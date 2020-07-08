Metro Honda

Metro Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
540 Rte 440, Jersey City, NJ 07305
(888) 925-0991
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Metro Honda

4.6
Overall Rating
(82)
Recommend: Yes (74) No (8)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Good customer service

by Great customer service on 08/07/2020

I wanted to take the time and commend Danny Rivera for his help and attention to my matter. He assure me that my service was performed accordingly and process my service matter professional and adequate. I was impressed and grateful for the service and attention. Keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
171 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service at metro honda

by Metro honda 40 on 09/03/2020

I love coming here to get my car serviced. I never had a bad experience. Gabe took care of me and I hope to work with him again. He went the extra mile and it's appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by Rosa Polanco on 09/02/2020

I left my car for oil change, they did it quick and even washed my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Vanesa on 09/01/2020

I always come to the service department at Metro Honda as I love the fast and friendly service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Maintenance

by Mark Pineda on 08/27/2020

This place were very accomodating towards me and the other customers. Big thanks to Will one of the best advisors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service

by Manuel on 08/20/2020

I wetfor an oil change. It was done quickly, i was given details about the job, excellent service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

A fine older gentleman and Elvis were great

by Elvis on 08/14/2020

I had a tire blow out, so I arrived without an appointment. A fine older gentleman was great and said he’d help. Elvis has done all my work before and he offered to help. I needed a new tire and a thing that had to be back ordered, but Elvis had me on my way. I will return when the thing arrives. Honda is great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good customer service

by Great customer service on 08/07/2020

I wanted to take the time and commend Danny Rivera for his help and attention to my matter. He assure me that my service was performed accordingly and process my service matter professional and adequate. I was impressed and grateful for the service and attention. Keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Meet my needs

by Kenisha on 08/04/2020

Moe tried to make my every desire come true..!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Metro Honda Service on 08/03/2020

Gentrification Honda has been my only service provider it’s every Honda I ever owned. They are polite, professional, honest and informative. They are always accurate and very knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Don’t recommend

by Kim L on 07/21/2020

I am leaving one star solely based on the manager Melvin at this dealership. I have never met someone more rude and short tempered in my life. Guy speaks to customers with the worst attitude, and condescending tone. And it wasn’t just us he spoke to that way, I heard him speak to several customers incredibly nasty. It’s a shock to me how he was able to obtain a manager position. I do not recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda Fit 2017

by Honda Fit 2017 on 06/26/2020

Service was great and representatives were helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience at Metro Honda.

by Elizabeth Atkins on 06/09/2020

I had a amazing experience at metro Honda thanks to Raul Avila . He was very professional, and have a lot of integrity. He is willing to work with you where as your going to leave that same day with a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Metro Honda —Good

by Jim on 05/28/2020

Good knowledgeable sales staff The car buying process was easy

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Watch for the extra charges

by PFS42 on 05/01/2020

When I found the car I was looking for listed as a "Great Deal" on Edmunds, I was very excited. However, even though the car was listed as Certified Pre-owned, there was an extra charge for that. There were also extra, non-negotiable charges for prep, etching and internet. The extrras came to almost $3300!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always on point

by Millie Castanon on 04/25/2020

I always get excellent service when I go to Honda. This time I was helped by Danny Rivera and he took care of me like I was family. Made me feel special.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda Service

by MBM on 04/10/2020

Metro Honda Service Department very helpful and efficient. Able to give me loaner at last minute when they needed to get a part in. Worked with me wen I could not do all required maintenance service at one time so I was able to catch up on the required services over several visits without busting my budget. And allowed my 10 year old Honda to keep running great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Robert K on 03/14/2020

I dropped my car off for routine maintainance. The service was was quick and the associate there to take your car and info were great. The service is way better than I ever received from Ford dealer down the road.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

1st time leasing with metro Honda

by Carlos lopez on 03/03/2020

My sales person ocean Thomas, She was excellent. And knowing that she is fairly new with metro. She definitely had customer service knowledge appearance. And also understanding of what I needed in my new car. Also Matthew O'Donnell sales manager. Hes the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Check engine

by Steven Betancurth on 03/02/2020

Great service. Noel at metro Honda Jersey City. was very professional and explained everything to me. Will continue going to metro Honda. Thank you Noel!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Could be better

by Poor customer service on 02/25/2020

Sales person I dealt with David Bevin was great and made me feel like a valued customer. The experience after that went down hill - I was prepared and already had my insurance setup and it still took an hour 45 min to get financing done - no sense of customer time being valuable no sense of urgency. Then deal is done and I’m ready to drive off - they hand me one key ! And tel me if I want the other it will be 500 bucks. The manager who tells me that has this attitude like it’s my problem and deal with it. They took a great sales experience and turned it into something I would never do with them again . I would recommend buying from them sorry

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great team

by Great service on 02/22/2020

Elvis was very helpful- and even made sure the car was washed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
365 cars in stock
287 new50 used28 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Metro Honda is not your average dealership. We offer everything good you would expect and then a whole lot more. We make it easy for you to find an exciting new vehicle, pay the lowest possible price, secure instant auto financing, and access service and parts quickly and affordably. We even offer a VIP Advantage Program for added benefits. Many people from Bayonne, Newark, Hoboken, Staten Island, and Manhattan have made Metro Honda their dealership of choice, and we would love to work with you as well.

When you visit us, you will find the complete lineup of new Honda vehicles, as well as a massive and varied inventory of pre-owned vehicles. Our professional financing team is committed to getting all car buyers approved for a loan, and our state-of-the-art service center is staffed by some of the best technicians in the area. No matter what kind of automotive assistance you want and need, you can count on finding it at our dealership without any trouble at all.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (7)
English
Italian
Arabic
Tagalog

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes