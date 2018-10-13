sales Rating

I made arrangements to have my leased vehicle turned in with the sales manager. When I showed up with my son to turn in the car, I was told they will not take the car because they have no space. I explained that I had made arrangements, but the person in question was off that day. I asked if I could leave the car in the spot outside the dealer and was told that if I left it there, they would call the police. I called my contact the next day and was told that I would hear back from him. No phone call. I emailed to follow up, no response. I found another dealer that was happy to work with me, an hour away. They told me that Ford will come pick up the car within two days, so there was absolutely no reason for this local dealer to give me such a hard time. I am disgusted by the way I was treated and will never go back. I had my car serviced there more than once and considered leasing a new Ford from them, but now I would rather walk everywhere than do business with this dealer.