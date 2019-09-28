Awarded 2017, 2018

Town Audi

Awarded 2017, 2018
400 S Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Town Audi

4.9
Overall Rating
(56)
Recommend: Yes (56) No (0)
sales Rating

Great experience

by Tom on 09/28/2019

As always, dealing with the Town Auto Group is a great experience. Marlon, and everyone there, was easy to work with, gave me a good deal and a good price on my trade in. The Certified Used vehicle I bought is just like a brand new car!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Sean on 09/21/2019

This was the best Car buying experience I’ve ever had. Peri made the process very easy and has been great with follow up. Would definitely buy a car here again! Sean Albany, NY

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Audi Experience

by Margaret on 09/08/2019

Our sale agent John Woo was very professional and extremely helpful to our purchase experience. He was patient with our test-drive and we have chosen the RS3. Loving it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Amazing salesman for an amazing dealership

by Al1986 on 09/06/2019

When I walked in to this dealership and met my saleman John Woo, he made me feel welcomed and knew I was in good hands. He John worked very hard with me on obtaining the car that was right for me and at a great price. I highly recommend you check out this dealership. The sales team is top notch and work very hard to get you into the car you want and deserve.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Loving my new Q5

by PPKNICKFAN on 09/05/2019

My salesman Lee searched high and low for a Q5 that met my specific criteria. I did the same on the web looking at audioffers.com for Tri-state inventory. We landed on the same vehicle located at another dealership. Regrettably it sold before we came to a deal. The general manager got involved and located another Q5 that met my criteria. We agreed and I bought it. Having just picked it up, Lee offered to stop by my house after work to review the features of the car. He was patient with me and I love my new Q5.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Gina on 09/02/2019

Very professional, fast, and courteous!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Vehicle Service Maintenance

by Muller on 08/29/2019

Excellent service. No complaints in how they conduct their customer service. Have purchase my second vehicle at this dealership. Mechanics well qualified/master their trade.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Q7

by 2019Q7 on 08/27/2019

Salesperson was top notch. Great dealership. This is my 2nd vehicle with Town Audi and would do it all over again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

another smooth service experience

by thirdA5 on 08/24/2019

No surprises, Town got me in and out and done properly in one day. All done with respect, efficiency and a smile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Easy and pleasant

by Kelsey on 08/21/2019

The Town Audi service crew is always wonderful to work with, I brought my car in for a recall and they had it ready to go and washed in the time frame I needed. They are great!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Audi Q7

by AUDIQ7 on 08/05/2019

It was great and the people at dealership were very nice. They are very honest on the price and there's no extra fees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick & amazing customer service

by Christina on 07/26/2019

My vehicle was in & out within a day. No hassle to get a loaner. Great communication with my service advisor Michael.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service for new customer

by Andy-G on 07/10/2019

New to Town, also new in town. Came in with two bent wheels- pothole! David, the service rep,was extremely cordial and efficient. Left the car, got a loaner. David stayed in touch for the few days it took to repair. The job was done perfectly. I picked up a car cleaned inside and out. Great service all around- couldn't be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best Deal

by TownAudi on 06/18/2019

After going to multiple Audi dealership in the Tri-state area. Marlon from Town Audi was able to get me into the car i wanted and was very helpful and keep me inform of everything from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Job

by 5 on 06/06/2019

Everything was handled very well and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Gave good price and service

by VM on 06/04/2019

Jenu and Danny worked with us to give us a good price and we are happy with our decision to get a new lease with them. They also took care of repair headaches.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty Service

by Martin on 06/01/2019

I brought my car here for some warranty recall service. They did a great job and got the car back to me when promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Purchase on 05/20/2019

As good as it gets. No hassle, everything from purchase to delivery was as it should be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Town Audi Service

by JamesS22 on 05/07/2019

Excellent overall service by Town Audi. I had a blown tire. They were able to put a new one on, and perform the routine maintenance in about an hours time! I highly recommend this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Helpful, friendly Service

by Sergio_Valencia on 04/30/2019

I came in for an oil change and the staff were welcoming, patient and very helpful. They answered my questions and were able to give me all the information that I needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent as always

by Wayne on 04/24/2019

Michael was a great help. Attentive and understanding. Kept me informed with what was going on. Thanks as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
