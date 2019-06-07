My Chevy gets a reduced engine power error message. And it just shuts down. It won't drive at full power. On a highway. EXTREMELY dangerous and something that would NEVER happen with other brands. Chevy Service wants me to pay $115 just to look at the car. I just had my car in the shop one month ago and paid $2500 to get it fixed. Where's the loyalty? I will NEVER buy another Chevy again. I repeat the engine just shuts down when you are driving on the highway.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
The tech that worked on my convertible top hot glued a failed body part back together and stated that new parts were used. This was discovered by another dealership after the part failed a second time.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Burlington Chevrolet has awesome service and truly cares about their customers. This was our third time working with Bobby Williams. He is helpful, patient, works hard to find you the best deal and is honest. We love our 2018 Equinox. Thank you :)
This was the worst experience I ever had all they did was inconvenience me from day 1 to day 30 and didn't care at all about what I was doing only thing they cared about was the purchase I had to handle everything I say go somewhere where they appreciate your business not expect it
I felt like the sales professional, David Crawford and John Broderick, went to great lengths to help me get the car I wanted. I never felt like I was being pressured or "sold" to. Everyone was courteous and friendly. This has been a fabulous experience.
I recently purchased a Pre-Owned 2014 Silverado from Burlington Chevrolet. Mike R. was extremely helpful, very laid back and made me feel comfortable. Everyone I dealt with was very polite. I am very pleased with my new truck and hope to get many years of enjoyment out of it.
Everyone at Burlington Chevy was a pleasure to deal with. Our sales rep. Jaqueline explained all of the features of the car before our test drive. Not like some dealers that throw a set of keys at you and say I'll see you when you get back. The sales manager worked with us to keep within our budget.We were even able to take the car home with us. Thanks to all the staff.
Competitive pricing compared to Chevrolet dealers and to off brand repair facilities.
Convenient and comfortable waiting area.
Close to all major bridges and local trains (Riverline)
Trained service consultants that know your vehicle and can make the right decisions on how to have your vehicle repaired.
Certified Corvette, Diesel and Hybrid technicians on staff.
what sets us apart
Chevrolet Master and ASE Master Technicians on staff. Most don’t have them.
Over 100 years of technician experience in our showroom
Discounted rental vehicles through Enterprise Rental car
Over $100,000.00 of parts inventory