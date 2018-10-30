I went in to test drive a Nissan Rogue and ended up driving out of the dealership with a Murano. The sales associate was very aggressive with negations then after the purchase, he went back on his word about fixing a dent. He was extremely rude when I tried to remedy the situation. I ended up having to call Nissan's corporate offices to get the issue resolved. The worst customer service I have ever experienced.
Great experience working with Heather. I would highly recommend working with her in the future. Also I had to get the batteries changed for my car key and Heather informed me that it was on warranty so I won't have to pay for it. I appreciate for the transparency.
First time i had service on my new car and everyone was attentive, courteous, friendly and timely. I live quite a distance from this dealership but would not hesitate having my car serviced here in the future.
I appreciated the professionalism that Denville Nissan's team displayed. They took time to listen to my preferences and updated me frequently about the potential arrival time of the vehicle I wanted. When they realized they did not receive the trim I wanted in the first batch they received of the vehicle, Nissan Denville's team worked with me on the pricing of a higher trim of that vehicle. I appreciated their effort, efficiency, and professionalism. In addition, I appreciated the fact that the Denville Nissan's team was extremely knowledgeable about the features of the electric vehicle I purchased. Other dealerships that I visited are still unfamiliar with these types of vehicles.
I truly liked Lisa's casual demeanor and overall friendly banter with me making me feel like she was in my corner helping me buy a car, not forcing me into a new vehicle.
Christina was also so personable, making the transaction a breeze!
The leasing process was EXEMPLARY! I have purchased many vehicles in my life and this was the BEST experience I have EVER had! My wife, who normally despises car shopping, even said it was painless and wonderful!
