Customer Reviews of Town Audi all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (56)
Recommend: Yes (
56) No ( 0) sales Rating
As always, dealing with the Town Auto Group is a great experience. Marlon, and everyone there, was easy to work with, gave me a good deal and a good price on my trade in. The Certified Used vehicle I bought is just like a brand new car!!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
As always, dealing with the Town Auto Group is a great experience. Marlon, and everyone there, was easy to work with, gave me a good deal and a good price on my trade in. The Certified Used vehicle I bought is just like a brand new car!!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
This was the best Car buying experience I’ve ever had. Peri made the process very easy and has been great with follow up. Would definitely buy a car here again!
Sean
Albany, NY
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on Margaret 09/08/2019
Our sale agent John Woo was very professional and extremely helpful to our purchase experience. He was patient with our test-drive and we have chosen the RS3. Loving it!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No Close review sales Rating Amazing salesman for an amazing dealership
When I walked in to this dealership and met my saleman John Woo, he made me feel welcomed and knew I was in good hands. He John worked very hard with me on obtaining the car that was right for me and at a great price. I highly recommend you check out this dealership. The sales team is top notch and work very hard to get you into the car you want and deserve.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on PPKNICKFAN 09/05/2019
My salesman Lee searched high and low for a Q5 that met my specific criteria. I did the same on the web looking at audioffers.com for Tri-state inventory. We landed on the same vehicle located at another dealership. Regrettably it sold before we came to a deal. The general manager got involved and located another Q5 that met my criteria. We agreed and I bought it. Having just picked it up, Lee offered to stop by my house after work to review the features of the car. He was patient with me and I love my new Q5.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Very professional, fast, and courteous!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Vehicle Service Maintenance
Excellent service. No complaints in how they conduct their customer service. Have purchase my second vehicle at this dealership. Mechanics well qualified/master their trade.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Salesperson was top notch. Great dealership. This is my 2nd vehicle with Town Audi and would do it all over again.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating another smooth service experience
No surprises, Town got me in and out and done properly in one day. All done with respect, efficiency and a smile.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
The Town Audi service crew is always wonderful to work with, I brought my car in for a recall and they had it ready to go and washed in the time frame I needed. They are great!!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
It was great and the people at dealership were very nice. They are very honest on the price and there's no extra fees.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Quick & amazing customer service
by
on Christina 07/26/2019
My vehicle was in & out within a day. No hassle to get a loaner. Great communication with my service advisor Michael.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Great service for new customer
New to Town, also new in town.
Came in with two bent wheels- pothole!
David, the service rep,was extremely cordial and efficient. Left the car, got a loaner. David stayed in touch for the few days it took to repair. The job was done perfectly. I picked up a car cleaned inside and out.
Great service all around- couldn't be happier.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on TownAudi 06/18/2019
After going to multiple Audi dealership in the Tri-state area. Marlon from Town Audi was able to get me into the car i wanted and was very helpful and keep me inform of everything from start to finish.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Everything was handled very well and professionally.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Gave good price and service
Jenu and Danny worked with us to give us a good price and we are happy with our decision to get a new lease with them. They also took care of repair headaches.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
I brought my car here for some warranty recall service. They did a great job and got the car back to me when promised.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on Purchase 05/20/2019
As good as it gets. No hassle, everything from purchase to delivery was as it should be.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on JamesS22 05/07/2019
Excellent overall service by Town Audi. I had a blown tire. They were able to put a new one on, and perform the routine maintenance in about an hours time! I highly recommend this dealership
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Helpful, friendly Service
by
on Sergio_Valencia 04/30/2019
I came in for an oil change and the staff were welcoming, patient and very helpful. They answered my questions and were able to give me all the information that I needed.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Michael was a great help. Attentive and understanding. Kept me informed with what was going on. Thanks as always.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less