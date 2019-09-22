Chapman Ford Lincoln

6744 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Chapman Ford Lincoln

4.5
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (1)
sales Rating

TomNJ2019

by TomNJ2019 on 09/22/2019

Bought a new 2019 Ford Escape. Outstanding service from everyone at Chapman (EHT) especially Mike P. Buying a new vehicle was not one of my favorite things to do over 50+ years but Chapman made it a smooth professional experience. I'll be back again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Love My Ford

by Love My Ford on 11/17/2019

Everyone was professional and friendly. Would recommend Chapman Ford to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Post a Comment|Update Review
sales Rating

Great dealship

by Thomas M on 07/04/2019

Alicia was a great person to deal with not pushy and very knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Respectful and courteous

by dawnrain on 06/15/2019

I am always treated with respect and courtesy and I appreciate that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Abdulnas on 06/10/2019

Very fast dependable and caring about your needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Explorer Excellence

by Buy Explorer on 06/02/2019

What a great vehicle and easy leasing experience. This is my first time leasing a vehicle, after buying many different cars/suvs over the years. The employees at Chapman ford were kind, respectful and great at explaining my options. Great place to buy a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Nothing but problems

by Kimberlyn H on 11/06/2018

I scheduled an appointment for a full synthetic oil change and for my back up camera to be looked at. I come to pick up my car and it took them 7 hours to do an oil change and never got to look at my camera. I was advised my appointment time is only a drop off time and does not mean they will get to my vehicle. Advised they were backed up with diagnostics on other cars. I look at my oil change bill and it was cheaper than I was advised on the phone. This is due to them putting synthetic blend in my car and not full synthetic. I was also rushed out the door with no apology and was not given my results of the multi point inspection that comes with the oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Mr. Davis

by Isamdavisjr on 10/08/2018

Staff was overall knowledgeable, kind and friendly. I had a much better experience here than the other dealer I had went too. I felt no pressure to buy when I was speaking with Alan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 ford Escape

by MonicaS on 07/23/2018

i had a very good experience at Chapman Ford in EHT with Mani Khan we have bought several cars from him and had good experiences.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by MNHA2017 on 07/23/2018

We have been using Chapman ford for our vehicles for a few years now. Mani has been our sales guys for our last two vehicles and he always tries to help us out the best he can to get us into a vehicle we will love!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

All is well

by podaddy on 07/20/2018

Rob was my advisor and as usual he was on point. He explain about my truck recall and schedule a appointment for me that fits my schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Gerald Decker

by Chapman on 06/20/2018

Satisfactory service to remedy a problem overlooked at immediately prior service visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2008 Edge

by jboz52 on 06/15/2018

Pleasant experience. Friendly employee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

new purchase

by sc11172 on 05/29/2018

Courteous and very welcoming.... spotless dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of F 150

by sjteas on 05/28/2018

Great! Our sales associate along with the entire sales team were very professional, polite, and responsive to questions and concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by keepdreaming100 on 05/25/2018

I was very satisfied with the work and the amount of time it took to do it.they didn't pressure me to buy anything else .they just told me what the car needed in the future

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Miss Nicole Saudargas

by katelin143 on 05/21/2018

I would like to thank Ben for his welcoming and friendly attitude. The service done on my truck was exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Poor

by debnj1965 on 05/20/2018

This is the 4th time I took my 2017 vehicle to the dealership. The service advisor was very professional. The mechanic that was asked to explain what he thought the issues was was extremely unprofessional and very condescending. He should not deal with the public. I have a brother that is a Master Mechanic but will not work on my car because it’s under warranty. He explained to me when the cars are transported they are lowered sometimes the muffler is pushed where the heat shroud is damaged and causes condensation in the muffler. Water. Holds up in the muffler. Your mechanic told me that I ran my car hard that caused the build up he also said “ah it’s not that loud don’t worry about it! “ Totally unprofessional. This is the last car I will ever buy from Chapman.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Tom MKS

by tompreilly on 05/18/2018

They worked hard to get me the best financing and took care of all the details of the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by nicholas.campanale on 05/17/2018

The customer service rep. was very friendly and asked me all the right questions. She followed up as soon as she knew what the technician had determined.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New F150

by evnstvn68 on 05/17/2018

Jackie Whitehead is awesome. She worked hard and got me the exact truck I wanted !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
