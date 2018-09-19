sales Rating

Met at door by friendly sales person, asked about requirements, showed us a vehicle and was told it would meet and exceed our needs. We were specific on towing capability. After questioning several times were told one thing, after taking home and researching found out info giving by sales person was not close to what we were told, which is why we purchased this vehicle. Our truck was looked at for trade in value,did not speak to anyone after our truck was looked at for any final numbers or contract. Waited a while then was taken into finance person to sign contract without any explanation. When brought up to sales manager we were told we got such a good deal on truck that we could trade up in a year with out loosing any value. The only thing he said about being told the wrong info on vehicle was there is nothing he could do about it. He emphasized again what a good deal we had gotten. Regardless of what deal you get if it wont do what you want is it a really good deal!