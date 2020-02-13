service Rating

Went there to get an oil change which are normally free and after the last visit when a tech broke a bolt off my tire, I was promised free maintenance everything care from there on from the new service manager who kept stating he was new and to give them a chance. The lady we dealt with name is Nicole who was completely rude and nasty and insisting that we need to hurry up into her office because she is behind was the first red flag and then stated we needed to pay $30 for a tire rotation to get a free oil change. My husband then proceeds to state to her that we get free oil changes since our last visit did not go well by the new manager there and she stated to my husband that there is nothing noted about and that we have to pay $30 or get out of her office so she can help the next person. At which we then asked to speak to manager, the one who promised us the free maintenance care who also was unprofessional stating that is not their policy and I kindly reminded them it wasn’t policy to break a bolt off our brand new car and blame Nissan for it either stating they put it on wrong when we been with Nissan for over 5 years, the same dealership and everything and just got a brand new 2018 Nissan Altima special edition package and they broke a bolt off the car. But we will never come back to this dealership thanks to the service department and their unprofessional business practices. You have lost two customers and will be going somewhere else. Read more