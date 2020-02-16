Lynnes Nissan East

sales Rating

2020 Ascent Sale

by 2020 Ascent on 02/16/2020

Purchased a 2020 Ascent Touring which I received a good discount on the vehicle and got a fair trade in for my Legacy. This is the 2nd purchase I have done with the dealer and Marylyn Reys handled the process very professional and quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
21 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Good experience but too long. Almost 6 hours!

by Hesham Elkhafif on 11/30/2019

The guys at Lynnes Nissan were in general courteous and helpful, specially the sales consultant who worked me through the leasing, Stevens. Also, special thanks to Sam from the finance department who walked me through the terms of the lease and signing the papers.. Sales Manager, Jason, also helped a little bit to make the deal, though he wasn't that flexible and tried to sell me a 48 month lease, but I insisted on 36 month with the rate agreed upon at the beginning and he finally agreed, because the word 48 month was never mentioned during the negotiations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience

by MelissaTillyer on 07/14/2019

Friendly dealership that aims to please the customer. Reggie was very knowledgable about all the vehicle features and Is very thorough going over everything.customer is treated respectfully. I live a distance away and Reggie and another employee drove the car home for me!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

BEWARE-VERY SHADY SALES STAFF!!!

by ReginaMichelleLandi on 06/22/2019

BEWARE! If you go to Lynnes pack a lunch! They will keep you there all day in order for you to sign anything to just get out!! Jamaal the salesperson lied repeatedly....until the 11th hour (actually 9 hours and 40 min to be exact) when sitting with finance person to finalize purchase was when I discovered that sales tacked on another $3K to my purchase without disclosure, without notification; Pack a lunch, take notes, be alert! Lynnes Nissan's approach is to "wait you out" so you'll do anything to be done. In addition, when checking out the car I wanted to read the manual when Jamaal flung it into glove compartment stating "you don't need this!" when I left the dealership I had called Jamaal on his cell, something was "off" with navigation system and I didn't know how to get home. He yelled at me "I went over it with you! Weren't you paying attention?!!" Nice guyI Then again he got his sale/commission so what does he care?? I was lost for close to an hour, in asking a gentleman for directions, the random stranger was kind enough to show me the navigation system in order for me to get home. The morning after purchase I discovered that both of my keys have low battery. Jamaal assured me, as we had seen that message when showing me the car, that both key batteries were replaced, it was included in my $2,195 prep fee. A fee that no other dealership charges or has heard of! Since, I have left three (3) messages, not even one call back. Then I texted Jamaal for his assistance to make this right, again, nothing! He also promised me one (1) courtesy oil change. Again, nothing. Now I am concerned that my car will be inoperable due to both keys dying. I respectfully requested that they make arrangements with my local Nissan dealer in Queens, NY for my two (2) key battery replacements and my one (1) courtesy oil change. So far nothing! If you purchase from Lynnes Nissan, you're on your own!!!! Please be alert and ask questions! This sales staff is the epitome of a "used salesmen" mentality. Just yes them to death and get them out! At one point when I asked the finance person if something was included, he said "no" Jamaal, in front of me….said "don't tell her that!" I thank you Giovanni for your honesty! Giovanni & Trish were the only people with decency at Lynnes and the ONLY REASON THE SALE WENT THROUGH! Sadly Giovanni & Trish are back office/finance people. The ones that clean up the mess for the dishonest, unscrupulous sales staff. Lynnes Nissan…You should re-train your staff using a moral compass. Goes way further than you know. Again, the sale would not have gone through if it weren't for the honesty of your back office people….They should be rewarded with 50% of the commission, if not more!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Pamela DeLorenzo

by TedB336 on 05/06/2017

We arrived this morning and met Ms DeLorenzo who was friendly and knowledgeable and left 3 hours later with a great Forester. A very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Eddie Rivera

by eddie379 on 01/20/2017

Wanted a Subaru Forester XT in silver. Did not have it, but got it for me with in a couple days.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by VitaSita on 11/11/2016

My salesperson was lovely and a pleasure to deal with. Dealership was responsive. Car came unexpectedly with a few extras at no additional cost. A month later after purchasing, I am a contented Subaru Outback owner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great Experience at Lynnes Subaru

by JPLoconsolo on 09/08/2016

I read all of the reviews before I walked into the dealership and I was very hesitant to say the least, my wife also bought her first Subaru here in 2003 and did not have the greatest experience, but they had the exact version and color Subaru Outback I was looking for in stock according to their website so I gave them a shot. Let me say that I am glad that I did. The salesman that greeted me was Otto and he was as professional as them come. He was welcoming, personable and attentive to what I was looking for. I test drove the vehicle, and I loved it. It was everything I hoped it would be. After the test drive, Otto was not pushy, he answered all of my questions regarding financing rates or the car. What shocked me most was that I did not even have to negotiate the dealership down. I had a set price in mind based on research I did online and Otto and Lynnes beat that price without me even opening my mouth once about it. Once price was agreed upon both Otto and the finance manager Evana worked with me on the finance rate and length of time to suit my monthly payment amount needs. While we were waiting for my insurance company to send over the required documents, Otto took me out to the car and went over all the details. I remarked to both Otto and Evana, that this was the most pleasant car buying experience I have had, and I used to lease my cars so I have been to quite a few dealerships over the years. If I had any issues, it was that I hoped to get more for my trade it, but in the end, who doesn't? I obviously cannot remark on any of the other sales people in the dealership, but if you end up with Otto, who has been in the car sales business for over 30 years, he will take good care of you. I will say the same for Evana who was also very helpful and not pushy in any way. So I would just say to any potential customer who might be turned off by the reviews of Lynnes, give them a shot. I am very glad I did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Awesome New Car Experience

by Bobbycat on 07/21/2016

My purchase of a 2016 Nissan Rogue at Lynnes was a very pleasant experience. I traveled from Brooklyn, NY one day, and the next day I drove the car home. Many thanks to Paulette. This in my third Nissan and I am very happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Horrible

by Lynnes2016 on 06/22/2016

Horrible experience, misleading information, damages to the body after maitanance service, damages to the interior tinting, horrible lying manager, disrespectful and deceiving, waiting for repairs due to their neglagance for ever, coming over and over for service without any solutions or results, horrible place, waste of time, pure quality service, incompetence of used car manager

  • Recommend this dealer? No

sales Rating

Bait and switch

by Meir770 on 05/04/2016

I leased my Nissan Altima from Lynnes Nissan a little over two year ago. The lease term was 36 months. I started receiving promotional mailings advertising something called the pull ahead program. Whereas you could return your current car before the lease expiration and would receive multiple benefits for doing so. It stated that it could be a key for key trade with you paying less than what you were currently paying. 1. They offered to waive up to 12 months of lease payments, 2. They offered up to $500 in damage waiver, 3. They offered up to $1000 bonus cash and 4. They would pay up 15 cents up to 20000 of unused miles. It also stated no money down. I thought it was too good to be true, but after receiving two offers from them, I decided to give them a call. I was quoted $129 from a representative named Merissa and $117 from a representative named Anna if I had an excellent credit score, but they refused to put it in writing until I submitted a credit application, which I subsequently did. Anna told me (which I already knew) that I had a perfect credit score and I would receive the quoted rate and that her manager would call me back to finalize. Ray, Annas manager gave me a call and informed that the rate would be $289 a month, which is more than double what I was initially quoted. He added on all these extra charges and tried to justify how $289 a month was the correct rate for the lease. Saying that I practically did not qualify for any of the incentives. I started getting a little assertive with him and let him know that I would be filing complaints for the false advertising and the classic bait and switch tactics that they had employed. I then asked Ray for a breakdown email of all the elements of the lease so I could have it for my records to prove that they had used false advertising and bait and switch, when I was hung up on. I called back multiple times, asked for Rays superviser, but to no avail. I have been stone walled and hung up upon ever since.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

sales Rating

Best New Car Purchase ever

by king123jim on 01/14/2016

I just purchase a 2016 Nissan Altima from Lynnes East Nissan, their salesman MR Michael Belmont made us feel very comfortable, he clearly explained our purchase in detail, and provided me exactly what I requested. My wife and I are very happy with our purchase and extremely satisfied with the very fair price that was quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent Experience buying Nissan Rogue

by Ankur_Sharma on 04/07/2015

Ray Reddock was very professional in his approach. We closed the deal on the phone. The day I was to get the delivery of my new car, he even sent me a car to pick me up and take me to the dealership. Entire process at the dealership took about 1 hour .. Unbelievable. Ray worked to ensure that all the paperwork was complete before I arrived.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Subaru --No hassles, no pitch, wonderful sales person

by Smilinpretty on 02/13/2015

Lynnes Subaru in Bloomfield, NJ. Went through TrueCar, submitted my request, got a call. My sales person was wonderful Olga, although they didn't have the car I wanted in stock, They would honor the discount given when one came in -put a deposit down, I was able to get one in a week. The car had a few options (I had to pay for) but that was the case everywhere. Olga was fab, very easy, no haggling, no "tricks", very good experience. I would definitely recommend. Had to drive 40 minutes but definitely worth it! Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Leased a new altima!

by Jesstaci on 01/20/2015

Ray was such a pleasure at Lynne's Nissan. He was very helpful and attentive to what I was looking for. Ray was excellent following up and making the experience easy and exciting! I was blown away with how amazing the service was! The whole staff was welcoming and the dealership was so impeccable! I would recommend to everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Christmas Disappointment

by rfbg on 12/22/2014

Be Ware a business contract means nothing to this dealership. Manager Vito is a very poor Business man, and the owner of the company has not returned our phone calls. We purchased a Volkswagen 2010 Jetta put down a deposit signed a contract. Did all of the normal things asked if we could take the vehicle to have a mechanic look it over. Paid a substantial mechanics fee at a reputable VW dealership. Returned to the Dealership with the information from the VW dealership. The wheels were bent and needed replacing. Vito was supposed to Call us on Monday when his service department was open to tell us how much it would cost to fix the wheels so we new how much we were purchasing the vehicle for. Instead on this day Monday December 23rd. My 17 year old daughter received a text message from the salesperson. "You are going to be mad at me, Vito Decided to sell the car to someone else". A business contract means nothing to this dealership, and the Christmas spirit and the heart of 17 year old child is up for grabs. Their Ethics and Morals leave something be desired.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Easy sales process

by KoreyM on 10/01/2014

My salesman was Irfan N. He listened to what my wife and I were looking for and showed us multiple cars until we find one we liked. My wife also wanted to look at Subarus for comparison and Irfan drove us to Lynnes Subaru and introduced us to a very knowledgeable salesman - not many salesmen would do this. Enjoyed the experience at Lynnes Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great expectations -- all met

by caren22 on 08/19/2014

Went in to buy a specific Juke -- great buying experience with Saied A and I love the car so far. (I've only had it about 3 hours but no problems yet :) )

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

STAY AWAY!

by TimeIsMoney on 06/22/2014

Lynnes Nissan East is so far THE WORST experience I've ever had with big dealers. Called about a vehicle and the "yes sir" female told me "yes sir, we have the vehicle in stock and you're welcome to come and see it". So I went all the way from New York. Gas,Verrazano toll and over an hour in traffic. When I got there, I hear "sorry sir, we don't have this vehicle in stock but we have similar car if you wan (except the similar car's price was double price of the one I was gonna see". It's like a garage-dealer - BITE out just for you to come over. Stay Away people. You've been warned! I do not recommend this dealership not only to friends and family but also to enemies!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Lynnes Nissan (Roman)

by Rocco35 on 09/04/2013

My salesman was Roman V. and everything he told me over the phone was 100% true. He told me I would be in and out within an hour. I walked in the door, sat down and got the deal I wanted. We setup a time to come back in later in the day to pick up the car. I told him I needed to come back in with my wife and 2 kids so I couldn't be in there long. I came back signed the papers with my wife and was out within a half hour. We passed the time with my 5 year old arm wrestling Roman and telling him about soccer practice. Car was filled up and detailed ready to go. Highly recommend this dealership and Roman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

They more than honored TruCar PRICE

by valenciae on 01/26/2012

Go to Lynes for a Good deal, effective sales process, and selection. I bought the car from them because my old car had died and it was on the way to work. I went to Nissan KEYPORT. DONT GO. The sales people there are rude. I went to Sansone on route 1. The sales people are dumber than Sarah Palin. They called me again when I was on the way back from that dealer. Since it was on the way to work, I stopped in. 2001 XT with 202,000 miles, could not go much farther. The other reason I went there because in Dec, they were the only dealership with a nice color choice. Everyone else had the tans and the whites. YUK. I got the blueish grey one that has a torquise hue in the sun. Dave was wonderful and forthright. Sam the finance man was good as well. I had a pre-qual from Nissan, they gave me a better rate and $500 downpayment to go with their people (I have excellent credit). There was a math issue. I am an accountant with a mortgage brokerage license. I bought my Toshiba Thrive and was checking their math with them. I feel that the math issue was NOT an effort to cheat me. My Trucar price was for a 2011 Rogue. I purchased the 2012. They were the only dealer to not charge me the extra $500.00 for the 12 I was in a hurry. I test drove, and drove away in about 2 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
