sales Rating

This is our second lease from route18 auto. We started out with a salesperson who we were extremely disappointed with. Took a deposit from us and we never heard from him. We called the dealership and got in touch with who we got our first lease from at route 18 auto and she saved the day. She was wonderful, patient and held strong on what we expected out of the deal. We couldnt have asked for a better sales person. We were extremely pleased with the finance part of the deal. He was extremely organized and efficient and didn’t waste any time. After a terrible time wasting start it ended with us being very satisfied.. Read more