The Autosport Group Philosophy
Family owned and operated for 45 years
Our clients are welcomed in a pressure free atmosphere
No hidden fees or pre-installed add ons
No stickers on your car, after all it’s your car right?
The Autosport Advantage Rewards Program
One year FREE maintenance and key replacement plan on EVERY car we sell (up to $325 value)
FREE Service amenities: loaner fleet available, shuttle service, car washes (up to $25 value)
Earn rewards points for every dollar spent and receive loyalty upgrade incentives
Our Facility
Purchase and service your vehicle in a state of the art facility with luxurious amenities
Complimentary snacks, beverages, and the best coffee machine in NJ!