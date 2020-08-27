Freehold Ford

Freehold Ford

3572 Rte 9 S, Freehold, NJ 07728
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Freehold Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(80)
Recommend: Yes (80) No (0)
sales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by Ant on 08/27/2020

Overall a great buying experience. Friendly, knowledgeable, honest staff made it a quick and easy process all the way. My salesperson, Joshua Rapach, was the best! I will be doing more business in the future with Freehold Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
416 Reviews
sales Rating

2020 Ford Ranger

by Anthony Oliva on 08/27/2020

Kyle Willis was an excellent salesman, very knowledgeable and patient. I went it with a specific built vehicle in mind and Kyle showed me many examples to pick from. Any questions I had Kyle was quick to answer and if he didn’t know he went and found out immediately from me. We made a deal that night and I couldn’t have had better service from him or everybody else at freehold ford. Would definitely recommend to anybody looking for a new vehicle and will return there again for my next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome experience at Freehold Ford.

by Danielle on 08/27/2020

Everyone went above and beyond to make purchasing my new vehicle a positive experience!!!! Highly recommend them and the exceptional knowledge the have!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service!

by William Althoff on 08/17/2020

Very friendly, helpful and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Josh at Freehold Ford

by John N on 08/13/2020

Josh was very knowledgeable and easy to work. This was a seamless transaction. No pressure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Freehold Ford 2020 F-150 lease

by Marc on 07/31/2020

Worked with Mike G on a F150 lease. Whole experience was a pleasure. Extremely happy with the truck. Thanks Freehold Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Deal and Great People

by AlexisM on 07/28/2020

Amazing dealership with even better people!! I went to multiple dealerships over the past week (a frustrating task on a good day let alone during a pandemic) but Freehold Ford truly stood out from the rest. Everyone was incredibly helpful (especially Josh and Dino) and they were beyond fair in their pricing!! They made it an easy decision for me to use them for my lease and for any vehicles in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Freehold Ford

by John Fiore on 07/24/2020

We had a great experience purchasing our new Ford Explorer. Shane Mager our sales consultant did a terrific job explaining the process from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

very reliable

by evans on 07/20/2020

I was attended by a sales personal called Ryder. He was very helpful and patience . He took his time to show me all the various cars and the differences, and all the specials they have.I will recommend Ryder to any one who wishes to buy car from ford freehold to ask of Ryder.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Freehold Ford sales review

by Doublebogey65 on 07/18/2020

car sale was quick and done in professional manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fantastic

by Michael Cuomo on 07/14/2020

I have to say the attention to detail that Joshua Rapach gave to me and what I was looking for was outstanding. And even though it was about 4 hrs worth of truck shopping, that's expected for a quality investment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing!

by Lindsay B on 06/16/2020

Finally bought my very first brand new 2020 Explorer last week. When the price wasn’t right the guys found something that was perfect for me! I am so incredibly happy with it and can’t stop driving it already. The staff was so personable and made the buying experience smooth and fast! Michael Bachrach was so unbelievably helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service.

by nermeen on 06/05/2020

I just leased a Ecosport from freehold ford. It was the best experience I had. Dealing with Yvonne Bermudaz and the manager Dino Gemgnani were very friendly,Professional,Helpful,courteous patient. They understood exactly what I needed.They made my experience fast and painless. I got the car i wanted within my budget. Yvonne sent me a follow up email Assuring me any concerns to contact her. I am very happy with my car i love it. I'm so glad i dealt with them. I recommend calling yvonne when you go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding Customer Service

by Matt Bianchini on 05/09/2020

The staff at Freehold Ford is second to none. They go above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction. Mike and Michelle went out of their way to make sure I got the deal I wanted and the truck delivered when I requested. Without reservation, I recommend Freehold Ford for your all of your auto needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Knowledgeable and accomodating

by Tim Gonzalez on 03/07/2020

Shane Mager really did his best to give me all the information i needed on this truck and was really accomodating through the entire process. He even stayed 3 hours past his shift to make sure my experience was complete start to finish. He was helpful and not pushy at all when i came in to check the vehicle out. Couldnt be happier with the vehicle and my experience there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

a happy time

by enjoyed on 03/06/2020

had a very good experience at freehold ford. the salesman shane was excellent.i was extended every possible courteous in every way. the whole experience was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very with Sales

by Alan on 03/06/2020

Working with Ryder and Dino was a pleasure. They listed to my needs and wants and worked with me to make it happen. Thank you Ryder and Dino.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Shane majer

by Shane Mager on 02/22/2020

Shane sold me a Ford Explorer. He was awesome. Straight-forward, easy to talk to and trust.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Anthony Ramos on 02/20/2020

Freehold Ford was very accommodating and committed to finding the right car for me. Yvonne Bermudez provided exceptional service and went above and beyond to meet my needs. Overall a wonderful experience and I would definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 Fusion

by 2020 Fusion on 02/09/2020

Good experience. Mike was helpful. Would go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service

by Darren Harris on 02/04/2020

Great service with good knowledge on what kind of car you want to get

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

27 cars in stock
0 new5 used22 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Freehold Ford in Freehold, NJ treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-270-9524.

If you don't see a particular vehicle, click on CarFinder and complete the form. We will gladly inform you when a matching car arrives. If you'd like to see a vehicle in person, click on Dealership: Directions for step-by-step driving instructions to our site, or give us a call. We look forward to serving you!

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

