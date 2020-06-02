sales Rating

Hmmm, I had read the 2 star reviews on several sites and was told by another Nissan sales rep to "be careful, they like to add things on". As I found out, they sure do! I really wanted to see and drive the "lightly used" (less than 3,100 miles), 2016 White Altima SV, so I went to the dealership and climbed into the car (it was unlocked) and I wasn't pestered by anybody, a few points to Hilltop for that. I went in, met Sammi, he took a copy of my license and said let's go. He seemed like a nice guy. No rush on the test drive, we drove a couple of miles, hooked a right, drove for another 1/2 mile or so took a couple of more rights and we were back at the dealership. The asking price was $15,995 and I figured another $1,800 for doc and sales tax; Sammy came in a bit high, went back to the offices, came back and it was $17,600, I signed and left a deposit, but since the car was for my wife, we had to come back Saturday. I was worried about the interest rate but we got right about what we qualified for through a local bank that they used, I gave them some points for that. We went to see the "Numbers Guy", who was polite, but I was expecting to get a slight to bad screwing and I wasn't disappointed. Final cost was $19,200 (with a double $295 charge for GAP Insurance, once on line 4D of the Retail Sales Agreement and again on the Motor Vehicle Retail order), based on my calculations, it should have been closer to $18,000 (including $189 License, $398 Doc Fees, $295 Gap Ins and Sales Tax); we took a $873 hit for a Nissan Ultimate Platinum Protection Plan that they "recommended" for damage coverage for wheels, tires, windshield patching, key replacement and paintless dent removal and the extra $295 Gap insurance. We had dickered for a while, I didn't consider it "high pressure" though, he made some adjustments here and there, but I knew that we weren't going to get out of there for much less than that. The car was certified to 4/4/2024 and 100,000 miles, only had 3,100 miles on it (leaving 32,900 and 25 months on the bumper to bumper warranty - I might buy an extension Nissan Plan from Santa Clara Nissan, they seem to have the best prices), and even though it was a "rental" (I think that they put 300 or so miles on it as a loaner, the balance of the mileage is listed as "personal lease" on Carfax), we were happy with the deal. Hilltop made their number and we made ours, so I'll give them 3 stars. The Gap Insurance at $295 was fair, at $590 it's a bit of a screw job but I've seen worse. My insurance company, NJM, doesn't offer it, but I'm glad they hit us with it, that $19,200 car is probably worth about $12,000 on a cash sale to a dealer today, maybe a bit more or a bit less. So, if you add the "double Gap" and the Platinum Plan to our $15,995, that would be $17,458 (plus tax, doc fees and license), that's probably what Car Gurus would consider a fair deal, right under their valuation of $17,669. So while I'm not disappointed, I'm not ecstatic either, but my wife is, she loves the car (so do I) and it fits within our budget. No regrets except for the double Gap, but that's life. Caveat Emptor (let the buyer beware). Read more