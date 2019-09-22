Bought a new 2019 Ford Escape. Outstanding service from everyone at Chapman (EHT) especially Mike P. Buying a new vehicle was not one of my favorite things to do over 50+ years but Chapman made it a smooth professional experience. I'll be back again.
Bought a new 2019 Ford Escape. Outstanding service from everyone at Chapman (EHT) especially Mike P. Buying a new vehicle was not one of my favorite things to do over 50+ years but Chapman made it a smooth professional experience. I'll be back again.
What a great vehicle and easy leasing experience. This is my first time leasing a vehicle, after buying many different cars/suvs over the years. The employees at Chapman ford were kind, respectful and great at explaining my options. Great place to buy a car!
I scheduled an appointment for a full synthetic oil change and for my back up camera to be looked at. I come to pick up my car and it took them 7 hours to do an oil change and never got to look at my camera. I was advised my appointment time is only a drop off time and does not mean they will get to my vehicle. Advised they were backed up with diagnostics on other cars. I look at my oil change bill and it was cheaper than I was advised on the phone. This is due to them putting synthetic blend in my car and not full synthetic. I was also rushed out the door with no apology and was not given my results of the multi point inspection that comes with the oil change.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
We have been using Chapman ford for our vehicles for a few years now. Mani has been our sales guys for our last two vehicles and he always tries to help us out the best he can to get us into a vehicle we will love!!
This is the 4th time I took my 2017 vehicle to the dealership. The service advisor was very professional. The mechanic that was asked to explain what he thought the issues was was extremely unprofessional and very condescending. He should not deal with the public. I have a brother that is a Master Mechanic but will not work on my car because it’s under warranty. He explained to me when the cars are transported they are lowered sometimes the muffler is pushed where the heat shroud is damaged and causes condensation in the muffler. Water. Holds up in the muffler. Your mechanic told me that I ran my car hard that caused the build up he also said “ah it’s not that loud don’t worry about it! “ Totally unprofessional. This is the last car I will ever buy from Chapman.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes