don't need to provide him anymore information. Manager/owner screams at me and calls me a petulant child and that karma will get me. He then refuses to give me my credit card back and my refund (which I am entitled to via the contract) and threatens to call 911. Refund was eventually issued. DO NOT GET A CAR FROM HERE. GO ELSEWHERE. If I could leave a zero star review I would.
My first Jeep
by 02/08/2020on
I went to three dealerships that day looking for a particular style that I already had in mind. The last dealer I arrived at was Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Little Falls NJ When I walked in, I immediately saw what I had pictured. . I took a test drive and loved the handling. My salesman RJ was helpful in so many ways . He made sure that I would be satisfied with the car as well as the contract agreement. There was no sales pressure either so I felt comfortable speaking freely regarding what I could afford to pay.Am I satisfied customer, yes. Would I consider another car from Jeep Chrysler Dodge, yes. Angel G.
Awesome!
by 01/28/2020on
I am so thankful for RJ, he was able to help us out so much. He was extremely polite and informative. I love my new car and highly recommend him!
Really good service
by 03/15/2019on
Everyone was really friendly. RJ did not let me leave till I was happy with the price. Had a few hiccups along the way but he checked un with me and worked around my hectic work schedule to get the problem resolved. Even with the busyness of the dealership he still did his best to ensure I was completely satisfied with my purchase. And as much as called anand emailed with my many questions it's like talking to a friend when dealing with Rj
One more Jeep from the best guys
by 12/03/2018on
It was time to renew my lease, as I always do, I contacted RJ Salas, after a short conversation, we had a new deal.
Easy experienceâgreat deal, great car!
by 11/03/2018on
The buying process here was uncomplicated and straightforward. I worked with RJ Salas and felt he was honest with me and got me a nice deal. Iâll be coming back here for any future Dodge/Jeep purchase.
Amazing salesman
by 08/07/2018on
RJ was outstanding! He helped me find everything I wanted in a Jeep for an affordable price. He was very knowledgeable about the Jeep and made sure I knew all the features and how to use them.
Amazing!!
by 07/21/2018on
First off, let me tell you how amazing, Gabriel as a salesmen is. Very friendly and takes care of your needs when it comes to finding a great vehicle at a great price. Bought a used 2014 Honda Civic Si off of him. Didn't wait around forever. He took care of me and got me into the car the same day! No bs just great experience! If you are looking for a salesmen with a great attitude I would highly recommend Route 46 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge in Little Falls! Make sure to ask for Gabriel!
excellent!!!
by 05/30/2018on
We've stopped by Route 46 Chrysler Jeep Dodge and found ricardo who helped me buy the car i wanted.. and with the deal i was looking for i totally recomended...It's good to have a place and a person you can trust!!!
Jeep 2018
by 05/25/2018on
I would like to express my thanks to Wesley till for making my leasing expierence a great one ! He was patient and knowledgeable of the car I wanted. Very happy with my new Jeep 2018 ! Thank you !
Jeep Wrangler Lease
by 05/22/2018on
I had a great experience at the dealer on my last visit. I got a great deal on my trade in and an even better deal on my New Wrangler Lease. The salesman, RJ was awesome. He knew what my budget was and he did all he could to get me in the vehicle I wanted for the price I wanted which I thought was very fair. I also traded in my wife's Grand Cherokee and was able to get the same car at the same price I was paying for that lease. The whole experience was great everything to the sales and negotiation and also the time spent with Financing. I plan to return with my son in a few months when his lease comes due.
Great Experience
by 05/22/2018on
Sean Duffy is awesome! found the right Jeep Compass for my family after searching through so many. Really wanted to find us the right fit. He is hilarious and so helpful. The dealership was overall friendly and straight-forward. I recommend going- and definitely ask for Sean D.!
Purchased Jeep Compass
by 05/22/2018on
They had a good selection of cars and good prices. I bought my first car here as well. When I was ready to get my Jeep Compass, I didn't think long where to go and who to ask for. RJ helped me both times and I can't be happier.
Excellent
by 05/06/2018on
Im completely satisfied with the great customer service I received from Ricardo M, he answered all of my questions and was extremely helpful with making my decision on my pusrchase of the Durango.
Amazing!!!
by 05/01/2018on
Ricardo and Mike were so helpful when purchasing our car. Answered any questions that they could on the car's service history! Felicia was also great in helping us set up the best financial plan for us!
Very attentive
by 04/04/2018on
We've been shopping around for a car and stopped into this dealership had the pleasure of being helped by Aquail Malik. He was very attentive and actually listened to what our needs where and what we were looking for. Hands down great service i would definitely refer my friends and family.
Satisfied Jeep Customer
by 03/30/2018on
I am extremely pleased with the services Mike Kuchur provided me at the dealership. I was looking to lease another vechile with this dealership and was returning my old lease but I had some challenges. Mike was very resourceful and patient and helped me secure another Jeep lease. I am grateful for all his assistance and would recommend this dealerahip again.
Dogde Durango
by 02/23/2018on
Great service and a nice people that help you to find the best vehicle for you !!
Rt 46 Sales Review
by 02/10/2018on
After having some pretty horrible experiences at other dealerships throughout my search, I am so glad that I ended up contacting Rt 46. Gabe was so patient and lovely to deal with and really worked with me to get the best deal for my new Jeep Grand Cherokee while helping to entertain my 3 year old at the same time:). I went back 2 days later to pick up slush mats and he happily offered to install them for me too. I would recommend him and Rt 46 to my friends and family and I appreciate everyone being so kind and helpful.
Another 3 vans from Alex S.
by 02/02/2018on
Bought vans from Alex S. the commercial sales manager at route 46. What a smooth and pleasant experience. I've bought vans from him in the past and will continue to do so in the future.