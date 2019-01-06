Boardwalk Acura

Boardwalk Acura

Visit dealer’s website 
6806 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Boardwalk Acura

4.9
Overall Rating
(16)
Recommend: Yes (16) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Best car I've ever driven

by Chefjim2702 on 06/01/2019

Dealer was helpful, took a week for the dealer transfer but I'm so pleased with the car. I've own Bmw, and many other cars. This is my favorite by far. The car is stunning, thanks to me piccione and sunny for getting the deal done !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
17 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Best car I've ever driven

by Chefjim2702 on 06/01/2019

Dealer was helpful, took a week for the dealer transfer but I'm so pleased with the car. I've own Bmw, and many other cars. This is my favorite by far. The car is stunning, thanks to me piccione and sunny for getting the deal done !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I just bought a car

by Yankee3109 on 05/31/2019

The sale person Kelvin was always on point and a great person to work with. He took all his time to show me and my wife how the car works after buying the vehicle. His manager Sony also Great I give these two guys a Big A+ and I recommend them too any one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New Purchsse

by Dmooch1 on 05/31/2019

I leased a new 2020 TLX and after extensive research no other dealer was able to match Boardwalk Acura. Kevin did a fantastic job in finding me the exact car that I wanted. I am extremely pleased with the overall experience. I would suggest stopping here if shopping for an Acura. Ask for Kevin. He is the real deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by JJ on 05/31/2019

Just leased a new TLX and the process could not have been easier. Maria and Sunny were very helpful and I would recommend stopping in to see them if you are in the market for a new Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Experience with Recent buy of Acura RDX

by aamin111 on 05/29/2019

It is the best dealership to work with . this being our third vehicle that we bought over time. Excellent sales team , very direct , honest with transparency that we have not found anywhere else . We worked with Don and Sonny with such an ease and comfort , car was bought in 45 m

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Adolfo2019 on 05/16/2019

Acura maintenance service was excellent on time and mrs Aquila keep me well info.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Acura RDX

by LradoAziller on 05/10/2019

Sales people were friendly, negotiable with price....would've preferred to have been asked to run my credit report first as opposed to giving me an initial monthly payment with 9% financing. It would've made the process go a bit quicker.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by BrownDieudonne on 05/06/2019

Aquila is always extremely helpful when I come in! She keeps me informed of the service details

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Easy, fast, & friendly

by DrSloan1984 on 05/03/2019

My wife and I purchased a 2019 Acura RDX from Maria this week. Maria called us to come down and see what they had to offer as our leased truck was coming due in a few months. Maria walked us through models we were interested in and we found the perfect car quickly. All questions and concerns we had were answered clearly and we love our new RDX. We had a great buying experience and will be back for our next vehicle purchase. Thank you Maria.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Blue Demon

by BlueDemon on 04/30/2019

Great experience. One bump that was my misstep, not the dealer's. Still, even that was handled professionally and kindly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Acura ILX blue aspec

by Jayvic05 on 04/25/2019

One of my best experience I ever had. It was my first time buying a car and boardwalk Acura made it exciting. Everyone in the dealership is very friendly, professional, and understanding. Excellent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Nice and easy

by Mskilton on 04/21/2019

Great service visit for some bumper door guards. Easy in easy out. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change time

by 1AcuraLove on 04/16/2019

Very courteous and people friendly. Makes you feel right at home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales review

by 325Nydia on 04/05/2019

The team from salesman to manager made it so painless. Love my new Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

10/10 would recommend

by xoleelee on 03/27/2019

We looked for a third vehicle for a while, the salesman and the finance person were both trying to help us get the best deal but also get us exactly what we wanted and they definitely succeeded. we love our new car, thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome dealership

by ijustlikecars on 03/02/2019

My sales lady Maria was a very pleasant person to work with. She will definitely help you out. The manager there is awesome he was able to give me an awesome deal.I would definitely recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Deals and Great People - Really!

by scottlaurad on 12/03/2016

Great experience at Boardwalk Acura twice in the past few months. First, my son leased a 2016 Acura MDX Tech and received an extremely great deal. Then today Dec 2nd, I just bought a 2017 Acura TLX Tech for the wife. It was an easy pleasurable transaction. It was a deal that really couldn't be beat, and believe me I shopped it. Sonny Botto, the sales manager, is really one of the best people in the car business that you'll ever meet (in my opinion) and I have met more than enough. Susan in the service department is also one of the best in the business. Before you buy any where else give them a try, I am almost positive you will be glad you did. Thanks again guys we love the cars. Sincerely, Scott & Laura

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
28 cars in stock
0 new14 used14 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

When you visit our Egg Harbor Township new and used Acura car dealership your satisfaction is our primary concern. If you value low prices and variety of high-quality vehicles, Boardwalk Acura is the first and last place you will need to shop for a new or used car by Acura. The team at Boardwalk Acura is proud to serve the communities of Vineland, Atlantic City and Galloway NJ with Acura cars and would like to have the chance to earn your business. We are ready to assist you and can easily be contacted by phone.

We offer the full line of Acura cars. Browse our new inventory page for the new Acura in Egg Harbor Township that fits your needs.

Looking for a certified, pre-owned, or used car in Egg Harbor Township? Boardwalk Acura is the Egg Harbor Township used car dealership that has the large pre owned vehicle selection you've been looking for. Whether it's a used car, SUV, van, or truck in Egg Harbor Township you want, Boardwalk Acura will work hard at getting you into it.

Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes