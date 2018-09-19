BEWARE OF THIS DEALERSHIP
by 09/19/2018on
Brought my Jeep in because the check engine light was on. They came back with a $1900+ bill to fix it. When we asked the manager why, he said the bill was overbilled and he took $500 off. Total SCAM! Took it to my local guy who fixed it for $585 and did all the same diagnostic they did. BEWARE everyone!!!
Service appointment
by 06/11/2017on
I brought my truck for a tire rotation, oil change, a leak in the roof, and a repair to my emergency brake cable. I find out after I drop it off that my cable was not covered under warranty, why did I bother paying for this warranty? Along with that the leak in the roof was fixed but the water damage was left in the interior. I'm very disappointed in the fact that they missed the details that are important to most people.
Great service
by 06/08/2017on
Brought in my vehicle and the service was the best I ever had
10K synthethic oil change
by 06/01/2017on
Great service department. Recommend an express lane if there for oil change only.
Positive Purchase at Neilson
by 05/23/2017on
Bernadine and Mark at Neilson made buying a new Jeep Grand Cherokee easy. They were very competitive with their sale price and made sure I got the vehicle I wanted. Neilson has an impressive inventory of well equipted models at all model levels which made coming home with the vehicle I wanted very easy. Bernadine is very nice and easy to work with and will do everything possible to meet your needs. I really appreciated her approach and partnership.
Renegade
by 05/05/2017on
I purchased a new 2016 Renegade from Nielsen. Overall pleasant experience. Patrick offered great customer service and a comfortable buying experience.
Continuous Exceptional Service
by 04/20/2017on
Always receive exceptional service.
Happy with my purchase!
by 04/19/2017on
Couldn't be happier with my new car! Had a great experience at Nielsen. Everyone is nice and attentive. Was referred here by a friend and I'm glad I listened.
Don't bother shopping anywhere else
by 04/11/2017on
Ask for Eli...After plenty of researching and shopping around with at least seven other dealers, I was glad to finish the deal at Nielsen Dodge...no bait and switch deals, no fast talk, and felt like we all wanted to make this deal. Besides the shop being spotless, and comfortable, it was as painless as it could be. When I said the amount I wanted to put down, Eli assured me that would be the number...I wouldn't come to the table and see fees, taxes, relocation charges, etc. added on...how refreshing. I felt they were honest and fair, and as long as I feel this way through my lease, I will most definitely continue here as a customer.
Jeep reapairs
by 04/03/2017on
I just had my Jeep in for a recall and a problem with my blue tooth. Roland my service adviser was very friendly and professional,He explained all work that was being done and updated me on the progress of the repairs.Roland made the whole process easy and pleasant.
new tires and alignment
by 03/26/2017on
Since Nielsen has installed the machines to measure your tire depth when you pull in to thier new drive I could see my wear increase. When I went through the last visit I had a couple of depths that were red so I had my tires replaced and they also recommended an alignment. No offense it felt good that those machines measured my wear every time I went in so I could see this coming. They gave me a very competitive price and I know they have great equipment and factory trained techs that know my Jeep.
Ram truck for mark
by 03/25/2017on
I am very happy with Nielsen dodge They explain leasing better than the last dealership
RAM 1500 LTD
by 03/15/2017on
excellent, treated very fairly. Sales man very knowledgeable. Smooth process. good run down on how the options work in the ram.
Very Friendly
by 03/12/2017on
Lexy was very nice to me. She is very knowledgeable and took the time to answer any questions. She even helped me out with a big bow so I could surprise my wife with her new car. Jim the sales manager was also nice and fair. I left with a new car a good feeling inside about my experience.
Randy McMaster review
by 03/06/2017on
Service was great. They explained the software upgrade needed to be done and how long. They were right on time
Cherokee Trailhawk
by 03/05/2017on
Erin is fantastic! Her customer service skills are on a level that few can achieve. The new Service Center is beautiful! All the best.
leasing a ram
by 02/25/2017on
took quite a while to finally complete the process.
New Truck Purchase
by 01/28/2017on
Met at door by friendly sales person, asked about requirements, showed us a vehicle and was told it would meet and exceed our needs. We were specific on towing capability. After questioning several times were told one thing, after taking home and researching found out info giving by sales person was not close to what we were told, which is why we purchased this vehicle. Our truck was looked at for trade in value,did not speak to anyone after our truck was looked at for any final numbers or contract. Waited a while then was taken into finance person to sign contract without any explanation. When brought up to sales manager we were told we got such a good deal on truck that we could trade up in a year with out loosing any value. The only thing he said about being told the wrong info on vehicle was there is nothing he could do about it. He emphasized again what a good deal we had gotten. Regardless of what deal you get if it wont do what you want is it a really good deal! .
Excellent Experience
by 01/27/2017on
Bought my second new vehicle in 10 months from Nielsen, both times was treated fairly, and got the best deal I found anywhere. They also had best selection of inventory around, in both cases bought previous yr leftovers (2015 and 2016). Could not have been more pleased with experience and all follow-ups
Thank You
by 01/12/2017on
I had the pleasure of working with Jennifer in your service department. Super friendly and accommodating.
Oil Change Service 1/9/17
by 01/11/2017on
Dealer did as described and my rep Ruben, was excellent.