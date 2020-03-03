sales Rating

I had a great experience at the dealer on my last visit. I got a great deal on my trade in and an even better deal on my New Wrangler Lease. The salesman, RJ was awesome. He knew what my budget was and he did all he could to get me in the vehicle I wanted for the price I wanted which I thought was very fair. I also traded in my wife's Grand Cherokee and was able to get the same car at the same price I was paying for that lease. The whole experience was great everything to the sales and negotiation and also the time spent with Financing. I plan to return with my son in a few months when his lease comes due.