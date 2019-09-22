service Rating

I scheduled an appointment for a full synthetic oil change and for my back up camera to be looked at. I come to pick up my car and it took them 7 hours to do an oil change and never got to look at my camera. I was advised my appointment time is only a drop off time and does not mean they will get to my vehicle. Advised they were backed up with diagnostics on other cars. I look at my oil change bill and it was cheaper than I was advised on the phone. This is due to them putting synthetic blend in my car and not full synthetic. I was also rushed out the door with no apology and was not given my results of the multi point inspection that comes with the oil change. Read more