3057 Rte 10 E, Denville, NJ 07834
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nissan World of Denville

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
144 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Pressured in a lemon!!

by LPeters22 on 10/30/2018

I went in to test drive a Nissan Rogue and ended up driving out of the dealership with a Murano. The sales associate was very aggressive with negations then after the purchase, he went back on his word about fixing a dent. He was extremely rude when I tried to remedy the situation. I ended up having to call Nissan's corporate offices to get the issue resolved. The worst customer service I have ever experienced.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Edombrowski on 04/22/2018

Felipe and Christina were great. Since EVERYTHING we do in life is through RELATIONSHIP, you want people like these two interacting with customers. They are very genuine!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very friendly

by Mpetit152 on 04/15/2018

Very friendly atmosphere. Lisa and Christina were great. Lisa got both cars I was looking at to take a test drive with no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Servicing

by msmehmood on 04/05/2018

Great experience working with Heather. I would highly recommend working with her in the future. Also I had to get the batteries changed for my car key and Heather informed me that it was on warranty so I won't have to pay for it. I appreciate for the transparency.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Nissan Pathfinder 2018 Midnight edition

by Isabellecote71 on 03/29/2018

Friendly sales staff and no pressure to buy. We always feel welcome! We will definitively go back again (this is our 2 car from there)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase

by Regina181959 on 03/25/2018

Not only did they go the extra mile to make the sale possible, but they went far beyond what I would have expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Nissan

by Carmelito on 03/24/2018

Accomodating, explains everything,helpful, easy to deal with. Everybody is so nice. I will recommend them to my friends and family. Go back again there after the lease.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by JillianScap on 03/21/2018

The staff is very friendly and easy to work with. They also are experts on their products and have your best interest at heart.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome Experience at Denville Nissan

by NickP1015 on 03/18/2018

Everything was perfect. Great price on my lease and terrific customer service! Chuck was a pleasure to work with. Great salesman, even better person!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent work

by lobbylee0621 on 03/15/2018

The kind people. I am always greeted with a smile. The fast service. I'm always in and out quick. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Nissan Pathfinder

by Angelica_cesar on 03/08/2018

Great customer service and very professional people. Also, the work on my SUV was completed within the time that it was promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

excellent service

by kathryn39 on 02/25/2018

First time i had service on my new car and everyone was attentive, courteous, friendly and timely. I live quite a distance from this dealership but would not hesitate having my car serviced here in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Nissan Review

by EKanouse on 02/22/2018

They took the time to listen, and explained what they checked to address my concerns. Car wash was a nice touch, too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Nissan world

by milenas on 02/21/2018

I was greeted at the door by a service advisor and helped immediately. They were child friendly. They were clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great!

by LaurenCasey on 02/20/2018

the team was very helpful and the service was very speedy! i would certainly come back to this location for service in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Denville Nissan

by brendalla10 on 02/13/2018

Fast and Courteous service. Very knowledgeable. Everyone goes above and beyond to accommodate. Service and Sales Departments exceptional. Would highly recommend dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by NJLeaf2018 on 02/12/2018

I appreciated the professionalism that Denville Nissan's team displayed. They took time to listen to my preferences and updated me frequently about the potential arrival time of the vehicle I wanted. When they realized they did not receive the trim I wanted in the first batch they received of the vehicle, Nissan Denville's team worked with me on the pricing of a higher trim of that vehicle. I appreciated their effort, efficiency, and professionalism. In addition, I appreciated the fact that the Denville Nissan's team was extremely knowledgeable about the features of the electric vehicle I purchased. Other dealerships that I visited are still unfamiliar with these types of vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Loved it!

by SBrandt030791 on 02/11/2018

I truly liked Lisa's casual demeanor and overall friendly banter with me making me feel like she was in my corner helping me buy a car, not forcing me into a new vehicle. Christina was also so personable, making the transaction a breeze!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome Dealership

by brendalla10 on 02/07/2018

Everyone was extremely nice,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

A truly AWESOME leasing experience!

by purduealum1991 on 01/30/2018

The leasing process was EXEMPLARY! I have purchased many vehicles in my life and this was the BEST experience I have EVER had! My wife, who normally despises car shopping, even said it was painless and wonderful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great place to buy a car

by Rogue18 on 01/03/2018

This dealership had a very friendly, comfortable atmosphere. As busy as they were, my sales consultant, Nicole still took a lot of time with me explaining the car to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

