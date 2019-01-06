sales Rating

Great experience at Boardwalk Acura twice in the past few months. First, my son leased a 2016 Acura MDX Tech and received an extremely great deal. Then today Dec 2nd, I just bought a 2017 Acura TLX Tech for the wife. It was an easy pleasurable transaction. It was a deal that really couldn't be beat, and believe me I shopped it. Sonny Botto, the sales manager, is really one of the best people in the car business that you'll ever meet (in my opinion) and I have met more than enough. Susan in the service department is also one of the best in the business. Before you buy any where else give them a try, I am almost positive you will be glad you did. Thanks again guys we love the cars. Sincerely, Scott & Laura Read more