Great Experience
by 02/06/2020on
I had a really great experience overall! I requested information and customer representative called me immediately provided enough information to know that I will be taken cared of. Once I got to Hilltop Nissan the vehicle that I wanted was pulled up ready for a test drive. My Sales Person knew the vehicle inside and out, and the Sales Manager greeted me and made sure that everything was going well with my visit. I would recommend Hilltop Nissan to my friends and family.
Caveat Emptor
by 03/07/2018on
Hmmm, I had read the 2 star reviews on several sites and was told by another Nissan sales rep to "be careful, they like to add things on". As I found out, they sure do! I really wanted to see and drive the "lightly used" (less than 3,100 miles), 2016 White Altima SV, so I went to the dealership and climbed into the car (it was unlocked) and I wasn't pestered by anybody, a few points to Hilltop for that. I went in, met Sammi, he took a copy of my license and said let's go. He seemed like a nice guy. No rush on the test drive, we drove a couple of miles, hooked a right, drove for another 1/2 mile or so took a couple of more rights and we were back at the dealership. The asking price was $15,995 and I figured another $1,800 for doc and sales tax; Sammy came in a bit high, went back to the offices, came back and it was $17,600, I signed and left a deposit, but since the car was for my wife, we had to come back Saturday. I was worried about the interest rate but we got right about what we qualified for through a local bank that they used, I gave them some points for that. We went to see the "Numbers Guy", who was polite, but I was expecting to get a slight to bad screwing and I wasn't disappointed. Final cost was $19,200 (with a double $295 charge for GAP Insurance, once on line 4D of the Retail Sales Agreement and again on the Motor Vehicle Retail order), based on my calculations, it should have been closer to $18,000 (including $189 License, $398 Doc Fees, $295 Gap Ins and Sales Tax); we took a $873 hit for a Nissan Ultimate Platinum Protection Plan that they "recommended" for damage coverage for wheels, tires, windshield patching, key replacement and paintless dent removal and the extra $295 Gap insurance. We had dickered for a while, I didn't consider it "high pressure" though, he made some adjustments here and there, but I knew that we weren't going to get out of there for much less than that. The car was certified to 4/4/2024 and 100,000 miles, only had 3,100 miles on it (leaving 32,900 and 25 months on the bumper to bumper warranty - I might buy an extension Nissan Plan from Santa Clara Nissan, they seem to have the best prices), and even though it was a "rental" (I think that they put 300 or so miles on it as a loaner, the balance of the mileage is listed as "personal lease" on Carfax), we were happy with the deal. Hilltop made their number and we made ours, so I'll give them 3 stars. The Gap Insurance at $295 was fair, at $590 it's a bit of a screw job but I've seen worse. My insurance company, NJM, doesn't offer it, but I'm glad they hit us with it, that $19,200 car is probably worth about $12,000 on a cash sale to a dealer today, maybe a bit more or a bit less. So, if you add the "double Gap" and the Platinum Plan to our $15,995, that would be $17,458 (plus tax, doc fees and license), that's probably what Car Gurus would consider a fair deal, right under their valuation of $17,669. So while I'm not disappointed, I'm not ecstatic either, but my wife is, she loves the car (so do I) and it fits within our budget. No regrets except for the double Gap, but that's life. Caveat Emptor (let the buyer beware).
untrustworthy dealer
by 06/11/2016on
I typically do not post reviews because I am busy raising a family. But Hilltop Nissan was so disgusting in their behavior I can't help myself. I bought a used car here for my daughter. After picking up the car, I went to get it inspected a couple days later and it failed inspection due to dry rot on tires. I called Sebastian the salesman, who is a nice guy, and told him. He said he would check with his manager and that was the last I heard from them. I left two more messages and then sent an email to Nick, the internet manager, the general manager and the owner attaching the failed inspection and asking them to call me. Not one person there called me back or responded to my email. I then called Nissan who told me they have little control over franchisees but could tell them to call me. Well I'm still waiting as that was a week ago. The measure of a business is how they react when things don't go as planned. And these [non-permissible content removed] showed how unprofessional they are. All they had to do was call me and tell me what, if anything, they could do. If they said there was nothing they could do. I'd be disappointed but at least would have known that they had the courtesy to call. So my advice is buyer beware. because this ownership is [non-permissible content removed]. PS: When I bought car, it had a stain on front seat. They would not pay to clean it or lower the price. But my daughter really wanted it. So I said to Sebastian, the salesman, "ok throw in a car freshener and we will have a deal". He said "done" and went back to tell his manager. Sure enough he came back all embarrassed and said his manager said no. He even offered me $3 from his own pocket, which I refused. But this story shows you the caliber of management. Oh well, I believe in Karma.
Exceeded expectactions
by 01/25/2015on
Thank you for clearly explaining and for calling to ask before doing any work so I was never surprised with the bill.
Excellent Service Department
by 01/20/2015on
The service was efficient as always. Top notch and professional. Your service man Robert Maggia was courtious and very helpful in explaining everything. This is a service department that I feel is how it should be done!!!
11,250 mile service visit
by 01/17/2015on
All of the associates I worked with were friendly and helpfully efficient. The service center and customer waiting area is welcoming and comfortable as well.
exceptional service
by 01/14/2015on
Scott, bob, Juan and whole team were phenomenal :) They went above and beyond to take care of my car.
SERVICE WITH A SMILE
by 12/19/2014on
I am always greeted with enthusiasm and never made to feel that my needs can't or won't be satisfied. Scott's team are the best group of service support I have ever dealt with in 45+ years of driving. It's a pleasure to come there....and the coffee is always ready!!
Great Experience
by 12/19/2014on
This was my first car from Nissan and I had an enjoyable experience from start to finish. Everyone was very helpful and personable. There was no pressure or pushy sales people. I would definitely recommend this dealership to family and friends.
Good dealership experience
by 12/19/2014on
Great staff and always accommodating. I chose this location previously based on distance (even though didn't buy from them), service is just on par or better than more premium dealerships. They don't try to swindle you and make sure the car is in tip top shape and suggest things to do. Although only gone here for oil changes, I'm sure other services are just as good. The online service request form is so easy as within 10 minutes I got a call to schedule a time at the one I requested. So far so good, as I've had my fair share of disappointing dealerships of varying brands.
Flat Tire/Oil Change/Recall
by 11/25/2014on
I felt that the customer service was prompt, honest, and helpful. As a female, you often feel that car service stations will take advantage of your lack of car knowledge. I felt the complete opposite. They explained everything to me and were quite efficient. ,I felt that the customer service was prompt, honest, and helpful. As a female, you often feel that car service stations will take advantage of your lack of car knowledge. I felt the complete opposite. They explained everything to me and were quite efficient.
Accommodating Service!
by 11/22/2014on
The guys took into account my schedule, and were on-time with completing my oil change in accordance with my tight schedule. They also addressed all issues I brought to their attention.
Nissan service
by 11/16/2014on
Guys in service dept. were friendly, helpful, and answered all questions. They even found a way to save me some money!
Review for service of tire rotation on 11/6/14
by 11/12/2014on
I have to say that every time I'm at the dealership, the service writers go out of their way to help me get my car back on the road as quickly as possible. I really appreciate that excellent level of service.
Great Job
by 11/06/2014on
I received prompt service and was treated wonderfully! I always enjoy coming to Hilltop Nissan as everyone is very friendly and makes me feel like I'm a friend and not an everyday customer! I never thought I would look forward to getting my oil changed!
Superior customer service at Hilltop Nissan
by 10/30/2014on
Peter Surdi in sales and Dean in finance helped my daughter with a difficult situation involving a used car she had bought and wanted to trade in. They got her into a 2014 lease that she is very happy with! We recommend this dealership for superior customer service!
Very Pleasant Experience
by 10/23/2014on
From my call yo enquire about the service I needed to the full completion of the work, I dealt with Joseph Cultrara, and he made the process so easy and pleasant. From explaining everything to keeping me abreast of the progress, via phone call and text. Also, he gave me options to make the process easier for me. upon completion, I chose to pick up the car while he was still at work, as I knew he would make it easy. I am very, very pleased with "Big Joe".
Excellent
by 10/19/2014on
Personable and efficient employees who are extremely friendly and willing to try their best to help you out. Amazing customer service, I would never go anywhere else.
Versa Note 2014
by 10/11/2014on
we were able to get appointment immediately for 15,000 mile checkup; Bob was very pleasant and explained everything to us in full detail (as Scott did previous visit); thanked us for our loyalty to Hilltop Nissan. Service dept. personnel all very friendly & professional.
Hilltop Nissan
by 10/05/2014on
As always the service writers were pleasant, prompt and proficient. They demonstrated a sincere interest in my concerns and addressed them.
Rook rack installation
by 10/01/2014on
Service managers got me in and out in a hurry, when they were busy, I had to stay, and I had no appointment.
