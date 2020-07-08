sales Rating

Sales person I dealt with David Bevin was great and made me feel like a valued customer. The experience after that went down hill - I was prepared and already had my insurance setup and it still took an hour 45 min to get financing done - no sense of customer time being valuable no sense of urgency. Then deal is done and I’m ready to drive off - they hand me one key ! And tel me if I want the other it will be 500 bucks. The manager who tells me that has this attitude like it’s my problem and deal with it. They took a great sales experience and turned it into something I would never do with them again . I would recommend buying from them sorry Read more