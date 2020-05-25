If you're in the market for a BMW, you need to come into BMW of Atlantic City in Atlantic City today. We stock a large selection of new and used BMW cars!
Great experience
by 05/25/2020on
Great experience with this dealership. I saw a 340 I like over the weekend, left a message expressing interest. Got a call back at 8 am, Monday morning. I drove from manhattan 2 hours in my leased car, with 3 months left. I didn't expect to drive home that day in the 340. The guys worked it out and took care of my lease. They even stay late to finish the paperwork. It was a pleasure to work with Kevin, Patrick and Dan. Two thumbs up!
Unprofessional and unbalanced response
by 07/20/2020on
I sent a request to the dealer looking for a 2019 330i xdrive. Julia replied that they only had 2020, 2017 and 2013 and did I like the 2020s. I went online and looked at the 2020 330's and prices, entered the mileage and features in KBB and received a price range that was $8 to $10k less than their list price. I replied asking why their prices were so high and they were asking for M-package prices and I copied a nearby BMW Mpkg with similar miles that was the same price. I then made a remark that we all have access to the internet so it is not hard to look up prices. She replied with a nasty "SIR, I don't set prices and of course I know what the internet is" and that was it. Julia, just so you know, the proper answer is something like "Mr. A. I understand. Perhaps you did not catch all of the options this vehicle has, here is the correct KBB value. Please let me know if you want to test drive the vehicle" Dave
Great experience
by 05/25/2020on
Great experience with this dealership. I saw a 340 I like over the weekend, left a message expressing interest. Got a call back at 8 am, Monday morning. I drove from manhattan 2 hours in my leased car, with 3 months left. I didn't expect to drive home that day in the 340. The guys worked it out and took care of my lease. They even stay late to finish the paperwork. It was a pleasure to work with Kevin, Patrick and Dan. Two thumbs up!
disappointed
by 08/08/2019on
I'd like to start by saying our overall positive experience in purchasing from your dealership has been overshadowed by several instances of poor customer service and communication, mis-information or lack thereof, and what seems to us to be a very unorganized buying process. My wife and I (Lisbeth Ruano) purchased 2 vehicles from your dealership within a nine month span from Mike Gallo. With both vehicles we had to initiate the conversation of permanent license plates as both expired without hearing from Mike or your dealership. With the second vehicle, and most recent, we were actually issued a second temporary tag that also expired and again we had to reach out to Mike (who we feel basically blew us off) and your dealership. After finally getting a response that they would be mailed to us they came with an inspection notice due within 14 days of 7/23/19, though we didn't receive it until 8/6/19. The inspection was not communication to us by Mike or your dealership at all. Finally, the transaction information failed to list me as a co-owner on the second vehicle even though we requested such just like the first vehicle we purchased. We believe this mistake was made because the business manager (completing the sale paperwork) was on his first day in his position and required lots of assistance as he seemed very lost with how to process a sale with your systems and processes. As you can see, we are very disappointed to say the least. I have been a BMW owner for 30 years now and will probably continue for the next 30 years however, we will never buy from BMW of Atlantic City again and unfortunately, will never refer you to anyone. In fact, we plan to post warnings about what we experienced on as many platforms as possible Thanks for your time.
1 Comments
My new car
by 07/27/2019on
My salesperson, Giuseppe was fantastic! Lots of energy, and very helpful. In fact, everyone that I worked with- Vincent, Matt, and Brad were exceptional in their customer service, and did absolutely everything to put me into a brand new car. I must also give a compliment to Fred in the service department, who has also delivered excellent customer service. This is the second car that I have purchased at BMW of Atlantic City, and I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone who is looking to buy a new car. Thank you!
1 Comments
Maintenance
by 05/20/2019on
I just want to say the service team at BMW Atlantic City is awesome. I always deal with Dave M the service advisor and he always goes above and beyond. I have driven many cores, but since I've driven a BMW to experience the service and the friendliness of the staff is just awesome. Thank you Brian C
1 Comments
X3
by 05/02/2019on
Thanks to Vince and Donovan I used my BMW customer loyalty and leased a X3. Follow up, respect and patience are virtues to retain loyal BMW customers. I recommend a booklet with months of the three years following a purchase and or lease. Reward all your customers who purchase and or lease a BMW with a car wash monthly. Even if the car wash is Monday through Friday. Incentives to encourage repeat customers in addition to the obvious monetary competitiveness with other car/BMW dealers.
1 Comments
Amazing Experience!
by 04/30/2019on
For the first time ever, I had a hassle free car buying experience. Usually at car dealerships you feel stressed and forced. But I had such an amazing memorable experience. Eddie helped us and was sssooo patient. we couldnât appreciate the efforts he put into making us happy. Even the managers were all very helpful and personable. I canât thank you enough Atlantic City Bmw for making my parents so happy :)
1 Comments
Bmw Atlantic City
by 04/02/2019on
Great buying experience. Thanks to Mr. Ron Solt saleman for helping me the process and also Phil the Finance manager. I would definitely coming back here again.
1 Comments
Perfect
by 03/13/2019on
Just bought an X3 - itâs a great car. BMW of AC was fantastic to work with. It was a great experience from beginning to end. Couldnât be happier and deinitely recommend them!
1 Comments
Awesome
by 02/05/2019on
Great service and professionalism. My advisor was attentive to my concerns and provided me with a worry free assurance.
1 Comments
Emergency repair
by 12/05/2018on
On Tuesday, Dec, 4, my car began idling and riding rough. With my upcoming car trip to Savannah, GA on Thursday. Dec, 6 I called my service advisor, Jeff Neyer at Atlantic City BMW, to see if I could bring my car in on Thursday to be repaired. Jeff was able to fit me into the Wednesday service schedule. Within 1-1/2 hr. my car was fixed and ready for my trip south. Thank you Jeff and BMW!
Great service
by 12/04/2018on
The entire team at bmw of Atlantic City was great. They devoted a lot of time to making sure our family had the right car and were very fair on price and financing terms. We look forward to buying another one from them soon!
Stuck Paying for a Car I Could Not Drive Because of Dealership Incompetence
by 11/14/2018on
I purchased a new car from BMW of Atlantic City on June 16th. After being rushed through the sales process, I was given a 20 day temporary tag that would expire on July 5th. When I didn't receive my plates by July 5th, I contacted the dealership and was advised the sales and processing paperwork was found still sitting on the salesman's desk and had not even been sent for processing. Since I lived out of state, they said they were not allowed to give me another temporary tag. When I expressed my frustration at not being able to legally drive a car that I was paying for, the salesman told me "Just drive it and we will pay for any tickets you receive." Needless to say, I did not take him up on this offer and am grateful I did not for reasons which will soon become clear. Following this dubious legal advice, they told me that they would process my paperwork to get me my plates as soon as possible. However, they even seemed to struggle with this and did not even get the paperwork to the DMV until the end of July. As a result. I did not receive my tags until August 3rd. So, I could not drive my car from July 5th -August 3rd, basically a month, and yet had already made a monthly payment. At one point in the whole month-long process of getting my plates, the general manager told me the dealership would reimburse me for the month payment that I made for the car I could not drive. Surprise! Never got a check, and nobody at the dealership will return my calls. I even stopped by the dealership in person (recall that I live OUT OF STATE) to try and talk to the GM, Vincent. He, of course, was not there, but I was assured, yet again, that they would send me the check. Still no check. Now I am in a position where I need to waste even more time and take this dealership to court due to not only their incompetence, but their lies and poor customer service.
Physician
by 11/06/2018on
From the time I purchased the vehicle they were competitive and helpful and go out of their way to be accommodating
1 Comments
Sales review- BMW of Atlantic City
by 10/29/2018on
My experience in leasing a 2019 bmw 750 ix from BMW of Atkntic City was very pleasant and seamless. Although my closest dealer is 6 miles from where I live 9 and I had leaed 3 previous cars from them) and BMW of AC is 60 miles away, I was impressed by the importance of my business to them. The vehicle I leased was ordered from the factory to my custom specifications and arrived flawlessly. I received constant feedback on the delivey status and the dealer even expedited the delivey when the car was held up at the NJ Port terminal. When the car came in, it was prepped perfectly, and I received a detailed introductory course into the operation of many of the vehicleâs technical feature. I received a followup call several days after I left the dealer. Most of all, the commercial agreement we made about 10 weeks prior to my receipt of the vehicle was fully honored. You canât get a more responsive dealer than BMW of Atlantic City. In adsition the car itself is spectacular.
Excellent fast service
by 10/20/2018on
Quick fast service, proper guidance provided
Very professional
by 09/01/2018on
Had a great experience working with Ron Solt and Finance Manager. They were very professional and made my car buying experience smooth and easy.
Another Excellent deal at BMW of Atlantic City
by 08/15/2018on
Ron Solt was an exceptional salespersons and had my best interest in purchasing my new vehicle . Vinnie Mennini the General Bmw manager and Brad Ritenour Finance manager worked with me in getting the best deal possible with my trade ins and new purchase along with a great financing offer that couldnt be beat !
Professionalism and curtesy of client adviser
by 08/14/2015on
The client advisor, Ben Kaplan, following the excellent behavior of the other BMW of Atlantic City staff members, was ready to help and answer all my questions as soon as I walked in. He was kind, helpful, courteous, and knowledgeable. Thank you for hiring him. -Jamine Bennett
The Best Sales Team in SJ
by 06/25/2015on
Well this was another happy & engaging experience going to fix a problem with my new BMW! Let it be known ... The problem was caused by a 3rd party not BMW or me! I was greeted professionally, amicably, & graciously once again by Art, Jim Peace, & Jack Schofeld!! (All client advisors in showroom). I had questions,that if one did not know, they rapidly engaged their go to tech guy who knew! Thank you Jim & Jack. And a special thanks to Art for washing my car and resolving my dent problem or atleast going to this Monday!! Why go or look further ? Seriously if you want friendly service, professional help, and an extremely patient and courteous staff just please by your BMW here! Plus Vinnie and Sean will always work out something for you financially ... Brad is also a wonderful finance guy to end the deal process with!!!! I just had to thank you all for being my new BMW family. The guys even asked how my mom is doing ... Really ??? This usually does not happen in a car dealership !! I'm estactic with BMW of AC Sincerely , Jamie Bennett
Repeat Customers....a good thing?
by 08/20/2010on
Let me start by saying I am a loyal person so when looking to buy a pre-owned/certified vehicle I was going to give the business to my local dealership and salesman where I purchased a brand new BMW 525i in 2006. I searched the inventory online and found a car that I was ready to purchase sight unseen. I reached out to my salesperson and he mentioned that the car needed to go through detail but it was available. I had a few questions that needed some follow-up on but the sales person did not get back to me, I had to get back in touch with him for these answers. When I noticed the car was no longer on the website I reached out to the sales person via email and he assured me the car was still available. When I spoke to the saleperson later that day he decided to mention that they had another party interested in the car. I was ready to drop everything and come over an purchase the car but it was STILL IN DETAIL and not available for me. Long and short they sold the vehicle to the other buyer and wasted my time and energy. I thought this dealership was ethical, however they are just like any other bottom of the barrell car salespeople. I gave them the oppurtunity to treat me like the other buyer who purchased the car I was ready to buy but I am not getting the return calls or attention like the other buyer. Below is my email to the dealership and there response. BE CAREFUL OF THIS DEALERSHIP!! My email to the GM: Mr. Cevoli, I am in utter disgust at the experience I had with your dealership this week, ending this evening. In 2006 I purchased a BMW 525i at your dealership. My salesperson in that transaction was Brian Cronin. I am currently in the market for an SUV for my wife and children and after an internet search of your pre-owned inventory, I saw a white 2006 BMW X5 that I was immediately interested in. As real estate agents, my wife and I are fully aware of commission based sales and what return clients mean to our business. It was natural that we would contact Brian Cronin to assist us with this purchase. I contacted Mr. Cronin on Monday August 16th sometime before 10 A.M. to inquire about this car. Mr. Cronin was enthusiastic about the vehicle and was able to answer all my questions in a somewhat acceptable time frame. He told me in that same conversation that the car was due to be detailed. I asked him if the car was going to be a "certified" car and he told me he would get back to me. Tuesday the 17th came and went with no word from Mr. Cronin. This morning I emailed Mr. Cronin to see if the car was still available due to it no longer being on the BMW of Atlantic City website and he emailed me back stating it was and he noticed that numerous cars have been pulled from the website and he would find out what the issue was. Around 11 A.M. I called Mr. Cronin about the car and he assured me the car would be "certified" and I told him I wanted to purchase the car. At this point Mr. Cronin disclosed to me that he had another buyer interested in this vehicle. Someone he had been working with since February of this year and that he "felt bad" about this and they had a tight budget. When my wife or I are selling a home and have multiple buyers for a particular property we don't "feel bad" and push off one buyer for another. We conduct business in a professional and ethical manner and this is where BMW of Atlantic City FAILED miserably. We informed Mr. Cronin at 5 PM this evening that we were on our way to purchase this vehicle. Mr. Cronin was unavailable to us when we arrived at the dealership and his pocket buyer was "waiting in the wings". The other buyers followed through and purchased the vehicle. Sour grapes? No. Are we angry? Yes. We feel that we were totally "pushed off" the past few days and would have closed this purchase on Monday if it was made a possibility to us. Why was this other buyer given such priority over us? What happened and how it happened was truly wrong. Surely you have som
1 Comments
1 Comments