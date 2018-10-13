I recently purchased a 2004 Jeep Wrangler from Englewood Ford. The vehicle presented as listed on their website and had a Carfax already provided. Ramon our sales associate was honest , patient and a very pleasant person. He allowed me ample time to inspect and test drive the vehicle. When it came time to make a deal, they were realistic in their pricing and willing to negotiate. A truly pleasant experience, as it should be.
I made arrangements to have my leased vehicle turned in with the sales manager. When I showed up with my son to turn in the car, I was told they will not take the car because they have no space. I explained that I had made arrangements, but the person in question was off that day. I asked if I could leave the car in the spot outside the dealer and was told that if I left it there, they would call the police. I called my contact the next day and was told that I would hear back from him. No phone call. I emailed to follow up, no response. I found another dealer that was happy to work with me, an hour away. They told me that Ford will come pick up the car within two days, so there was absolutely no reason for this local dealer to give me such a hard time. I am disgusted by the way I was treated and will never go back. I had my car serviced there more than once and considered leasing a new Ford from them, but now I would rather walk everywhere than do business with this dealer.
I recently purchased a 2004 Jeep Wrangler from Englewood Ford. The vehicle presented as listed on their website and had a Carfax already provided. Ramon our sales associate was honest , patient and a very pleasant person. He allowed me ample time to inspect and test drive the vehicle. When it came time to make a deal, they were realistic in their pricing and willing to negotiate. A truly pleasant experience, as it should be.
The service was incredible. Both Rolando and Tom were terrific and answered all of my questions. They delivered the work much faster than I expected and accurately diagnosed the problem. I am very happy I found this place and will continue to do all of my work here. Many thanks!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a coupon for $39.95 and the Service Manager said The Total will be $44.95 that was tax included. After the Oil Change the total was $48.04 because he forgot to add the extra tax which was $3.09. So the Grand Total came to $48.04 ~~ Ford has been changing my oil ever since I bought the car from them. I am so Mad that I will be going somewhere else now for my next oil change.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
It was a pleasure doing business at Ford of Englewood. Jim and Sal were very accommodating and we never felt pressured to purchase a new vehicle, however, we did purchase an Escape SE, which we really enjoy driving.
From start to finish the professionalism that was given by Dominic and the staff was top notch. We were in and out in 1hr 30 min with a new Ford Explorer Sport. Would def recommend this dealership to anyone looking to trade in your car or buy one.
I had an excellent experience at Ford of Englewood and Mr. Sal Aiello always does an excellent work on accommodating my wishes. Mr. Aiello is knowledgeable, down to earth friendly who treats his customers like family, and very nice.
My car had problems during a work trip while I was 300 miles from home. Rolando in service was professional, accommodating and went above and beyond to help me get my car serviced. I highly recommend this dealership.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service of Englewood Ford is very good and the personal repore of the employees is great. They remember your previous visits and are interested in providing you with the best service. Thumbs up for their quick service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments