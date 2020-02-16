sales Rating

BEWARE! If you go to Lynnes pack a lunch! They will keep you there all day in order for you to sign anything to just get out!! Jamaal the salesperson lied repeatedly....until the 11th hour (actually 9 hours and 40 min to be exact) when sitting with finance person to finalize purchase was when I discovered that sales tacked on another $3K to my purchase without disclosure, without notification; Pack a lunch, take notes, be alert! Lynnes Nissan’s approach is to "wait you out" so you’ll do anything to be done. In addition, when checking out the car I wanted to read the manual when Jamaal flung it into glove compartment stating "you don't need this!" when I left the dealership I had called Jamaal on his cell, something was "off" with navigation system and I didn't know how to get home. He yelled at me "I went over it with you! Weren't you paying attention?!!" Nice guyI Then again he got his sale/commission so what does he care?? I was lost for close to an hour, in asking a gentleman for directions, the random stranger was kind enough to show me the navigation system in order for me to get home. The morning after purchase I discovered that both of my keys have low battery. Jamaal assured me, as we had seen that message when showing me the car, that both key batteries were replaced, it was included in my $2,195 prep fee. A fee that no other dealership charges or has heard of! Since, I have left three (3) messages, not even one call back. Then I texted Jamaal for his assistance to make this right, again, nothing! He also promised me one (1) courtesy oil change. Again, nothing. Now I am concerned that my car will be inoperable due to both keys dying. I respectfully requested that they make arrangements with my local Nissan dealer in Queens, NY for my two (2) key battery replacements and my one (1) courtesy oil change. So far nothing! If you purchase from Lynnes Nissan, you're on your own!!!! Please be alert and ask questions! This sales staff is the epitome of a “used salesmen” mentality. Just yes them to death and get them out! At one point when I asked the finance person if something was included, he said “no” Jamaal, in front of me….said “don’t tell her that!” I thank you Giovanni for your honesty! Giovanni & Trish were the only people with decency at Lynnes and the ONLY REASON THE SALE WENT THROUGH! Sadly Giovanni & Trish are back office/finance people. The ones that clean up the mess for the dishonest, unscrupulous sales staff. Lynnes Nissan…You should re-train your staff using a moral compass. Goes way further than you know. Again, the sale would not have gone through if it weren’t for the honesty of your back office people….They should be rewarded with 50% of the commission, if not more! Read more