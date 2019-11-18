Over the past 4 years we have purchased 5 new Hondas from Honda Universe for ourselves and our sons. The customer service is always fantastic! John McGraw, Customer Relations Manager, always ensures that we are treated fairly and professionally, and that we get a great deal. As well, our experiences with the Service Department are equally enjoyable. Bob in Service is always looking out for us and is an absolute pleasure.
Thanks Honda Universe!
Tom and Stacey
When I came into Honda to purchase a new vehicle, Jose was my salesperson. He was so friendly and knowledgeable in assisting me with my purchase of a new Honda insight. Unfortunately, a few weeks after we bought the car i was at the grocery store and someone hit their car door into mine causing a few scratches. I reached out to John McGraw to see what steps i had to take next to be able to get the scratches out of my door. He set my appointment up for me, and made everything quick and painless. John, your kindness and selfless act of going out of your way to help me with a service related issue speaks numbers about your character. Quite often when we do things to help people, we think nothing of it. I wanted to write this review and let you know how much you've made my day and thank you again for making things so quick and easy for me ( and before my husband saw the scratches!) thanks again to Jose, John, and the Honda Universe service department for having the best customer service i have seen in a while. I refuse to go anywhere else to buy/service my vehicles.
Purchased a CR-V and the sales staff and management were exceptional, especially John McGraw. All of my questions were answered and I would recommend Honda Universe for all their purchases and service.
When we called Honda Universe to ask about a Honda CR-V that we wanted in a specific color and was having a hard time finding one that we could pick up within a day or two we spoke with John McGraw who helped us beyond our expectations! We were so happy with our new car and John helped us get it quickly and in our budget! Thank you Thank you!
We turned in a pilot lease and got another pilot lease we were told we would not have to pay a disposition fee guess what we had to pay disposition fee with a bunch of other charges I talked to a manager who said he would talk to the salesperson get back to me never happened I left another message for another manager never called back I called again for the first manager never called back going on two weeks no one has yet to return a phone call. Once the sell you a car they are done with you, stay away.
We called in advance and got the quote. On the same day, we received delivery of the car we were looking for. In and Out with no problems. Ivette, our sales lady and Ozzy, our finance guy were very good and quick.
If you visit, call or write Honda Universe in Lakewood\, NJ DO NOT give them your email address unless you are ready to buy from them. They will pester you to death no matter how many times you ask them to stop.
The showroom sales department and managers are awful. You walk in there and you get icy stares. No welcome, no costumer service. Especially the manager James Frederick (and I think it was also Nick Salerno, not sure as they refused to give their names). I would stay far away and give the business to a place that acts like they want it. The service department on the other hand, is GREAT.
I cannot say enough about Jasmine, Nick and Al and of course, my salesman Pete. I knew I wanted a CR-V, and had my payment target, but not sure if the package I was looking at was enough. In short, I kept in my taregt , got more options than expected, and was treated like a person, not a magnet on a board. Thanks Honda Universe. Oh, and I live a lot closer to 2 other Honda dealers.
I was referred here by a good friend of mines. My friend purchased a vehicle from a gentleman named Kyle Crawley who I called to set an appointment with. When I got to the dealership Kyle already had the vehicle I was interested in pulled up. We went for a test drive, negotiated on price and my trade (both were fair offers) did the paperwork & I was driving in my brand new Accord 3 hours later. Kyle took the time to make sure I was very familiar with the vehicle even though I told him multiple times I’ll figure it out. I’m glad he was so persistent because there’s so much in these new vehicles. Great dealership, awesome customer service definitely recommend Kyle Crawley at Honda Universe!!!
I needed a reliable vehicle for my growing family. Kyle was very informative about all of the SUVs that I was looking at and helped me make a great choice. He was very professional and understanding. He made the typically grueling car buying experience a walk in the park. He was also very helpful in explaining how to use the long list of features that my Pilot Elite came with. I recommend his sales service to anyone!
I had a wonderful experience with the dealership. I felt comfortable during the process of purchasing my new vehicle. Paul was able to answer all of my questions and was very professional during my time with him. I would recommend Paul and this dealership to anyone looking to purchase a new car. I was extremely satisfied with the service.
My salesman was Neil Goldstein. I was very impressed by the way we were treated by Neil. A professional at his best. He was very intent to make sure i was satisfied with my decision on purchasing a new vehicle. Walked out of Honda Universe ( or should I say drove) a satisfied customer. I would recommend Neil to anyone who is interested in purchasing a car
