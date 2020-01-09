sales Rating

I did research on the internet for a few weeks before deciding to visit Lexus of Atlantic City. I found a great deal on a 2016 Mazda3 Sedan and John was happy to show me the car even before it was fully ready to test drive. John is one of the best salesman I've ever met. He was honest, straightforward, and willing to answer all the questions I had. He was very through in his presentation of the car, and went over things I would have never thought of. The actual dealership is beautiful and they took the neccessary precautions to protect employees and customers from covid-19. It's also refreshing to see that they treat their pre-owned cars with the same respect as the brand new Lexus. Car came with extra floor mats in the trunk. All the switches and buttons feel brand new. The car appeared exactly as they presented it on Autotrader.com. If you visit Lexus of Atlantic City, you can rest assured you will be treated with respect. All the people that work there are honest and look forward to helping you find the car of your dreams. The service center is also top notch, and they have a putting green out front. What more could you ask for in a car dealership? Read more