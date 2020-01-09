Lexus of Atlantic City

3169 Fire Rd, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
(888) 915-0431
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Atlantic City

4.6
Overall Rating
(21)
Recommend: Yes (19) No (2)
sales Rating

Excellent sales experience

by jkasper on 09/01/2020

I worked with Helen Bitzberger for my deal on my new 2020 ES350. She is very professional and knowledgeable about the vehicle. Sale was smooth and quick. Came in at 2:30 and was on the road in my new vehicle by 4.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
52 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

love Lexus of Atlantic City

by crew on 09/02/2020

Great ,courteous service, as always, And as always , the loaner car is soooo important!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great experience at Lexus of Atlantic City

by Paul Dutton Jr on 08/17/2020

I did research on the internet for a few weeks before deciding to visit Lexus of Atlantic City. I found a great deal on a 2016 Mazda3 Sedan and John was happy to show me the car even before it was fully ready to test drive. John is one of the best salesman I've ever met. He was honest, straightforward, and willing to answer all the questions I had. He was very through in his presentation of the car, and went over things I would have never thought of. The actual dealership is beautiful and they took the neccessary precautions to protect employees and customers from covid-19. It's also refreshing to see that they treat their pre-owned cars with the same respect as the brand new Lexus. Car came with extra floor mats in the trunk. All the switches and buttons feel brand new. The car appeared exactly as they presented it on Autotrader.com. If you visit Lexus of Atlantic City, you can rest assured you will be treated with respect. All the people that work there are honest and look forward to helping you find the car of your dreams. The service center is also top notch, and they have a putting green out front. What more could you ask for in a car dealership?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing Carr amazing dealership

by Allen on 06/19/2020

What a wonderful dealership. Even though they were short staffed secondary to the fact that they had to be as a result of Covid. They spent a lot of time with me and help me out with motor vehicles make sure that everything was to my liking. They got the price down to a very reasonable level. I don't live near Atlantic City dealership I live closer to the CHERRY HILL one but I decided to go to Atlantic City because they did such a great job with price and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchased New Vehicle

by LexusBuyer on 06/06/2020

Exceptional white glove service. We Went in having done our research on the vehicle we had in mind. Team at Lexus of Atlantic City was fast and efficient in their negotiations and paperwork. I will happily service my new vehicle there and return there to purchase a new vehicle when the time arises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

My loyalty lies with Lexus

by I Love My Lexus on 05/09/2020

Always a pleasure to get the car serviced. The people always go above and beyond. They are thorough, knowledgeable, and caring. My loyalty lies with Lexus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Shannon on 05/05/2020

They took all precautions with car during Covid Pandemic. Plastic coverings on all contact points. Very impressed. Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service Department

by Cindy W on 03/12/2020

The Service Department at Lexus AC is second to none. Making service appointments is always quick, easy and nothing is ever a problem for them. I am always helped by Angelina T. and she is simply the Best. The Service Manager Jim is always available offering his help as well. They both provide you with Excellent Customer Service and always provide you with "family-like" hospitality! Truly the Best of the Best!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

15,000 mile oil change, etc.

by crew on 03/07/2020

Excellent , courteous, timely service as always, having a loaner car is the best! Not having to hang around waiting matters...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sone one pulled a fast one on me

by Annoyed on 01/11/2020

When I bought my car two years ago I was given 5 free servicing. When I took my car in for servicing last week. I asked to use the free serving. Well don’t you know they had expirations dates. The service representative tried to contact corporate to see if they would extent the date. I was told No. it would have been nice for the salesman to tell me that there was an expiration date. Seriously what a disappointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Great Service Experience

by D Heminway on 01/03/2020

The process of having our Vehicle serviced couldn’t have been better! When the check engine light came on they were quick to diagnose the problem and find a solution.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service on my RX350

by Service of 2010 RX350 on 12/30/2019

Service is always easy. The employees are always friendly. The loaner car is good because it eliminates waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Always Great Service

by Jessica Federico on 12/22/2019

Every time I call for service , they get me right in and service always flawless !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Service

by Nancy on 11/26/2019

Excellent service. Highly recommend. Everyone helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Lexus purchase

by Tom on 11/22/2019

We had an excellent experience at Lexus of Atlantic City, John our sales Rep was awesome very knowledgeable and took care of all our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Lease buyout

by Lease buyout on 10/11/2019

Lexus of Atlantic City made the transition in buying out my lease very easy. Joe from the fin dept got me a very competitive rate and the process took all of 15 minutes. Also bought an extended warranty, same as if the vehicle was brand new. Overall very happy with the experience! Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service with a smile

by TM on 09/26/2019

Once again, Lexus service is excellent. Dropped my GX460 off b/c of front end issues. They gave me a loaner, fixed all the issues, called me before & after work was completed. They didn’t push things on me or try to say I needed oil change, etc. my car wash washed & filled w/gas. Kyle was awesome. Unbelievable service. I always take my car to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service experience.

by Steve on 09/10/2019

Lexus AC was a pleasure to deal with. Our service rep, Angie, went out of her way to make our appointment for the 130,000 mile maintenance easy in every way possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Bad experience

by Min-D on 05/17/2019

I was bullied and treated badly. I was lied to and yelled at. They wouldn't take responsibility for their actions. They didn't stay true to their word. I experienced extremely unprofessional at it's best. I see they just keep the lies coming. I was so sick by the time I left from making me wait out in the damp rain. Watched the guy lie to my face, several times. I had to go to the doctors from my experience. Thanks for the viral infection.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Lexus of Atlantic City - Excellent Dealership

by Michele20 on 03/29/2019

Extremely friendly and welcoming staff who went out of their way to make sure my needs were meet. The entire buying experience was smooth and hassle free. Helen B my sales consultant made sure all my questions were answered and saw the entire process to the end. Both Joe C's on the financial end we're patient and made sure I understood all the paperwork. Definitely recommend purchasing a vehicle from Lexus of Atlantic City. Thank you!!! Love my Lexus!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Lexus dealer in New Jersey

by RodneyC on 03/13/2019

Kyle from the services department is a true professional. His attention to detail is refreshing to say the least.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
67 cars in stock
45 new22 used0 certified pre-owned
Lexus ES 350
Lexus ES 350
15 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus RX 350
Lexus RX 350
9 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus NX 300
Lexus NX 300
4 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Welcome to Lexus of Atlantic City located at 3169 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, NJ!

The thrill of owning a Lexus starts with us! We are an 'Elite of Lexus Dealer' !

At Lexus of Atlantic City, we take as much pride in our customer service as we do in our vehicles. When you arrive, we'll go the extra mile to make sure your experience at our dealership is beyond compare.

Sales Hours:

M-R 9am-8pm

Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

Service Hours:

M-F 8am-6pm

Saturday 8am-5pm

If you’re in the market for a new or pre-owned luxury vehicle in New Jersey, Lexus of Atlantic city located in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, should be your first stop. As a multiple recipient of the prestigious Elite of Lexus Award during our 25 years in business, we've proven that we know how to treat our customers. A pleasant experience at our store or website is our passion. Our approach to customer service is to be friendly and informative.

what sets us apart
*complimentary loaner vehicles to customers who service their vehicles with us *complimentary car washes for life *café bar and work space with Wi-Fi *coloring books and puzzles for the kids *our own putting green
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Vietnamese
Spanish

