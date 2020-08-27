sales Rating

Kyle Willis was an excellent salesman, very knowledgeable and patient. I went it with a specific built vehicle in mind and Kyle showed me many examples to pick from. Any questions I had Kyle was quick to answer and if he didn’t know he went and found out immediately from me. We made a deal that night and I couldn’t have had better service from him or everybody else at freehold ford. Would definitely recommend to anybody looking for a new vehicle and will return there again for my next purchase. Read more